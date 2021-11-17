React Spaces

An easy to understand and nestable layout system, React Spaces allow you to divide a page or container into anchored, scrollable and resizable spaces enabling you to build desktop/mobile type user interfaces in the browser.

Rather than a library of visual UI components, Spaces are intended to be the reusable foundational blocks for laying out a UI which responds neatly to view port resizes leaving you to fill them with whatever components you want.

No styling to achieve simple or complex layouts.

Spaces know how to behave in relation to each other and resize accordingly.

Spaces don't have any visual element to them (even padding or margins). You can fill them with whatever you want.

View full documentation here.

Top level spaces

Used at the top level of all other spaces.

\<ViewPort \/>

This space will take over the full viewport of the browser window. Resizing the browser window will automatically adjust the size of this space and all the nested spaces.

\<Fixed />

This space can be given a height and optionally a width (by default it will size to 100% of it's container). All nested spaces will be contained within this fixed size space.

Anchored spaces

These can be used within the top-level spaces \<ViewPort /> and \<Fixed /> or nested within other spaces.

\<Left /> and \<Right />

A space anchored to the left or right of the parent container/space. A size can be specified in pixels or as a percentage to determine its width.

\<Top /> and \<Bottom />

A space anchored to the top or bottom of the parent container/space. A size can be specified in pixels or as a percentage to determine its height.

There are resizable versions of these components called \<LeftResizable />, \<RightResizable />, \<TopResizable /> and \<BottomResizable /> which allow the spaces to be resized from the outer edge by dragging with the mouse.

Other

\<Fill />

A space which consumes any available area left in the parent container/space taking into account any anchored spaces on every side.

\<Positioned />

A space which can be absolutely placed within a parent space either by top, left, width and height or by top, left, right and bottom.

\<Layer />

Layers allow you to create layers within a parent space, for example:

< ViewPort > < Layer zIndex = "{0}" > < LeftResizable size = "20%" /> // floating sidebar </ Layer > < Layer zIndex = "{1}" > < Fill /> </ Layer > </ ViewPort >

\<Centered />

Centres the content of a space horizontally and vertically.

\<CenteredVertically />

Centres the content of a space vertically.

Getting started

To get started with React Spaces you need:

npm install react-spaces --save

import * as Spaces from "react-spaces" ;

Donation

