rs

react-socks

by Dinesh Pandiyan
2.2.0 (see all)

🎉 React library to render components only on specific viewports 🔥

npm
GitHub
Overview

5.2K

GitHub Stars

421

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Socks

Build Status npm version dependencies Status License: MIT

Wrap your components with React Socks to prevent unnecessary render in different viewports.

<Breakpoint small down>
  <MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
    This component will render only in mobile devices
  </MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
</Breakpoint>

Why? start with why

Conventionally we have been writing css media queries for different viewports to hide and show elements that are always present in the DOM. With React taking over the world, everything is about rendering components into the DOM. React Socks helps you conditionally render elements based on viewports.

  1. Render viewport specific components without hassle

  2. You can define your own breakpoints (Eg. xs, ipad, bigmonitors) and use them

  3. You can improve your app performance if you lazy load your viewport specific components

  4. Simpler and sweeter syntax for ease of use

Install

$ npm install --save react-socks

Usage

Just wrap your top level component with BreakpointProvider and use the Breakpoint component anywhere you need.

Note: BreakpointProvider was introduced only in v1.0.0. It's not available in previous alpha versions.

import  { Breakpoint, BreakpointProvider } from 'react-socks';

// entry file (usually App.js or index.js)
const App = () => (
  <BreakpointProvider>
    <Example />
  </BreakpointProvider>
);

// Example.js
const Example = () => {
  return (
    <div>
      <Breakpoint small down>
        <div>I will render only in mobile devices</div>
      </Breakpoint>

      <Breakpoint medium only>
        <div>I will render only in tablets (iPad, etc...)</div>
      </Breakpoint>

      <Breakpoint medium down>
        <div>I will render in tablets (iPad, etc...) and everything below (mobile devices)</div>
      </Breakpoint>

      <Breakpoint medium up>
        <div>I will render in tablets (iPad, etc...) and everything above (laptops, desktops)</div>
      </Breakpoint>

      <Breakpoint large up>
        <div>I will render in laptops, desktops and everything above</div>
      </Breakpoint>

      {/* Add breakpoints on the fly using custom queries */}

      <Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px)">
        <div style={{backgroundColor: 'red' }}>
          Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px)
        </div>
      </Breakpoint>
      
      <Breakpoint customQuery="(max-width: 1000px)">
        <div style={{backgroundColor: 'yellow' }}>
          Custom breakpoint: (max-width : 1000px)
        </div>
      </Breakpoint>
      
      <Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px) and (max-width: 700px)">
        <div style={{backgroundColor: 'lightblue' }}>
          Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) && (max-width : 700px)
        </div>
      </Breakpoint>
    </div>
  );
};

API

Set Default Breakpoints

You can define your own breakpoints.

  • Pass an array of objects with the breakpoint name and width in px to setDefaultBreakpoints once in your App.js or your React entry file.

Note: You only need to set default breakpoints once in your app

import { setDefaultBreakpoints } from 'react-socks';

setDefaultBreakpoints([
  { xs: 0 },
  { s: 376 },
  { m: 426 },
  { l: 769 },
  { xl: 1025 }
]);

<Breakpoint m only>
    I will render only in m devices
</Breakpoint>
  • You can use any breakpoint name (Eg. cats, puppies, dinosaurs, etc) and width.
setDefaultBreakpoints([
  { cats: 0 },
  { dinosaurs: 900 }
]);

<Breakpoint cats only>
    Only cats can render me
</Breakpoint>
  • If you don't set a default breakpoint, the library will fallback to Bootstrap 4 default breakpoints as described below.
setDefaultBreakpoints([
  { xsmall: 0 }, // all mobile devices
  { small: 576 }, // mobile devices (not sure which one's this big)
  { medium: 768 }, // ipad, ipad pro, ipad mini, etc
  { large: 992 }, // smaller laptops
  { xlarge: 1200 } // laptops and desktops
]);

Set Default Width

You can define your own default width. This will help when you want to render a particular default width from the server. Usually in the server, there are no breakpoints and the lib defaults to 0 and renders mobile views. Use this API to change that.

  • Pass width in px to setDefaultWidth once in your App.js or your React entry file.

Note: You only need to set default width once in your app

import { setDefaultWidth } from 'react-socks';

setDefaultWidth(992); // render desktop components in the server

Breakpoint

Import the Breakpoint component anywhere in the your code and start using it with your breakpoint and modifier props.

// small is breakpoint
// down is modifier
<Breakpoint small down>
  <MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
    This component will render only in mobile devices
  </MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
</Breakpoint>

You have three modifiers

  • only - will render the component only in the specified breakpoint.

  • up - will render the component in the specified breakpoint and all the breakpoints above it (greater than the width).

  • down - will render the component in the specified breakpoint and all the breakpoints below it (less than the width).

Custom Breakpoints 🆕

Now, you can add a breakpoint of any width by using this prop: customQuery. Simply write your media query as a string and pass it to customQuery 

  <Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px)">
    <div style={{backgroundColor: 'red' }}>
      Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px)
    </div>
  </Breakpoint>
  
  <Breakpoint customQuery="(max-width: 1000px)">
    <div style={{backgroundColor: 'yellow' }}>
      Custom breakpoint: (max-width : 1000px)
    </div>
  </Breakpoint>
  
  <Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px) and (max-width: 700px)">
    <div style={{backgroundColor: 'lightblue' }}>
      Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) && (max-width : 700px)
    </div>
  </Breakpoint>

Note: customQuery will be ignored if you have mentioned any modifiers like up, down & only

Use customQuery only if you want to make use of arbitary breakpoints.

Use Current Width / Breakpoint Name

If you call useCurrentWidth in the render function, you can access the current width directly:

import { useCurrentWidth } from 'react-socks'

const CustomComponent = () => {
  const width = useCurrentWidth()
  if (width < 500) {
    return <h1>Hello!</h1>
  } else {
    return <h2>Hello!</h2>
  }
}

You can also use the current breakpoint name with useCurrentBreakpointName:

import { useCurrentBreakpointName } from 'react-socks'

const CustomComponent = () => {
  const breakpoint = useCurrentBreakpointName()
  if (breakpoint == 'small') {
    return <h1>Hello!</h1>
  } else {
    return <h2>Hello!</h2>
  }
}

Contributors

Thanks goes to these amazing people 🎉


Dinesh Pandiyan

Capelo

Adarsh

Patryk

WRNGFRNK

Farhad Yasir

Entkenntnis

Douglas Moore

Abdul rehman

Nawaz Khan

hems.io

License

MIT © Dinesh Pandiyan

