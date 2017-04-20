openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-spinner

by Cheng Lou
0.2.7 (see all)

Zero configuration loading spinner.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.4K

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Loading Spinner

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React-spinner

Zero configuration loading spinner.

Live demo from the example folder. (To build it locally, clone this repo, npm install && npm start then open http://localhost:3000/example/)

install

Bower:

bower install react-spinner

Npm:

npm install react-spinner

Plain old script tag:

<script src="path/to/react-spinner/build/index.js"></script>

(Compatible with CommonJS, e.g. Browserify.)

The CSS file:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-spinner.css">

The spinner

API

<Spinner />

Adds the spinner, which centers itself based on its container's dimensions. If those are not predefined, simply manually center it by adding more style rules to the exposed .react-spinner class here.

You can also override the .react-spinner's width and height if you want a bigger or smaller spinner. Everything resizes correctly.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-spinnersA collection of loading spinner components for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
207K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
2Highly Customizable
rls
react-loader-spinnerCollection set of react-spinner for async operation
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
95K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress:hourglass: A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinnerComponent library 💅
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/spinner⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
229K
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial