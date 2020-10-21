openbase logo
react-sortly

by Ly Tran
3.0.4 (see all)

React nested sortable component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

React Sortly

Simple, lightweight and highly customizable dnd nested sortable React component based on React DnD

Supported to sort the tree, vertical list, horizontal list, table row and maybe more!

Installation

npm install --save react-sortly react-dnd react-dnd-html5-backend immutability-helper memoize-one

or

yarn add react-sortly react-dnd react-dnd-html5-backend immutability-helper memoize-one

Demo: https://lytc.github.io/react-sortly

API Documentation: https://lytc.github.io/react-sortly/api

Sample

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { DndProvider } from 'react-dnd';
import HTML5Backend from 'react-dnd-html5-backend';
import Sortly, { ContextProvider, useDrag, useDrop } from 'react-sortly';

const ItemRenderer = (props) => {
  const { data: { name, depth } } = props;
  const [, drag] = useDrag();
  const [, drop] = useDrop();

  return (
    <div ref={drop}>
      <div ref={drag} style={{ marginLeft: depth * 20 }}>{name}</div>
    </div>
  );
};

const MySortableTree = () => {
  const [items, setItems] = React.useState([
    { id: 1, name: 'Priscilla Cormier', depth: 0 },
    { id: 2, name: 'Miss Erich Bartoletti', depth: 0 },
    { id: 3, name: 'Alison Friesen', depth: 1 },
    { id: 4, name: 'Bernita Mayert', depth: 2 },
    { id: 5, name: 'Garfield Berge', depth: 0 },
  ]);
  const handleChange = (newItems) => {
    setItems(newItems);
  };
  
  return (
    <Sortly items={items} onChange={handleChange}>
      {(props) => <ItemRenderer {...props} />}
    </Sortly>
  );
};

const App = () => (
 <DndProvider backend={HTML5Backend}>
   <ContextProvider>
     <MySortableTree />
   </ContextProvider>
 </DndProvider>
);

const rootElement = document.getElementById('root');
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);

