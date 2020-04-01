openbase logo
rsm

react-spinner-material

by Chris Sullivan
1.3.1 (see all)

A simple react component made using canvas and window frame animations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Loading Spinner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm downloads total npm version npm license

react-spinner-material

A simple react spinner following Material UI's using only css.

Example of Spinner

Installation

npm install --save react-spinner-material

or

yarn add react-spinner-material

PropTypes

NameTypeDefaultDescription
radiusNumber40The radius of the spinner
colorString#333333The color of the spinner
strokeNumber5The spinner's stroke width
visibleBooleantrueWhether to show the spinner or not

Usage

Example:

import Spinner from 'react-spinner-material';
import React, { Component } from 'react';

export default class Example extends Component {
  render() {
  return (
      <div>
        <Spinner radius={120} color={"#333"} stroke={2} visible={true} />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Changelog

1.3.1

  • @pedroalmeida415 PR regarding SSR support

1.3.0

  • Reverting 1.2.0 commits to support IE :(

