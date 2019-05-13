A react provider for socket.io, http://socket.io/

react-socket-io is compatible with browserify.

Installation

npm install react-socket-io --save-dev

How to use

In app container file:

import React from 'react' ; import { Socket } from 'react-socket-io' ; const uri = 'http://localhost/test' ; const options = { transports : [ 'websocket' ] }; export default class AppContainer extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return ( < Socket uri = {uri} options = {options} > { this.props.children } </ Socket > ); } }

In other files:

import React from 'react' ; import { Event } from 'react-socket-io' ; export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .onMessage = this .onMessage.bind( this ); } onMessage(message) { console .log(message); } render() { return ( < div > < h1 > My React SocketIO Demo. </ h1 > < Event event = 'eventName' handler = {this.onMessage} /> </ div > ); } }

Related Props

Socket Component Props

uri

Server socket.io uri you want to connect. If you use namespace, refer to socket.io documentation

options

reconnection whether to reconnect automatically ( true )

reconnectionAttempts ( Infinity ) before giving up

reconnectionDelay how long to initially wait before attempting a new reconnection ( 1000 ). Affected by +/- randomizationFactor , for example the default initial delay will be between 500 to 1500ms.

reconnectionDelayMax maximum amount of time to wait between reconnections ( 5000 ). Each attempt increases the reconnection delay by 2x along with a randomization as above

randomizationFactor ( 0.5 ), 0 <= randomizationFactor <= 1

timeout connection timeout before a connect_error and connect_timeout events are emitted ( 20000 )

autoConnect by setting this false, you have to call manager.open whenever you decide it's appropriate

transports ( Array ): a list of transports to try (in order). Defaults to ['polling', 'websocket'] . Engine always attempts to connect directly with the first one, provided the feature detection test for it passes.

rememberUpgrade ( Boolean ): defaults to false. If true and if the previous websocket connection to the server succeeded, the connection attempt will bypass the normal upgrade process and will initially try websocket. A connection attempt following a transport error will use the normal upgrade process. It is recommended you turn this on only when using SSL/TLS connections, or if you know that your network does not block websockets.

rejectUnauthorized ( Boolean ): If true, the server certificate is verified against the list of supplied CAs. An 'error' event is emitted if verification fails. Verification happens at the connection level, before the HTTP request is sent. Can be used in Node.js client environment to manually specify certificate information.

Event Component Props

event

The event name you want to listen.

handler

A event handler for that event.

Run Example

The example folder contain a basic socket.io server , run npm run-script example to start server, and then visit localhost:8090 .

As a contributer.