A React hook that converts speech from the microphone to text and makes it available to your React components.
useSpeechRecognition is a React hook that gives a component access to a transcript of speech picked up from the user's microphone.
SpeechRecognition manages the global state of the Web Speech API, exposing functions to turn the microphone on and off.
Under the hood, it uses Web Speech API. Note that browser support for this API is currently limited, with Chrome having the best experience - see supported browsers for more information.
This version requires React 16.8 so that React hooks can be used. If you're used to version 2.x of
react-speech-recognition or want to use an older version of React, you can see the old README here. If you want to migrate to version 3.x, see the migration guide here.
To install:
npm install --save react-speech-recognition
To import in your React code:
import SpeechRecognition, { useSpeechRecognition } from 'react-speech-recognition'
The most basic example of a component using this hook would be:
import React from 'react';
import SpeechRecognition, { useSpeechRecognition } from 'react-speech-recognition';
const Dictaphone = () => {
const {
transcript,
listening,
resetTranscript,
browserSupportsSpeechRecognition
} = useSpeechRecognition();
if (!browserSupportsSpeechRecognition) {
return <span>Browser doesn't support speech recognition.</span>;
}
return (
<div>
<p>Microphone: {listening ? 'on' : 'off'}</p>
<button onClick={SpeechRecognition.startListening}>Start</button>
<button onClick={SpeechRecognition.stopListening}>Stop</button>
<button onClick={resetTranscript}>Reset</button>
<p>{transcript}</p>
</div>
);
};
export default Dictaphone;
You can see more examples in the example React app attached to this repo. See Developing.
By default, speech recognition is not supported in all browsers, with the best native experience being available on desktop Chrome. To avoid the limitations of native browser speech recognition, it's recommended that you combine
react-speech-recognition with a speech recognition polyfill. Why? Here's a comparison with and without polyfills:
react-speech-recognition will be suitable for use in commercial applications
react-speech-recognition will still be fine for personal projects or use cases where cross-browser support is not needed
react-speech-recognition currently supports polyfills for the following cloud providers:
You can find the full guide for setting up a polyfill here. Alternatively, here is a quick (and free) example using Speechly:
@speechly/speech-recognition-polyfill in your web app
import React from 'react';
import { createSpeechlySpeechRecognition } from '@speechly/speech-recognition-polyfill';
import SpeechRecognition, { useSpeechRecognition } from 'react-speech-recognition';
const appId = '<INSERT_SPEECHLY_APP_ID_HERE>';
const SpeechlySpeechRecognition = createSpeechlySpeechRecognition(appId);
SpeechRecognition.applyPolyfill(SpeechlySpeechRecognition);
const Dictaphone = () => {
const {
transcript,
listening,
browserSupportsSpeechRecognition
} = useSpeechRecognition();
const startListening = () => SpeechRecognition.startListening({ continuous: true });
if (!browserSupportsSpeechRecognition) {
return <span>Browser doesn't support speech recognition.</span>;
}
return (
<div>
<p>Microphone: {listening ? 'on' : 'off'}</p>
<button
onTouchStart={startListening}
onMouseDown={startListening}
onTouchEnd={SpeechRecognition.stopListening}
onMouseUp={SpeechRecognition.stopListening}
>Hold to talk</button>
<p>{transcript}</p>
</div>
);
};
export default Dictaphone;
If you choose not to use a polyfill, this library still fails gracefully on browsers that don't support speech recognition. It is recommended that you render some fallback content if it is not supported by the user's browser:
if (!browserSupportsSpeechRecognition) {
// Render some fallback content
}
Without a polyfill, the Web Speech API is largely only supported by Google browsers. As of May 2021, the following browsers support the Web Speech API:
For all other browsers, you can render fallback content using the
SpeechRecognition.browserSupportsSpeechRecognition function described above. Alternatively, as mentioned before, you can integrate a polyfill.
