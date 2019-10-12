React component for the Web Speech api.
The Web Speech API aims to enable web developers to provide, in a web browser,
speech-input and
text-to-speech output.
The Web Speech API comes in two parts, speech synthesis and speech recognition. This react component supports
speech synthesis,
text-to-speech.
In order to install
react-speech, simply run
$ npm install react-speech --save
Using
react-speech, is pretty simple, simply
React.render the speech component, setting the
text property, which is rendered to speech.
import React from 'react';
import Speech from 'react-speech';
React.render(
<Speech text="Welcome to react speech" />,
document.getElementById('node')
);
Here is the full API for the
<Speech> component, these properties can be set on an instance of Speech:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|styles
Object
|Styles
|no
|see Styles
|text
String
|none
|yes
|This attribute specifies the text to be synthesized and spoken for this utterance. Max
250 characters. See Issues with long text
|pitch
Number
|1
|no
|This attribute specifies the speaking pitch for the utterance.
min=0 max=2 step=1
|rate
Number
|1
|no
|This attribute specifies the speaking rate for the utterance.
max=3.5 min=0.5 step=0.5
|volume
Number
|1
|no
|This attribute specifies the speaking volume for the utterance.
max=1 min=0 step=0.1
|lang
String
en-GB
|no
|This attribute specifies the language of the speech synthesis for the utterance.
EN-GB,
EN-US
|voice
String
Daniel
|no
|A voice as a string, please check supported voices for your browser.
|textAsButton
bool
|no
|no
|Display text as a button.
|displayText
string
|no
|no
|When displaying text as a button you can use this to display a different text string.
|stop
bool
|false
|no
|Display a stop button.
|pause
bool
|false
|no
|Display a pause button.
|resume
bool
|false
|no
|Display a resume button.
|disabled
bool
|false
|no
|Disables speech.
If you would like to override the default styles, simply pass in a style object.
react-speech like React uses inline styles whose key is the camelCased version of the style name, and whose value is the style's value, usually a string.
const style = {
container: { },
text: { },
buttons: { },
play: {
hover: {
backgroundColor: 'GhostWhite'
},
button: {
cursor: 'pointer',
pointerEvents: 'none',
outline: 'none',
backgroundColor: 'Gainsboro',
border: 'solid 1px rgba(255,255,255,1)',
borderRadius: 6
}
},
pause: {
play: { }
hover: { }
},
stop: {
play: {
hover: { },
button: { }
},
resume: {
play: {
hover: { },
button: { }
}
};
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/21947730/chrome-speech-synthesis-with-longer-texts
If a browser does not support
Web Speech API we simply display the text specified. If you are unsure about your browser:
http://caniuse.com/#feat=web-speech
$ npm install
$ npm start
navigate to http://localhost:3000
$ npm test
$ npm run build
or
$ npm run dist
$ npm run dist.min
Here are some examples of using
react-speech
<Speech
text="I have the default settings" />
<Speech
text="I have altered my voice"
voice="Google UK English Female" />
const style = {
play: {
button: {
width: '28',
height: '28',
cursor: 'pointer',
pointerEvents: 'none',
outline: 'none',
backgroundColor: 'yellow',
border: 'solid 1px rgba(255,255,255,1)',
borderRadius: 6
},
}
};
<Speech
styles={style}
text="I have changed the colour of the play button and made it smaller" />
<Speech
text="I have altered the pitch, rate and volume of my voice"
pitch="0.5"
rate="0.5"
volume="0.1"
lang="en-GB"
voice="Daniel" />
<Speech
text="I have all properties set to their default"
pitch="1"
rate="1"
volume="1"
lang="en-GB"
voice="Google UK English Male" />
<Speech
stop={true}
pause={true}
resume={true}
text="I am displaying all buttons" />
const textstyle = {
play: {
hover: {
backgroundColor: 'black',
color:'white'
},
button: {
padding:'4',
fontFamily: 'Helvetica',
fontSize: '1.0em',
cursor: 'pointer',
pointerEvents: 'none',
outline: 'none',
backgroundColor: 'inherit',
border: 'none'
},
}
<Speech
styles={textstyle}
textAsButton={true}
displayText="Hello"
text="I have text displayed as a button" />
See the License file.