rst

react-sortable-table

by Rudolph Miller
1.4.0 (see all)

sortable table component in React.js

Overview

316

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Sortable Table in React.js

npm version

Feature

  • Simple API
  • Customizable style
  • Customizable sorting functions

This component is depends on Font Awesome
Please activate Font Awesome. Get started with Font Awesome
LICENSE of Font Awesome

Example

https://rudolph-miller.github.io/react-sortable-table

  • ID: default sorting
    • rendered as <a> tag.
  • NAME: custom sorting function that sort names by the family name
  • CLASS: unsortable

Install

npm install react-sortable-table

Usage

window.React = require('react');
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
import SortableTable from 'react-sortable-table';

function getFamilyName(name) {
  return name.split(' ').slice(-1)[0]
}

const FamilyNameSorter = {
desc: (data, key) => {
    var result = data.sort(function (_a, _b) {
      const a = getFamilyName(_a[key]);
      const b = getFamilyName(_b[key]);
      if ( a <= b ) {
        return 1;
      } else if ( a > b) {
        return -1;
      }
    });
    return result;
  },

  asc: (data, key) => {
    return data.sort(function (_a, _b) {
      const a = getFamilyName(_a[key]);
      const b = getFamilyName(_b[key]);
      if ( a >= b ) {
        return 1;
      } else if ( a < b) {
        return -1;
      }
    })
  }
};


class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      data: [
        { id: 3, name: 'Satoshi Yamamoto', class: 'B' },
        { id: 1, name: 'Taro Tanak', class: 'A' },
        { id: 2, name: 'Ken Asada', class: 'A' },
        { id: 4, name: 'Masaru Tokunaga', class: 'C' }
      ]
    };
  }

  render() {
    const columns = [
      {
        header: 'ID',
        key: 'id',
        defaultSorting: 'ASC',
        headerStyle: { fontSize: '15px', backgroundColor: '#FFDAB9', width: '100px' },
        dataStyle: { fontSize: '15px', backgroundColor: '#FFDAB9'},
        dataProps: { className: 'align-right' },
        render: (id) => { return <a href={'user/'+id}>{id}</a>; }
      },
      {
        header: 'NAME',
        key: 'name',
        headerStyle: { fontSize: '15px' },
        headerProps: { className: 'align-left' },
        descSortFunction: FamilyNameSorter.desc,
        ascSortFunction: FamilyNameSorter.asc
      },
      {
        header: 'CLASS',
        key: 'class',
        headerStyle: { fontSize: '15px' },
        sortable: false
      }
    ];

    const style = {
      backgroundColor: '#eee'
    };

    const iconStyle = {
      color: '#aaa',
      paddingLeft: '5px',
      paddingRight: '5px'
    };

    return (
      <SortableTable
        data={this.state.data}
        columns={columns}
        style={style}
        iconStyle={iconStyle} />
    );
  }
}

render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));

PropTypes

  • data: React.PropTypes.array.isRequired
  • columns: React.PropTypes.array.isRequired

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2015 Rudolph-Miller (chopsticks.tk.ppfm@gmail.com)

#License

Licensed under the MIT License.

