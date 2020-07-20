This component is depends on Font Awesome
Please activate Font Awesome. Get started with Font Awesome
LICENSE of Font Awesome
<a> tag.
npm install react-sortable-table
window.React = require('react');
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
import SortableTable from 'react-sortable-table';
function getFamilyName(name) {
return name.split(' ').slice(-1)[0]
}
const FamilyNameSorter = {
desc: (data, key) => {
var result = data.sort(function (_a, _b) {
const a = getFamilyName(_a[key]);
const b = getFamilyName(_b[key]);
if ( a <= b ) {
return 1;
} else if ( a > b) {
return -1;
}
});
return result;
},
asc: (data, key) => {
return data.sort(function (_a, _b) {
const a = getFamilyName(_a[key]);
const b = getFamilyName(_b[key]);
if ( a >= b ) {
return 1;
} else if ( a < b) {
return -1;
}
})
}
};
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
data: [
{ id: 3, name: 'Satoshi Yamamoto', class: 'B' },
{ id: 1, name: 'Taro Tanak', class: 'A' },
{ id: 2, name: 'Ken Asada', class: 'A' },
{ id: 4, name: 'Masaru Tokunaga', class: 'C' }
]
};
}
render() {
const columns = [
{
header: 'ID',
key: 'id',
defaultSorting: 'ASC',
headerStyle: { fontSize: '15px', backgroundColor: '#FFDAB9', width: '100px' },
dataStyle: { fontSize: '15px', backgroundColor: '#FFDAB9'},
dataProps: { className: 'align-right' },
render: (id) => { return <a href={'user/'+id}>{id}</a>; }
},
{
header: 'NAME',
key: 'name',
headerStyle: { fontSize: '15px' },
headerProps: { className: 'align-left' },
descSortFunction: FamilyNameSorter.desc,
ascSortFunction: FamilyNameSorter.asc
},
{
header: 'CLASS',
key: 'class',
headerStyle: { fontSize: '15px' },
sortable: false
}
];
const style = {
backgroundColor: '#eee'
};
const iconStyle = {
color: '#aaa',
paddingLeft: '5px',
paddingRight: '5px'
};
return (
<SortableTable
data={this.state.data}
columns={columns}
style={style}
iconStyle={iconStyle} />
);
}
}
render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