Even if the browser supports the Web Speech API, the user still has to give permission for their microphone to be used before transcription can begin. They are asked for permission when
react-speech-recognition first tries to start listening. At this point, you can detect when the user denies access via the
isMicrophoneAvailable state. When this becomes
false, it's advised that you disable voice-driven features and indicate that microphone access is needed for them to work.
if (!isMicrophoneAvailable) {
// Render some fallback content
}
Before consuming the transcript, you should be familiar with
SpeechRecognition, which gives you control over the microphone. The state of the microphone is global, so any functions you call on this object will affect all components using
useSpeechRecognition.
To start listening to speech, call the
startListening function.
SpeechRecognition.startListening()
This is an asynchronous function, so it will need to be awaited if you want to do something after the microphone has been turned on.
To turn the microphone off, but still finish processing any speech in progress, call
stopListening.
SpeechRecognition.stopListening()
To turn the microphone off, and cancel the processing of any speech in progress, call
abortListening.
SpeechRecognition.abortListening()
To make the microphone transcript available in your component, simply add:
const { transcript } = useSpeechRecognition()
To set the transcript to an empty string, you can call the
resetTranscript function provided by
useSpeechRecognition. Note that this is local to your component and does not affect any other components using Speech Recognition.
const { resetTranscript } = useSpeechRecognition()
To respond when the user says a particular phrase, you can pass in a list of commands to the
useSpeechRecognition hook. Each command is an object with the following properties:
command: This is a string or
RegExp representing the phrase you want to listen for. If you want to use the same callback for multiple commands, you can also pass in an array here, with each value being a string or
RegExp
callback: The function that is executed when the command is spoken. The last argument that this function receives will always be an object containing the following properties:
command: The command phrase that was matched. This can be useful when you provide an array of command phrases for the same callback and need to know which one triggered it
resetTranscript: A function that sets the transcript to an empty string
matchInterim: Boolean that determines whether "interim" results should be matched against the command. This will make your component respond faster to commands, but also makes false positives more likely - i.e. the command may be detected when it is not spoken. This is
false by default and should only be set for simple commands.
isFuzzyMatch: Boolean that determines whether the comparison between speech and
command is based on similarity rather than an exact match. Fuzzy matching is useful for commands that are easy to mispronounce or be misinterpreted by the Speech Recognition engine (e.g. names of places, sports teams, restaurant menu items). It is intended for commands that are string literals without special characters. If
command is a string with special characters or a
RegExp, it will be converted to a string without special characters when fuzzy matching. The similarity that is needed to match the command can be configured with
fuzzyMatchingThreshold.
isFuzzyMatch is
false by default. When it is set to
true, it will pass four arguments to
callback:
command (with any special characters removed)
command
command and the speech
callback description above
fuzzyMatchingThreshold: If the similarity of speech to
command is higher than this value when
isFuzzyMatch is turned on, the
callback will be invoked. You should set this only if
isFuzzyMatch is
true. It takes values between
0 (will match anything) and
1 (needs an exact match). The default value is
0.8.
bestMatchOnly: Boolean that, when
isFuzzyMatch is
true, determines whether the callback should only be triggered by the command phrase that best matches the speech, rather than being triggered by all matching fuzzy command phrases. This is useful for fuzzy commands with multiple command phrases assigned to the same callback function - you may only want the callback to be triggered once for each spoken command. You should set this only if
isFuzzyMatch is
true. The default value is
false.
