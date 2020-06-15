Create highly-customizable SoundCloud (or any audio) players with React.js.

Install

npm install react-soundplayer --save

Examples

There are several examples on the website. Here is the basic one to get you started:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { PlayButton, Timer } from 'react-soundplayer/components' ; import { withSoundCloudAudio } from 'react-soundplayer/addons' ; const clientId = 'YOUR CLIENT ID' ; const resolveUrl = 'https://soundcloud.com/ksmtk/chronemics' ; const Player = withSoundCloudAudio( props => { let { track, currentTime } = props; return ( <div className="custom-player"> <PlayButton className="custom-player-btn" onPlayClick={() => { console.log('play button clicked!'); }} {...props} /> <h2 className="custom-player-title"> {track ? track.title : 'Loading...'} </h2> <Timer className="custom-player-timer" duration={track ? track.duration / 1000 : 0} currentTime={currentTime} {...props} /> </div> ); }); const App = () => { return ( <Player clientId={clientId} resolveUrl={resolveUrl} onReady={() => console.log('track is loaded!')} /> ); }; ReactDOM.render( <App />, document.getElementById('#app') );

Custom Audio Example

It is also easy to built players without using SoundCloud API. You just need to pass audio source via streamUrl and all other necessary track meta information can be passed as custom props. Also you can choose preloadType , according to https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/audio#Attributes, by default this property is equal to 'auto'.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { PlayButton, Timer } from 'react-soundplayer/components' ; import { withCustomAudio } from 'react-soundplayer/addons' ; const streamUrl = 'https://example.org/path/to/file.mp3' ; const trackTitle = 'Great song by random artist' ; const AWSSoundPlayer = withCustomAudio( props => { const { trackTitle } = props; return ( <div> <PlayButton {...props} /> <h2>{trackTitle}</h2> <Timer {...props} /> </div> ); }); class App extends React.Component { render() { return ( <AWSSoundPlayer streamUrl={streamUrl} trackTitle={trackTitle} preloadType="auto" /> ); } } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));

References

