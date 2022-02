DEPRECATED

Consider to use https://github.com/uber/react-view instead.

Solved problem

This component was initially designed to replace the existing render playground in Semantic UI React docs. React Source Render is designed to be used with Babel Standalone. The component consists from the parts:

rendering component

Babel plugin to transform imports and resoolve them

Babel plugin to transform code to IIFE

Quick start

$ yarn add react-source-render $ npm install react-source-render --save

Explore docs for live demo.