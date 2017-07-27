openbase logo
react-sparklines

by Boris Yankov
1.7.0 (see all)

Beautiful and expressive Sparklines React component

Readme

Beautiful and expressive sparklines component for React

Build Status

Live demos and docs: borisyankov.github.io/react-sparklines/

Install

npm install react-sparklines --save

Run demo

npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8080

Use

Import the Sparklines components that you need; for example to generate a simple chart:

import React from 'react';
import { Sparklines } from 'react-sparklines';
...
<Sparklines data={[5, 10, 5, 20, 8, 15]} limit={5} width={100} height={20} margin={5}>
</Sparklines>

Sparklines component is a container with the following properties:

data - the data set used to build the sparkline

limit - optional, how many data points to display at once

width, height - dimensions of the generated sparkline in the SVG viewbox. This will be automatically scaled (i.e. responsive) inside the parent container by default.

svgWidth, svgHeight - If you want absolute dimensions instead of a responsive component set these attributes.

preserveAspectRatio - default: 'none', set this to modify how the sparkline should scale

margin - optional, offset the chart

min, max - optional, bound the chart

Basic Sparkline

import React from 'react';
import { Sparklines, SparklinesLine } from 'react-sparklines';
...
<Sparklines data={[5, 10, 5, 20]}>
  <SparklinesLine color="blue" />
</Sparklines>

Bars

import React from 'react';
import { Sparklines, SparklinesBars } from 'react-sparklines';
...
<Sparklines data={[5, 10, 5, 20]}>
  <SparklinesBars />
</Sparklines>

Spots

import React from 'react';
import { Sparklines, SparklinesLine, SparklinesSpots } from 'react-sparklines';
...
<Sparklines data={sampleData}>
    <SparklinesLine style={{ fill: "none" }} />
    <SparklinesSpots />
</Sparklines>

Reference Line

import React from 'react';
import { Sparklines, SparklinesLine, SparklinesReferenceLine } from 'react-sparklines';
...
<Sparklines data={sampleData}>
    <SparklinesLine />
    <SparklinesReferenceLine type="mean" />
</Sparklines>

Normal Band

import React from 'react';
import { Sparklines, SparklinesLine, SparklinesNormalBand } from 'react-sparklines';
...
<Sparklines data={sampleData}>
    <SparklinesLine style={{ fill: "none" }}/>
    <SparklinesNormalBand />
</Sparklines>

