A React component for Drag-and-drop sortable representation of hierarchical data. Checkout the Storybook for a demonstration of some basic and advanced features.
Install
react-sortable-tree using npm.
# NPM
npm install react-sortable-tree --save
# YARN
yarn add react-sortable-tree
ES6 and CommonJS builds are available with each distribution. For example:
// This only needs to be done once; probably during your application's bootstrapping process.
import 'react-sortable-tree/style.css';
// You can import the default tree with dnd context
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree';
// Or you can import the tree without the dnd context as a named export. eg
import { SortableTreeWithoutDndContext as SortableTree } from 'react-sortable-tree';
// Importing from cjs (default)
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree/dist/index.cjs.js';
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree';
// Importing from esm
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree/dist/index.esm.js';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree';
import 'react-sortable-tree/style.css'; // This only needs to be imported once in your app
export default class Tree extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
treeData: [
{ title: 'Chicken', children: [{ title: 'Egg' }] },
{ title: 'Fish', children: [{ title: 'fingerline' }] },
],
};
}
render() {
return (
<div style={{ height: 400 }}>
<SortableTree
treeData={this.state.treeData}
onChange={treeData => this.setState({ treeData })}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
Description
|treeData
(required)
|object[]
|Tree data with the following keys:
title is the primary label for the node.
subtitle is a secondary label for the node.
expanded shows children of the node if true, or hides them if false. Defaults to false.
children is an array of child nodes belonging to the node.
Example:
[{title: 'main', subtitle: 'sub'}, { title: 'value2', expanded: true, children: [{ title: 'value3') }] }]
|onChange
(required)
|func
|Called whenever tree data changed. Just like with React input elements, you have to update your own component's data to see the changes reflected.
( treeData: object[] ): void
|getNodeKey
(recommended)
|func
|Specify the unique key used to identify each node and generate the
path array passed in callbacks. With a setting of
getNodeKey={({ node }) => node.id}, for example, in callbacks this will let you easily determine that the node with an
id of
35 is (or has just become) a child of the node with an
id of
12, which is a child of ... and so on. It uses
defaultGetNodeKey by default, which returns the index in the tree (omitting hidden nodes).
({ node: object, treeIndex: number }): string or number
|generateNodeProps
|func
|Generate an object with additional props to be passed to the node renderer. Use this for adding buttons via the
buttons key, or additional
style /
className settings.
({ node: object, path: number[] or string[], treeIndex: number, lowerSiblingCounts: number[], isSearchMatch: bool, isSearchFocus: bool }): object
|onMoveNode
|func
|Called after node move operation.
({ treeData: object[], node: object, nextParentNode: object, prevPath: number[] or string[], prevTreeIndex: number, nextPath: number[] or string[], nextTreeIndex: number }): void
|onVisibilityToggle
|func
|Called after children nodes collapsed or expanded.
({ treeData: object[], node: object, expanded: bool, path: number[] or string[] }): void
|onDragStateChanged
|func
|Called when a drag is initiated or ended.
({ isDragging: bool, draggedNode: object }): void
|maxDepth
|number
|Maximum depth nodes can be inserted at. Defaults to infinite.
|rowDirection
|string
|Adds row direction support if set to
'rtl' Defaults to
'ltr'.
|canDrag
|func or bool
|Return false from callback to prevent node from dragging, by hiding the drag handle. Set prop to
false to disable dragging on all nodes. Defaults to
true.
({ node: object, path: number[] or string[], treeIndex: number, lowerSiblingCounts: number[], isSearchMatch: bool, isSearchFocus: bool }): bool
|canDrop
|func
|Return false to prevent node from dropping in the given location.
({ node: object, prevPath: number[] or string[], prevParent: object, prevTreeIndex: number, nextPath: number[] or string[], nextParent: object, nextTreeIndex: number }): bool
|canNodeHaveChildren
|func
|Function to determine whether a node can have children, useful for preventing hover preview when you have a
canDrop condition. Default is set to a function that returns
true. Functions should be of type
(node): bool.
|theme
|object
|Set an all-in-one packaged appearance for the tree. See the Themes section for more information.
|searchMethod
|func
|The method used to search nodes. Defaults to
defaultSearchMethod, which uses the
searchQuery string to search for nodes with matching
title or
subtitle values. NOTE: Changing
searchMethod will not update the search, but changing the
searchQuery will.
({ node: object, path: number[] or string[], treeIndex: number, searchQuery: any }): bool
|searchQuery
|string or any
|Used by the
searchMethod to highlight and scroll to matched nodes. Should be a string for the default
searchMethod, but can be anything when using a custom search. Defaults to
null.
|searchFocusOffset
|number
|Outline the <
searchFocusOffset>th node and scroll to it.
|onlyExpandSearchedNodes
|boolean
|Only expand the nodes that match searches. Collapses all other nodes. Defaults to
false.
|searchFinishCallback
|func
|Get the nodes that match the search criteria. Used for counting total matches, etc.
