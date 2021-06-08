A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list
New consumers are strongly encouraged to check out @dnd-kit before adopting this library in a new project. It supports all of the features of react-sortable-hoc, but with a more modern and extensible architecture.
This library will continue to receive critical updates and bug fixes for the foreseeable future, but there are no new features planned. In future versions of React, the
findDOMNode method will be deprecated. This method is a critical piece of the architecture of
react-sortable-hoc, and it's unlikely that the library could continue to exist with its current architecture once this method is deprecated. In light of this, all development efforts have been redirected towards @dnd-kit.
Using npm:
$ npm install react-sortable-hoc --save
Then, using a module bundler that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, such as webpack:
// Using an ES6 transpiler like Babel
import {SortableContainer, SortableElement} from 'react-sortable-hoc';
// Not using an ES6 transpiler
var Sortable = require('react-sortable-hoc');
var SortableContainer = Sortable.SortableContainer;
var SortableElement = Sortable.SortableElement;
Alternatively, an UMD build is also available:
<script src="react-sortable-hoc/dist/react-sortable-hoc.umd.js"></script>
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import {SortableContainer, SortableElement} from 'react-sortable-hoc';
import arrayMove from 'array-move';
const SortableItem = SortableElement(({value}) => <li>{value}</li>);
const SortableList = SortableContainer(({items}) => {
return (
<ul>
{items.map((value, index) => (
<SortableItem key={`item-${value}`} index={index} value={value} />
))}
</ul>
);
});
class SortableComponent extends Component {
state = {
items: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3', 'Item 4', 'Item 5', 'Item 6'],
};
onSortEnd = ({oldIndex, newIndex}) => {
this.setState(({items}) => ({
items: arrayMove(items, oldIndex, newIndex),
}));
};
render() {
return <SortableList items={this.state.items} onSortEnd={this.onSortEnd} />;
}
}
render(<SortableComponent />, document.getElementById('root'));
That's it! React Sortable does not come with any styles by default, since it's meant to enhance your existing components.
More code examples are available here.
There are already a number of great Drag & Drop libraries out there (for instance, react-dnd is fantastic). If those libraries fit your needs, you should definitely give them a try first. However, most of those libraries rely on the HTML5 Drag & Drop API, which has some severe limitations. For instance, things rapidly become tricky if you need to support touch devices, if you need to lock dragging to an axis, or want to animate the nodes as they're being sorted. React Sortable HOC aims to provide a simple set of higher-order components to fill those gaps. If you're looking for a dead-simple, mobile-friendly way to add sortable functionality to your lists, then you're in the right place.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|axis
|String
y
|Items can be sorted horizontally, vertically or in a grid. Possible values:
x,
y or
xy
|lockAxis
|String
|If you'd like, you can lock movement to an axis while sorting. This is not something that is possible with HTML5 Drag & Drop. Possible values:
x or
y.
|helperClass
|String
|You can provide a class you'd like to add to the sortable helper to add some styles to it
|transitionDuration
|Number
300
|The duration of the transition when elements shift positions. Set this to
0 if you'd like to disable transitions
|keyboardSortingTransitionDuration
|Number
transitionDuration
|The duration of the transition when the helper is shifted during keyboard sorting. Set this to
0 if you'd like to disable transitions for the keyboard sorting helper. Defaults to the value set for
transitionDuration if undefined
|keyCodes
|Array
{
lift: [32],
drop: [32],
cancel: [27],
up: [38, 37],
down: [40, 39]
}
|An object containing an array of keycodes for each keyboard-accessible action.
|pressDelay
|Number
0
|If you'd like elements to only become sortable after being pressed for a certain time, change this property. A good sensible default value for mobile is
200. Cannot be used in conjunction with the
distance prop.
|pressThreshold
|Number
5
|Number of pixels of movement to tolerate before ignoring a press event.
|distance
|Number
0
|If you'd like elements to only become sortable after being dragged a certain number of pixels. Cannot be used in conjunction with the
pressDelay prop.
|shouldCancelStart
|Function
|Function
|This function is invoked before sorting begins, and can be used to programatically cancel sorting before it begins. By default, it will cancel sorting if the event target is either an
input,
textarea,
select,
option, or
button.
|updateBeforeSortStart
|Function
|This function is invoked before sorting begins. It can return a promise, allowing you to run asynchronous updates (such as
setState) before sorting begins.
function({node, index, collection, isKeySorting}, event)
|onSortStart
|Function
|Callback that is invoked when sorting begins.
function({node, index, collection, isKeySorting}, event)
|onSortMove
|Function
|Callback that is invoked during sorting as the cursor moves.
function(event)
|onSortOver
|Function
|Callback that is invoked when moving over an item.
function({index, oldIndex, newIndex, collection, isKeySorting}, e)
|onSortEnd
|Function
|Callback that is invoked when sorting ends.
