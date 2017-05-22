A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS for React
Currently I've ported all the spinner animations from Spinkit. If you have other favorite css spinner you'd like to include, open an issue.
$ npm install react-spinkit --save
var Spinner = require('react-spinkit');
<Spinner name='double-bounce' />
See more examples on the demo page.
CSS is loaded automatically when using Webpack with the css-loader and style-loader, or Browserify/CSSify to build your project.
This also includes most of the spinners from loaders.css. Note that while all of the native spinners from Spinkit are contained within their bounding divs, some of the loaders.css spinners have a zero-sized parent div and extend outward from that (as you can see on the demos page). Regardless of this, they are all easily centerable with flexbox.
Currently we only support Browserify and Webpack. If you'd like support for other build tools that also support requiring CSS, PRs are welcome.
According to research by Jakob Nielsen,
feedback after user operations isn't necessary for about a second so by
default, react-spinkit will fade in your spinner at one second. Nevertheless,
you can configure spinner fade-in behavior with the
fadeIn prop, which
accepts values
full (the default),
half,
quarter, and
none for one
second, a half second, a quarter second, and no fade in, respectively.
For example:
<Spinner fadeIn='half' />.
three-bounce).
sk-spinner className.
If you want to use this for server-side rendering, set
process.env.REACT_SPINKIT_NO_STYLES in your server build environment,
in webpack via
webpack.DefinePlugin, or whatever is appropriate to your
build process. This will skip the import of styles and allow evaluation of
the SpinKit code in node.