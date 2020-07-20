Sortable Table in React.js

Feature

Simple API

Customizable style

Customizable sorting functions

This component is depends on Font Awesome

Please activate Font Awesome. Get started with Font Awesome

LICENSE of Font Awesome

Example

https://rudolph-miller.github.io/react-sortable-table

ID: default sorting rendered as <a> tag.

NAME: custom sorting function that sort names by the family name

CLASS: unsortable

Install

npm install react-sortable-table

Usage

window .React = require ( 'react' ); import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' ; import SortableTable from 'react-sortable-table' ; function getFamilyName ( name ) { return name.split( ' ' ).slice( -1 )[ 0 ] } const FamilyNameSorter = { desc : ( data, key ) => { var result = data.sort( function ( _a, _b ) { const a = getFamilyName(_a[key]); const b = getFamilyName(_b[key]); if ( a <= b ) { return 1 ; } else if ( a > b) { return -1 ; } }); return result; }, asc : ( data, key ) => { return data.sort( function ( _a, _b ) { const a = getFamilyName(_a[key]); const b = getFamilyName(_b[key]); if ( a >= b ) { return 1 ; } else if ( a < b) { return -1 ; } }) } }; class App extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { data : [ { id : 3 , name : 'Satoshi Yamamoto' , class : 'B' }, { id : 1 , name : 'Taro Tanak' , class : 'A' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Ken Asada' , class : 'A' }, { id : 4 , name : 'Masaru Tokunaga' , class : 'C' } ] }; } render() { const columns = [ { header : 'ID' , key : 'id' , defaultSorting : 'ASC' , headerStyle : { fontSize : '15px' , backgroundColor : '#FFDAB9' , width : '100px' }, dataStyle : { fontSize : '15px' , backgroundColor : '#FFDAB9' }, dataProps : { className : 'align-right' }, render : ( id ) => { return < a href = { ' user /'+ id }> {id} </ a > ; } }, { header : 'NAME' , key : 'name' , headerStyle : { fontSize : '15px' }, headerProps : { className : 'align-left' }, descSortFunction : FamilyNameSorter.desc, ascSortFunction : FamilyNameSorter.asc }, { header : 'CLASS' , key : 'class' , headerStyle : { fontSize : '15px' }, sortable : false } ]; const style = { backgroundColor : '#eee' }; const iconStyle = { color : '#aaa' , paddingLeft : '5px' , paddingRight : '5px' }; return ( < SortableTable data = {this.state.data} columns = {columns} style = {style} iconStyle = {iconStyle} /> ); } } render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app'));

PropTypes

data: React.PropTypes.array.isRequired

columns: React.PropTypes.array.isRequired

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2015 Rudolph-Miller (chopsticks.tk.ppfm@gmail.com)

#License

Licensed under the MIT License.