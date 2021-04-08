Wrap your components with React Socks to prevent unnecessary render in different viewports.
<Breakpoint small down>
<MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
This component will render only in mobile devices
</MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
</Breakpoint>
Conventionally we have been writing css media queries for different viewports to hide and show elements that are always present in the DOM. With React taking over the world, everything is about rendering components into the DOM. React Socks helps you conditionally render elements based on viewports.
Render viewport specific components without hassle
You can define your own breakpoints (Eg. xs, ipad, bigmonitors) and use them
You can improve your app performance if you lazy load your viewport specific components
Simpler and sweeter syntax for ease of use
$ npm install --save react-socks
Just wrap your top level component with
BreakpointProvider and use the
Breakpoint component anywhere you need.
Note:
BreakpointProvider was introduced only in
v1.0.0. It's not available in previous alpha versions.
import { Breakpoint, BreakpointProvider } from 'react-socks';
// entry file (usually App.js or index.js)
const App = () => (
<BreakpointProvider>
<Example />
</BreakpointProvider>
);
// Example.js
const Example = () => {
return (
<div>
<Breakpoint small down>
<div>I will render only in mobile devices</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint medium only>
<div>I will render only in tablets (iPad, etc...)</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint medium down>
<div>I will render in tablets (iPad, etc...) and everything below (mobile devices)</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint medium up>
<div>I will render in tablets (iPad, etc...) and everything above (laptops, desktops)</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint large up>
<div>I will render in laptops, desktops and everything above</div>
</Breakpoint>
{/* Add breakpoints on the fly using custom queries */}
<Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px)">
<div style={{backgroundColor: 'red' }}>
Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px)
</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint customQuery="(max-width: 1000px)">
<div style={{backgroundColor: 'yellow' }}>
Custom breakpoint: (max-width : 1000px)
</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px) and (max-width: 700px)">
<div style={{backgroundColor: 'lightblue' }}>
Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) && (max-width : 700px)
</div>
</Breakpoint>
</div>
);
};
You can define your own breakpoints.
setDefaultBreakpoints once in your
App.js or your React entry file.
Note: You only need to set default breakpoints once in your app
import { setDefaultBreakpoints } from 'react-socks';
setDefaultBreakpoints([
{ xs: 0 },
{ s: 376 },
{ m: 426 },
{ l: 769 },
{ xl: 1025 }
]);
<Breakpoint m only>
I will render only in m devices
</Breakpoint>
setDefaultBreakpoints([
{ cats: 0 },
{ dinosaurs: 900 }
]);
<Breakpoint cats only>
Only cats can render me
</Breakpoint>
setDefaultBreakpoints([
{ xsmall: 0 }, // all mobile devices
{ small: 576 }, // mobile devices (not sure which one's this big)
{ medium: 768 }, // ipad, ipad pro, ipad mini, etc
{ large: 992 }, // smaller laptops
{ xlarge: 1200 } // laptops and desktops
]);
You can define your own default width. This will help when you want to render a particular default width from the server. Usually in the server, there are no breakpoints and the lib defaults to 0 and renders mobile views. Use this API to change that.
setDefaultWidth once in your
App.js or your React entry file.
Note: You only need to set default width once in your app
import { setDefaultWidth } from 'react-socks';
setDefaultWidth(992); // render desktop components in the server
Import the
Breakpoint component anywhere in the your code and start using it with your breakpoint and modifier props.
// small is breakpoint
// down is modifier
<Breakpoint small down>
<MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
This component will render only in mobile devices
</MyAwesomeMobileMenu>
</Breakpoint>
You have three modifiers
only - will render the component only in the specified breakpoint.
up - will render the component in the specified breakpoint and all the breakpoints above it (greater than the width).
down - will render the component in the specified breakpoint and all the breakpoints below it (less than the width).
Now, you can add a breakpoint of any width by using this prop:
customQuery.
Simply write your media query as a string and pass it to
customQuery
<Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px)">
<div style={{backgroundColor: 'red' }}>
Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px)
</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint customQuery="(max-width: 1000px)">
<div style={{backgroundColor: 'yellow' }}>
Custom breakpoint: (max-width : 1000px)
</div>
</Breakpoint>
<Breakpoint customQuery="(min-width: 500px) and (max-width: 700px)">
<div style={{backgroundColor: 'lightblue' }}>
Custom breakpoint: (min-width : 500px) && (max-width : 700px)
</div>
</Breakpoint>
Note:
customQuery will be ignored if you have mentioned any modifiers like
up,
down &
only
Use
customQuery only if you want to make use of arbitary breakpoints.
If you call
useCurrentWidth in the render function, you can access the current width directly:
import { useCurrentWidth } from 'react-socks'
const CustomComponent = () => {
const width = useCurrentWidth()
if (width < 500) {
return <h1>Hello!</h1>
} else {
return <h2>Hello!</h2>
}
}
You can also use the current breakpoint name with
useCurrentBreakpointName:
import { useCurrentBreakpointName } from 'react-socks'
const CustomComponent = () => {
const breakpoint = useCurrentBreakpointName()
if (breakpoint == 'small') {
return <h1>Hello!</h1>
} else {
return <h2>Hello!</h2>
}
}
Thanks goes to these amazing people 🎉
Dinesh Pandiyan
Capelo
Adarsh
Patryk
WRNGFRNK
Farhad Yasir
Entkenntnis
Douglas Moore
Abdul rehman
Nawaz Khan
hems.io
If you have different designs for mobile and web view in your project and you don’t want to make your css messy by using media query at every place then react-socks is a blessing for you. You can simply create different components and use react-socks to render it. I personally feel the documentation is really good. There is a little bit of lag when you are playing with it while inspecting it in chrome but i think you can discard it.