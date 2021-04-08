React Socks

Wrap your components with React Socks to prevent unnecessary render in different viewports.

<Breakpoint small down> < MyAwesomeMobileMenu > This component will render only in mobile devices </ MyAwesomeMobileMenu > </ Breakpoint >

Conventionally we have been writing css media queries for different viewports to hide and show elements that are always present in the DOM. With React taking over the world, everything is about rendering components into the DOM. React Socks helps you conditionally render elements based on viewports.

Render viewport specific components without hassle You can define your own breakpoints (Eg. xs, ipad, bigmonitors) and use them You can improve your app performance if you lazy load your viewport specific components Simpler and sweeter syntax for ease of use

Install

$ npm install --save react-socks

Usage

Just wrap your top level component with BreakpointProvider and use the Breakpoint component anywhere you need.

Note: BreakpointProvider was introduced only in v1.0.0 . It's not available in previous alpha versions.

import { Breakpoint, BreakpointProvider } from 'react-socks' ; const App = () => ( < BreakpointProvider > < Example /> </ BreakpointProvider > );

const Example = () => { return ( < div > < Breakpoint small down > < div > I will render only in mobile devices </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint medium only > < div > I will render only in tablets (iPad, etc...) </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint medium down > < div > I will render in tablets (iPad, etc...) and everything below (mobile devices) </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint medium up > < div > I will render in tablets (iPad, etc...) and everything above (laptops, desktops) </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint large up > < div > I will render in laptops, desktops and everything above </ div > </ Breakpoint > {/* Add breakpoints on the fly using custom queries */} < Breakpoint customQuery = "(min-width: 500px)" > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' red ' }}> Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint customQuery = "(max-width: 1000px)" > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' yellow ' }}> Custom breakpoint: (max-width : 1000px) </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint customQuery = "(min-width: 500px) and (max-width: 700px)" > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' lightblue ' }}> Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) && (max-width : 700px) </ div > </ Breakpoint > </ div > ); };

API

Set Default Breakpoints

You can define your own breakpoints.

Pass an array of objects with the breakpoint name and width in px to setDefaultBreakpoints once in your App.js or your React entry file.

Note: You only need to set default breakpoints once in your app

import { setDefaultBreakpoints } from 'react-socks' ; setDefaultBreakpoints([ { xs : 0 }, { s : 376 }, { m : 426 }, { l : 769 }, { xl : 1025 } ]); < Breakpoint m only > I will render only in m devices </ Breakpoint >

You can use any breakpoint name (Eg. cats, puppies, dinosaurs, etc) and width.

setDefaultBreakpoints([ { cats : 0 }, { dinosaurs : 900 } ]); < Breakpoint cats only > Only cats can render me </ Breakpoint >

If you don't set a default breakpoint, the library will fallback to Bootstrap 4 default breakpoints as described below.

setDefaultBreakpoints([ { xsmall : 0 }, { small : 576 }, { medium : 768 }, { large : 992 }, { xlarge : 1200 } ]);

Set Default Width

You can define your own default width. This will help when you want to render a particular default width from the server. Usually in the server, there are no breakpoints and the lib defaults to 0 and renders mobile views. Use this API to change that.

Pass width in px to setDefaultWidth once in your App.js or your React entry file.

Note: You only need to set default width once in your app

import { setDefaultWidth } from 'react-socks' ; setDefaultWidth( 992 );

Breakpoint

Import the Breakpoint component anywhere in the your code and start using it with your breakpoint and modifier props.

<Breakpoint small down> < MyAwesomeMobileMenu > This component will render only in mobile devices </ MyAwesomeMobileMenu > </ Breakpoint >

You have three modifiers

only - will render the component only in the specified breakpoint.

up - will render the component in the specified breakpoint and all the breakpoints above it (greater than the width).

down - will render the component in the specified breakpoint and all the breakpoints below it (less than the width).

Custom Breakpoints 🆕

Now, you can add a breakpoint of any width by using this prop: customQuery . Simply write your media query as a string and pass it to customQuery

<Breakpoint customQuery= "(min-width: 500px)" > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' red ' }}> Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint customQuery = "(max-width: 1000px)" > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' yellow ' }}> Custom breakpoint: (max-width : 1000px) </ div > </ Breakpoint > < Breakpoint customQuery = "(min-width: 500px) and (max-width: 700px)" > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' lightblue ' }}> Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) && (max-width : 700px) </ div > </ Breakpoint >

Note: customQuery will be ignored if you have mentioned any modifiers like up , down & only

Use customQuery only if you want to make use of arbitary breakpoints.

Use Current Width / Breakpoint Name

If you call useCurrentWidth in the render function, you can access the current width directly:

import { useCurrentWidth } from 'react-socks' const CustomComponent = () => { const width = useCurrentWidth() if (width < 500 ) { return < h1 > Hello! </ h1 > } else { return < h2 > Hello! </ h2 > } }

You can also use the current breakpoint name with useCurrentBreakpointName :

import { useCurrentBreakpointName } from 'react-socks' const CustomComponent = () => { const breakpoint = useCurrentBreakpointName() if (breakpoint == 'small' ) { return < h1 > Hello! </ h1 > } else { return < h2 > Hello! </ h2 > } }

License

MIT © Dinesh Pandiyan