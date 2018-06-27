React Component that implements a speed dial using Material-UI.

For Material-UI v1 use material-ui-speed-dial

Installation

For the installation of Material-UI please have look in the Material-UI Documentation

React speed dial is available as an npm package.

npm install react-speed-dial

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider' ; import Avatar from 'material-ui/Avatar' ; import { SpeedDial, BubbleList, BubbleListItem } from 'react-speed-dial' ; const App = () => { return ( <MuiThemeProvider> <SpeedDial> <BubbleList> <BubbleListItem primaryText="Eric Hoffman" rightAvatar={<Avatar src="http://lorempixel.com/80/80" />} /> </BubbleList> </SpeedDial> </MuiThemeProvider> ); }; App.displayName = 'App'; export default App;

Documentation

http://smollweide.github.io/react-speed-dial/

Examples

Contributing

This project was bootstrapped with Create React App.

Getting started

Fork the React-speed-dial repository on Github Clone your fork to your local machine git clone git@github.com:<yourname>/react-speed-dial.git Create a branch git checkout -b my-topic-branch Make your changes and add tests for them, lint, test then push to to github with git push --set-upstream origin my-topic-branch . Visit github and make your pull request.

Scripts

Install npm install or yarn install

or Start developing npm start or yarn start

or Lint npm run lint or yarn lint

or Test npm test or yarn test

or Build npm run build or yarn build

or Static server npm run static-server or yarn static-server

Coding style