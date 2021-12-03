openbase logo
react-spectrum

by Ganapati V S
1.2.3 (see all)

Generate colorful text placeholders 🎨

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

303

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

1 2 3 4 5 6

React Spectrum

A tiny(around 1.3kb gzip) React library to generate colorful text placeholders 🎨

Inspired by this code illustration on CodeSandbox homepage 🙏

Try out the generator at react-spectrum.netlify.com 🎊 Also, check out @BotSpectrum twitter bot that tweets randomly generated colorful text placeholders for inspiration 🎊

MIT Licence Open Source Love Build Status npm version GitHub version Greenkeeper badge

Demo

Table of Contents

Install

NPM

npm install react-spectrum

Yarn

yarn add react-spectrum

UMD build

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-spectrum/dist/react-spectrum.umd.js"></script>

Usage

import React from "react";
// Import library
import Spectrum from "react-spectrum";
// or const Spectrum = require('react-spectrum');

// Render the placeholder
function Placeholder() {
  return (
    <Spectrum
      width={500}
      colors={["#757575", "#999999", "#0871F2", "#BF5AF2"]}
    />
  );
}

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
widthnumber500Width of the placeholder container
colorsArray<string>['#eee']Possible colors of words, will be picked randomly
wordWidthsArray<number>[30, 60, 90, 120, 150]Possible widths of words, will be picked randomly
wordDistancesArray<number>[4, 8, 12]Possible distance between words, will be picked randomly
wordHeightnumber12Height of every word placeholder
wordRadiusnumber20Border radius of every word
lineDistancenumber12Distance(margin) between the lines
linesPerParagraphnumber8Lines per paragraph. if there are multiple paragraphs, all of them will have same number of lines
paragraphsnumber1Number of paragraphs in the placeholder
paragraphDistancenumber24Distance(margin) between the paragraphs
truncateLastLinebooleantrueShow less words in the last line for more natural feel
renderWordfunction({ key, style}) => <span key={key} style={style} />Render word with customizations(avoid overriding passed style properties. it might break the functionality)

Contribute

Thanks for taking the time to contribute, please check out the src to understand how things work.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all, see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope and do avoid unrelated commits.

  • Fork it!
  • Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/react-spectrum
  • Navigate to the newly cloned directory: cd react-spectrum
  • Create a new branch for the new feature: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  • Install the tools necessary for development: yarn
  • Make your changes.
  • Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  • Submit a pull request with full remarks documenting your changes

License

MIT License © Ganapati V S

