A tiny(around 1.3kb gzip) React library to generate colorful text placeholders 🎨
Inspired by this code illustration on CodeSandbox homepage 🙏
Try out the generator at react-spectrum.netlify.com 🎊 Also, check out @BotSpectrum twitter bot that tweets randomly generated colorful text placeholders for inspiration 🎊
npm install react-spectrum
yarn add react-spectrum
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-spectrum/dist/react-spectrum.umd.js"></script>
import React from "react";
// Import library
import Spectrum from "react-spectrum";
// or const Spectrum = require('react-spectrum');
// Render the placeholder
function Placeholder() {
return (
<Spectrum
width={500}
colors={["#757575", "#999999", "#0871F2", "#BF5AF2"]}
/>
);
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
width
number
500
|Width of the placeholder container
colors
Array<string>
['#eee']
|Possible colors of words, will be picked randomly
wordWidths
Array<number>
[30, 60, 90, 120, 150]
|Possible widths of words, will be picked randomly
wordDistances
Array<number>
[4, 8, 12]
|Possible distance between words, will be picked randomly
wordHeight
number
12
|Height of every word placeholder
wordRadius
number
20
|Border radius of every word
lineDistance
number
12
|Distance(margin) between the lines
linesPerParagraph
number
8
|Lines per paragraph. if there are multiple paragraphs, all of them will have same number of lines
paragraphs
number
1
|Number of paragraphs in the placeholder
paragraphDistance
number
24
|Distance(margin) between the paragraphs
truncateLastLine
boolean
true
|Show less words in the last line for more natural feel
renderWord
function
({ key, style}) => <span key={key} style={style} />
|Render word with customizations(avoid overriding passed style properties. it might break the functionality)
Thanks for taking the time to contribute, please check out the src to understand how things work.
Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all, see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.
Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope and do avoid unrelated commits.
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/react-spectrum
cd react-spectrum
git checkout -b my-new-feature
yarn
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature