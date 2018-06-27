React Component that implements a speed dial using Material-UI.
For Material-UI v1 use material-ui-speed-dial
For the installation of Material-UI please have look in the Material-UI Documentation
React speed dial is available as an npm package.
npm install react-speed-dial
import React from 'react';
import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider';
import Avatar from 'material-ui/Avatar';
import { SpeedDial, BubbleList, BubbleListItem } from 'react-speed-dial';
const App = () => {
return (
<MuiThemeProvider>
<SpeedDial>
<BubbleList>
<BubbleListItem
primaryText="Eric Hoffman"
rightAvatar={<Avatar src="http://lorempixel.com/80/80" />}
/>
</BubbleList>
</SpeedDial>
</MuiThemeProvider>
);
};
App.displayName = 'App';
export default App;
http://smollweide.github.io/react-speed-dial/
List component
This project was bootstrapped with Create React App.
git clone git@github.com:<yourname>/react-speed-dial.git
git checkout -b my-topic-branch
git push --set-upstream origin my-topic-branch.
npm install or
yarn install
npm start or
yarn start
npm run lint or
yarn lint
npm test or
yarn test
npm run build or
yarn build
npm run static-server or
yarn static-server
Please follow the coding style of the current code base.
React-speed-dial uses eslint, so if possible, enable linting in your editor to get realtime feedback.
The linting rules can be run manually with
npm run lint.