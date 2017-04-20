Zero configuration loading spinner.

Live demo from the example folder. (To build it locally, clone this repo, npm install && npm start then open http://localhost:3000/example/)

install

Bower:

bower install react-spinner

Npm:

npm install react-spinner

Plain old script tag:

< script src = "path/to/react-spinner/build/index.js" > </ script >

(Compatible with CommonJS, e.g. Browserify.)

The CSS file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "path/to/react-spinner.css" >

The spinner

API

Adds the spinner, which centers itself based on its container's dimensions. If those are not predefined, simply manually center it by adding more style rules to the exposed .react-spinner class here.

You can also override the .react-spinner 's width and height if you want a bigger or smaller spinner. Everything resizes correctly.

License

MIT.