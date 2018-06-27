openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsd

react-speed-dial

by Simon Mollweide
0.5.2 (see all)

React Component that implements a speed dial using Material-UI.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

239

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-speed-dial Build Status

React Component that implements a speed dial using Material-UI.

For Material-UI v1 use material-ui-speed-dial

like inboxtoolbox version
inboxtoolbox
open demoopen demo

Installation

For the installation of Material-UI please have look in the Material-UI Documentation

React speed dial is available as an npm package.

npm install react-speed-dial

Usage

import React from 'react';
import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider';

import Avatar from 'material-ui/Avatar';
import { SpeedDial, BubbleList, BubbleListItem } from 'react-speed-dial';

const App = () => {
  return (
    <MuiThemeProvider>
      <SpeedDial>
        <BubbleList>
          <BubbleListItem
            primaryText="Eric Hoffman"
            rightAvatar={<Avatar src="http://lorempixel.com/80/80" />}
          />
        </BubbleList>
      </SpeedDial>
    </MuiThemeProvider>
  );
};

App.displayName = 'App';

export default App;

Documentation

http://smollweide.github.io/react-speed-dial/

Examples

Shields

coverage status npm downloads MIT License Codestyle Commitizen friendly styled with prettier semantic-release

Contributing

This project was bootstrapped with Create React App.

Getting started

  1. Fork the React-speed-dial repository on Github
  2. Clone your fork to your local machine git clone git@github.com:<yourname>/react-speed-dial.git
  3. Create a branch git checkout -b my-topic-branch
  4. Make your changes and add tests for them, lint, test then push to to github with git push --set-upstream origin my-topic-branch.
  5. Visit github and make your pull request.

Scripts

  • Install npm install or yarn install
  • Start developing npm start or yarn start
  • Lint npm run lint or yarn lint
  • Test npm test or yarn test
  • Build npm run build or yarn build
  • Static server npm run static-server or yarn static-server

Coding style

Please follow the coding style of the current code base. React-speed-dial uses eslint, so if possible, enable linting in your editor to get realtime feedback. The linting rules can be run manually with npm run lint.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial