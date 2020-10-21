Simple, lightweight and highly customizable dnd nested sortable React component based on React DnD
Supported to sort the tree, vertical list, horizontal list, table row and maybe more!
npm install --save react-sortly react-dnd react-dnd-html5-backend immutability-helper memoize-one
or
yarn add react-sortly react-dnd react-dnd-html5-backend immutability-helper memoize-one
Demo: https://lytc.github.io/react-sortly
API Documentation: https://lytc.github.io/react-sortly/api
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { DndProvider } from 'react-dnd';
import HTML5Backend from 'react-dnd-html5-backend';
import Sortly, { ContextProvider, useDrag, useDrop } from 'react-sortly';
const ItemRenderer = (props) => {
const { data: { name, depth } } = props;
const [, drag] = useDrag();
const [, drop] = useDrop();
return (
<div ref={drop}>
<div ref={drag} style={{ marginLeft: depth * 20 }}>{name}</div>
</div>
);
};
const MySortableTree = () => {
const [items, setItems] = React.useState([
{ id: 1, name: 'Priscilla Cormier', depth: 0 },
{ id: 2, name: 'Miss Erich Bartoletti', depth: 0 },
{ id: 3, name: 'Alison Friesen', depth: 1 },
{ id: 4, name: 'Bernita Mayert', depth: 2 },
{ id: 5, name: 'Garfield Berge', depth: 0 },
]);
const handleChange = (newItems) => {
setItems(newItems);
};
return (
<Sortly items={items} onChange={handleChange}>
{(props) => <ItemRenderer {...props} />}
</Sortly>
);
};
const App = () => (
<DndProvider backend={HTML5Backend}>
<ContextProvider>
<MySortableTree />
</ContextProvider>
</DndProvider>
);
const rootElement = document.getElementById('root');
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);