Create highly-customizable SoundCloud (or any audio) players with React.js.
npm install react-soundplayer --save
There are several examples on the website. Here is the basic one to get you started:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { PlayButton, Timer } from 'react-soundplayer/components';
import { withSoundCloudAudio } from 'react-soundplayer/addons';
const clientId = 'YOUR CLIENT ID';
const resolveUrl = 'https://soundcloud.com/ksmtk/chronemics';
const Player = withSoundCloudAudio(props => {
let { track, currentTime } = props;
return (
<div className="custom-player">
<PlayButton
className="custom-player-btn"
onPlayClick={() => {
console.log('play button clicked!');
}}
{...props} />
<h2 className="custom-player-title">
{track ? track.title : 'Loading...'}
</h2>
<Timer
className="custom-player-timer"
duration={track ? track.duration / 1000 : 0}
currentTime={currentTime}
{...props} />
</div>
);
});
const App = () => {
return (
<Player
clientId={clientId}
resolveUrl={resolveUrl}
onReady={() => console.log('track is loaded!')} />
);
};
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('#app')
);
It is also easy to built players without using SoundCloud API. You just need to pass audio source via
streamUrl and all other necessary track meta information can be passed as custom props. Also you can choose
preloadType, according to https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/audio#Attributes, by default this property is equal to 'auto'.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { PlayButton, Timer } from 'react-soundplayer/components';
// it's just an alias for `withSoundCloudAudio` but makes code clearer
import { withCustomAudio } from 'react-soundplayer/addons';
// audio source
const streamUrl = 'https://example.org/path/to/file.mp3';
// some track meta information
const trackTitle = 'Great song by random artist';
const AWSSoundPlayer = withCustomAudio(props => {
const { trackTitle } = props;
return (
<div>
<PlayButton {...props} />
<h2>{trackTitle}</h2>
<Timer {...props} />
</div>
);
});
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<AWSSoundPlayer
streamUrl={streamUrl}
trackTitle={trackTitle}
preloadType="auto" />
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
MIT Licensed