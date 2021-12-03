React Spectrum

A tiny(around 1.3kb gzip) React library to generate colorful text placeholders 🎨

Inspired by this code illustration on CodeSandbox homepage 🙏

Try out the generator at react-spectrum.netlify.com 🎊 Also, check out @BotSpectrum twitter bot that tweets randomly generated colorful text placeholders for inspiration 🎊

Demo

Table of Contents

Install

NPM

npm install react-spectrum

Yarn

yarn add react-spectrum

UMD build

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-spectrum/dist/react-spectrum.umd.js" > </ script >

Usage

import React from "react" ; import Spectrum from "react-spectrum" ; function Placeholder ( ) { return ( < Spectrum width = {500} colors = {[ "# 757575 ", "# 999999 ", "# 0871F2 ", "# BF5AF2 "]} /> ); }

Props

Property Type Default Description width number 500 Width of the placeholder container colors Array<string> ['#eee'] Possible colors of words, will be picked randomly wordWidths Array<number> [30, 60, 90, 120, 150] Possible widths of words, will be picked randomly wordDistances Array<number> [4, 8, 12] Possible distance between words, will be picked randomly wordHeight number 12 Height of every word placeholder wordRadius number 20 Border radius of every word lineDistance number 12 Distance(margin) between the lines linesPerParagraph number 8 Lines per paragraph. if there are multiple paragraphs, all of them will have same number of lines paragraphs number 1 Number of paragraphs in the placeholder paragraphDistance number 24 Distance(margin) between the paragraphs truncateLastLine boolean true Show less words in the last line for more natural feel renderWord function ({ key, style}) => <span key={key} style={style} /> Render word with customizations(avoid overriding passed style properties. it might break the functionality)

Contribute

Thanks for taking the time to contribute, please check out the src to understand how things work.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all, see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope and do avoid unrelated commits.

Fork it!

Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/react-spectrum

Navigate to the newly cloned directory: cd react-spectrum

Create a new branch for the new feature: git checkout -b my-new-feature

Install the tools necessary for development: yarn

Make your changes.

Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'

Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature

Submit a pull request with full remarks documenting your changes

License

MIT License © Ganapati V S