function({oldIndex, newIndex, collection, isKeySorting}, e)
|useDragHandle
|Boolean
false
|If you're using the
SortableHandle HOC, set this to
true
|useWindowAsScrollContainer
|Boolean
false
|If you want, you can set the
window as the scrolling container
|hideSortableGhost
|Boolean
true
|Whether to auto-hide the ghost element. By default, as a convenience, React Sortable List will automatically hide the element that is currently being sorted. Set this to false if you would like to apply your own styling.
|lockToContainerEdges
|Boolean
false
|You can lock movement of the sortable element to it's parent
SortableContainer
|lockOffset
OffsetValue* | [
OffsetValue*,
OffsetValue*]
"50%"
|When
lockToContainerEdgesis set to
true, this controls the offset distance between the sortable helper and the top/bottom edges of it's parent
SortableContainer. Percentage values are relative to the height of the item currently being sorted. If you wish to specify different behaviours for locking to the top of the container vs the bottom, you may also pass in an
array(For example:
["0%", "100%"]).
|getContainer
|Function
|Optional function to return the scrollable container element. This property defaults to the
SortableContainer element itself or (if
useWindowAsScrollContainer is true) the window. Use this function to specify a custom container object (eg this is useful for integrating with certain 3rd party components such as
FlexTable). This function is passed a single parameter (the
wrappedInstance React element) and it is expected to return a DOM element.
|getHelperDimensions
|Function
|Function
|Optional
function({node, index, collection}) that should return the computed dimensions of the SortableHelper. See default implementation for more details
|helperContainer
|HTMLElement | Function
document.body
|By default, the cloned sortable helper is appended to the document body. Use this prop to specify a different container for the sortable clone to be appended to. Accepts an
HTMLElement or a function returning an
HTMLElement that will be invoked before right before sorting begins
|disableAutoscroll
|Boolean
false
|Disables autoscrolling while dragging
*
OffsetValue can either be a finite
Number or a
String made up of a number and a unit (
px or
%).
Examples:
10 (which is the same as
"10px"),
"50%"
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|index
|Number
|✓
|This is the element's sortableIndex within it's collection. This prop is required.
|collection
|Number or String
0
|The collection the element is part of. This is useful if you have multiple groups of sortable elements within the same
SortableContainer. Example
|disabled
|Boolean
false
|Whether the element should be sortable or not
In root folder, run the following commands to launch React Storybook:
$ npm install
$ npm start
React Sortable HOC supports keyboard sorting out of the box. To enable it, make sure your
SortableElement or
SortableHandle is focusable. This can be done by setting
tabIndex={0} on the outermost HTML node rendered by the component you're enhancing with
SortableElement or
SortableHandle.
Once an item is focused/tabbed to, pressing
SPACE picks it up,
ArrowUp or
ArrowLeft moves it one place backward in the list,
ArrowDown or
ArrowRight moves items one place forward in the list, pressing
SPACE again drops the item in its new position. Pressing
ESC before the item is dropped will cancel the sort operations.
Need to sort items in a grid? We've got you covered! Just set the
axis prop to
xy. Grid support is currently limited to a setup where all the cells in the grid have the same width and height, though we're working hard to get variable width support in the near future.
Upon sorting,
react-sortable-hoc creates a clone of the element you are sorting (the sortable-helper) and appends it to the end of the
<body> tag. The original element will still be in-place to preserve its position in the DOM until the end of the drag (with inline-styling to make it invisible). If the sortable-helper gets messed up from a CSS standpoint, consider that maybe your selectors to the draggable item are dependent on a parent element which isn't present anymore (again, since the sortable-helper is at the end of the
<body>). This can also be a
z-index issue, for example, when using
react-sortable-hoc within a Bootstrap modal, you'll need to increase the
z-index of the SortableHelper so it is displayed on top of the modal (see #87 for more details).
By default,
react-sortable-hoc is triggered immediately on
mousedown. If you'd like to prevent this behaviour, there are a number of strategies readily available. You can use the
distance prop to set a minimum distance (in pixels) to be dragged before sorting is enabled. You can also use the
pressDelay prop to add a delay before sorting is enabled. Alternatively, you can also use the SortableHandle HOC.
All props for
SortableContainer and
SortableElement listed above are intentionally consumed by the wrapper component and are not passed down to the wrapped component. To make them available pass down the desired prop again with a different name. E.g.:
const SortableItem = SortableElement(({value, sortIndex}) => (
<li>
{value} - #{sortIndex}
</li>
));
const SortableList = SortableContainer(({items}) => {
return (
<ul>
{items.map((value, index) => (
<SortableItem
key={`item-${index}`}
index={index}
sortIndex={index}
value={value}
/>
))}
</ul>
);
});
React Sortable HOC only depends on invariant. It has the following peerDependencies:
react,
react-dom
If believe you've found an issue, please report it along with any relevant details to reproduce it. The easiest way to do so is to fork the
react-sortable-hoc basic setup sandbox on CodeSandbox:
Please do not use the issue tracker for personal support requests. Instead, use Gitter or StackOverflow.
Yes please! Feature requests / pull requests are welcome.
Ease of use is everything so giving it 5 stars. Used it to sort grids using handle across XY directions and it worked so fine . Great experience overall.