To make commands easier to write, the following symbols are supported:
* and will match multi-word text:
'I would like to order *'
:<name> and will match a single word:
'I am :height metres tall'
( and
), and is not required to match the command:
'Pass the salt (please)'
'Pass the salt' and
'Pass the salt please'
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import SpeechRecognition, { useSpeechRecognition } from 'react-speech-recognition'
const Dictaphone = () => {
const [message, setMessage] = useState('')
const commands = [
{
command: 'I would like to order *',
callback: (food) => setMessage(`Your order is for: ${food}`)
},
{
command: 'The weather is :condition today',
callback: (condition) => setMessage(`Today, the weather is ${condition}`)
},
{
command: 'My top sports are * and *',
callback: (sport1, sport2) => setMessage(`#1: ${sport1}, #2: ${sport2}`)
},
{
command: 'Pass the salt (please)',
callback: () => setMessage('My pleasure')
},
{
command: ['Hello', 'Hi'],
callback: ({ command }) => setMessage(`Hi there! You said: "${command}"`),
matchInterim: true
},
{
command: 'Beijing',
callback: (command, spokenPhrase, similarityRatio) => setMessage(`${command} and ${spokenPhrase} are ${similarityRatio * 100}% similar`),
// If the spokenPhrase is "Benji", the message would be "Beijing and Benji are 40% similar"
isFuzzyMatch: true,
fuzzyMatchingThreshold: 0.2
},
{
command: ['eat', 'sleep', 'leave'],
callback: (command) => setMessage(`Best matching command: ${command}`),
isFuzzyMatch: true,
fuzzyMatchingThreshold: 0.2,
bestMatchOnly: true
},
{
command: 'clear',
callback: ({ resetTranscript }) => resetTranscript()
}
]
const { transcript, browserSupportsSpeechRecognition } = useSpeechRecognition({ commands })
if (!browserSupportsSpeechRecognition) {
return null
}
return (
<div>
<p>{message}</p>
<p>{transcript}</p>
</div>
)
}
export default Dictaphone
By default, the microphone will stop listening when the user stops speaking. This reflects the approach taken by "press to talk" buttons on modern devices.
If you want to listen continuously, set the
continuous property to
true when calling
startListening. The microphone will continue to listen, even after the user has stopped speaking.
SpeechRecognition.startListening({ continuous: true })
Be warned that not all browsers have good support for continuous listening. Chrome on Android in particular constantly restarts the microphone, leading to a frustrating and noisy (from the beeping) experience. To avoid enabling continuous listening on these browsers, you can make use of the
browserSupportsContinuousListening state from
useSpeechRecognition to detect support for this feature.
if (browserSupportsContinuousListening) {
SpeechRecognition.startListening({ continuous: true })
} else {
// Fallback behaviour
}
Alternatively, you can try one of the polyfills to enable continuous listening on these browsers.
To listen for a specific language, you can pass a language tag (e.g.
'zh-CN' for Chinese) when calling
startListening. See here for a list of supported languages.
SpeechRecognition.startListening({ language: 'zh-CN' })
regeneratorRuntime is not defined
If you see the error
regeneratorRuntime is not defined when using this library, you will need to ensure your web app installs
regenerator-runtime:
npm i --save regenerator-runtime
_app.js file:
import 'regenerator-runtime/runtime'. For any other framework, put it at the top of your
index.js file
react-speech-recognition offline?
Unfortunately, speech recognition will not function in Chrome when offline. According to the Web Speech API docs:
On Chrome, using Speech Recognition on a web page involves a server-based recognition engine. Your audio is sent to a web service for recognition processing, so it won't work offline.
If you are building an offline web app, you can detect when the browser is offline by inspecting the value of
navigator.onLine. If it is
true, you can render the transcript generated by React Speech Recognition. If it is
false, it's advisable to render offline fallback content that signifies that speech recognition is disabled. The online/offline API is simple to use - you can read how to use it here.
You can run an example React app that uses
react-speech-recognition with:
npm i
npm run dev
On
http://localhost:3000, you'll be able to speak into the microphone and see your speech as text on the web page. There are also controls for turning speech recognition on and off. You can make changes to the web app itself in the
example directory. Any changes you make to the web app or
react-speech-recognition itself will be live reloaded in the browser.
View the API docs here or follow the guide above to learn how to use
react-speech-recognition.
MIT