(matches: { node: object, path: number[] or string[], treeIndex: number }[]): void
|dndType
|string
|String value used by react-dnd (see overview at the link) for dropTargets and dragSources types. If not set explicitly, a default value is applied by react-sortable-tree for you for its internal use. NOTE: Must be explicitly set and the same value used in order for correct functioning of external nodes
|shouldCopyOnOutsideDrop
|func or bool
|Return true, or a callback returning true, and dropping nodes to react-dnd drop targets outside of the tree will not remove them from the tree. Defaults to
false.
({ node: object, prevPath: number[] or string[], prevTreeIndex: number, }): bool
|reactVirtualizedListProps
|object
|Custom properties to hand to the internal react-virtualized List
|style
|object
|Style applied to the container wrapping the tree (style defaults to
{height: '100%'})
|innerStyle
|object
|Style applied to the inner, scrollable container (for padding, etc.)
|className
|string
|Class name for the container wrapping the tree
|rowHeight
|number or func
|Used by react-sortable-tree. Defaults to
62. Either a fixed row height (number) or a function that returns the height of a row given its index:
({ treeIndex: number, node: object, path: number[] or string[] }): number
|slideRegionSize
|number
|Size in px of the region near the edges that initiates scrolling on dragover. Defaults to
100.
|scaffoldBlockPxWidth
|number
|The width of the blocks containing the lines representing the structure of the tree. Defaults to
44.
|isVirtualized
|bool
|Set to false to disable virtualization. Defaults to
true. NOTE: Auto-scrolling while dragging, and scrolling to the
searchFocusOffset will be disabled.
|nodeContentRenderer
|any
|Override the default component (
NodeRendererDefault) for rendering nodes (but keep the scaffolding generator). This is a last resort for customization - most custom styling should be able to be solved with
generateNodeProps, a
theme or CSS rules. If you must use it, is best to copy the component in
node-renderer-default.js to use as a base, and customize as needed.
|placeholderRenderer
|any
|Override the default placeholder component (
PlaceholderRendererDefault) which is displayed when the tree is empty. This is an advanced option, and in most cases should probably be solved with a
theme or custom CSS instead.
Need a hand turning your flat data into nested tree data?
Want to perform add/remove operations on the tree data without creating your own recursive function?
Check out the helper functions exported from
tree-data-utils.js.
getTreeFromFlatData: Convert flat data (like that from a database) into nested tree data.
getFlatDataFromTree: Convert tree data back to flat data.
addNodeUnderParent: Add a node under the parent node at the given path.
removeNode: For a given path, get the node at that path, treeIndex, and the treeData with that node removed.
removeNodeAtPath: For a given path, remove the node and return the treeData.
changeNodeAtPath: Modify the node object at the given path.
map: Perform a change on every node in the tree.
walk: Visit every node in the tree in order.
getDescendantCount: Count how many descendants this node has.
getVisibleNodeCount: Count how many visible descendants this node has.
getVisibleNodeInfoAtIndex: Get the th visible node in the tree data.
toggleExpandedForAll: Expand or close every node in the tree.
getNodeAtPath: Get the node at the input path.
insertNode: Insert the input node at the specified depth and minimumTreeIndex.
find: Find nodes matching a search query in the tree.
isDescendant: Check if a node is a descendant of another node.
getDepth: Get the longest path in the tree.
Using the
theme prop along with an imported theme module, you can easily override the default appearance with another standard one.
|File Explorer
|Full Node Drag
|Minimalistic theme inspired from MATERIAL UI
|react-sortable-tree-theme-file-explorer
|react-sortable-tree-theme-full-node-drag
|react-sortable-tree-theme-minimal
|Github | NPM
|Github | NPM
|Github | NPM
Help Wanted - As the themes feature has just been enabled, there are very few (only two at the time of this writing) theme modules available. If you've customized the appearance of your tree to be especially cool or easy to use, I would be happy to feature it in this readme with a link to the Github repo and NPM page if you convert it to a theme. You can use my file explorer theme repo as a template to plug in your own stuff.
|Browser
|Works?
|Chrome
|Yes
|Firefox
|Yes
|Safari
|Yes
|IE 11
|Yes
This issue may be related to an ongoing incompatibility between UglifyJS and Webpack's behavior. See an explanation at create-react-app#2376.
The simplest way to mitigate this issue is by adding
comparisons: false to your Uglify config as seen here: https://github.com/facebookincubator/create-react-app/pull/2379/files
react-dnd only allows for one DragDropContext at a time (see: https://github.com/gaearon/react-dnd/issues/186). To get around this, you can import the context-less tree component via
SortableTreeWithoutDndContext.
// before
import SortableTree from 'react-sortable-tree';
// after
import { SortableTreeWithoutDndContext as SortableTree } from 'react-sortable-tree';
Please read the Code of Conduct. I actively welcome pull requests :)
After cloning the repository and running
yarn install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.
# Starts a webpack dev server that hosts a demo page with the component.
# It uses react-hot-loader so changes are reflected on save.
yarn start
# Start the storybook, which has several different examples to play with.
# Also hot-reloaded.
yarn run storybook
# Runs the library tests
yarn test
# Lints the code with eslint
yarn run lint
# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
# This build is necessary to reflect changes if you're
# `npm link`-ed to this repository from another local project.
yarn run build
Pull requests are welcome!
MIT
