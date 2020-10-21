Simple, lightweight and highly customizable dnd nested sortable React component based on React DnD

Supported to sort the tree, vertical list, horizontal list, table row and maybe more!

Installation

npm install --save react-sortly react-dnd react-dnd-html5-backend immutability-helper memoize-one

or

yarn add react-sortly react-dnd react-dnd-html5-backend immutability-helper memoize-one

Demo: https://lytc.github.io/react-sortly

API Documentation: https://lytc.github.io/react-sortly/api

Sample