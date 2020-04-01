A simple react spinner following Material UI's using only css.

Installation

npm install --save react-spinner-material

or

yarn add react-spinner-material

PropTypes

Name Type Default Description radius Number 40 The radius of the spinner color String #333333 The color of the spinner stroke Number 5 The spinner's stroke width visible Boolean true Whether to show the spinner or not

Usage

Example:

import Spinner from 'react-spinner-material' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; export default class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < Spinner radius = {120} color = { "# 333 "} stroke = {2} visible = {true} /> </ div > ); } }

Changelog

1.3.1

@pedroalmeida415 PR regarding SSR support

1.3.0