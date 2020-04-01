A simple react spinner following Material UI's using only css.
npm install --save react-spinner-material
or
yarn add react-spinner-material
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|radius
|Number
|40
|The radius of the spinner
|color
|String
|#333333
|The color of the spinner
|stroke
|Number
|5
|The spinner's stroke width
|visible
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to show the spinner or not
Example:
import Spinner from 'react-spinner-material';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
export default class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Spinner radius={120} color={"#333"} stroke={2} visible={true} />
</div>
);
}
}
1.3.1
1.3.0