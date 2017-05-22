A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS for React

Currently I've ported all the spinner animations from Spinkit. If you have other favorite css spinner you'd like to include, open an issue.

Install

npm install react-spinkit --save

Usage

var Spinner = require ( 'react-spinkit' ); < Spinner name = 'double-bounce' />

See more examples on the demo page.

CSS

CSS is loaded automatically when using Webpack with the css-loader and style-loader, or Browserify/CSSify to build your project.

External spinners

This also includes most of the spinners from loaders.css. Note that while all of the native spinners from Spinkit are contained within their bounding divs, some of the loaders.css spinners have a zero-sized parent div and extend outward from that (as you can see on the demos page). Regardless of this, they are all easily centerable with flexbox.

Webpack or Browserify is required

Currently we only support Browserify and Webpack. If you'd like support for other build tools that also support requiring CSS, PRs are welcome.

Fades in spinners after one second

According to research by Jakob Nielsen, feedback after user operations isn't necessary for about a second so by default, react-spinkit will fade in your spinner at one second. Nevertheless, you can configure spinner fade-in behavior with the fadeIn prop, which accepts values full (the default), half , quarter , and none for one second, a half second, a quarter second, and no fade in, respectively. For example: <Spinner fadeIn='half' /> .

PropTypes

name —specify spinner to use (defaults to three-bounce ).

—specify spinner to use (defaults to ). fadeIn -set the time before the spinner fades in.

-set the time before the spinner fades in. overrideSpinnerClassName —change the default sk-spinner className.

—change the default className. className -add a custom classname to the outer div.

-add a custom classname to the outer div. color-programmatically set the color of the spinners; this can either be a hex value or a color word.

Server-side rendering

If you want to use this for server-side rendering, set process.env.REACT_SPINKIT_NO_STYLES in your server build environment, in webpack via webpack.DefinePlugin , or whatever is appropriate to your build process. This will skip the import of styles and allow evaluation of the SpinKit code in node.

Demo and documentation

http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-spinkit/