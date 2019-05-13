A react provider for socket.io, http://socket.io/
react-socket-io is compatible with browserify.
npm install react-socket-io --save-dev
In app container file:
import React from 'react';
import { Socket } from 'react-socket-io';
const uri = 'http://localhost/test';
const options = { transports: ['websocket'] };
export default class AppContainer extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<Socket uri={uri} options={options}>
{ this.props.children }
</Socket>
);
}
}
In other files:
import React from 'react';
import { Event } from 'react-socket-io';
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.onMessage = this.onMessage.bind(this);
}
onMessage(message) {
console.log(message);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<h1>My React SocketIO Demo.</h1>
<Event event='eventName' handler={this.onMessage} />
</div>
);
}
}
Server socket.io uri you want to connect. If you use namespace, refer to socket.io documentation
reconnection whether to reconnect automatically (
true)
reconnectionAttempts (
Infinity) before giving up
reconnectionDelay how long to initially wait before attempting a new
reconnection (
1000). Affected by +/-
randomizationFactor,
for example the default initial delay will be between 500 to 1500ms.
reconnectionDelayMax maximum amount of time to wait between
reconnections (
5000). Each attempt increases the reconnection delay by 2x
along with a randomization as above
randomizationFactor (
0.5), 0 <= randomizationFactor <= 1
timeout connection timeout before a
connect_error
and
connect_timeout events are emitted (
20000)
autoConnect by setting this false, you have to call
manager.open
whenever you decide it's appropriate
transports (
Array): a list of transports to try (in order).
Defaults to
['polling', 'websocket'].
Engine
always attempts to connect directly with the first one, provided the
feature detection test for it passes.
rememberUpgrade (
Boolean): defaults to false.
If true and if the previous websocket connection to the server succeeded,
the connection attempt will bypass the normal upgrade process and will initially
try websocket. A connection attempt following a transport error will use the
normal upgrade process. It is recommended you turn this on only when using
SSL/TLS connections, or if you know that your network does not block websockets.
rejectUnauthorized (
Boolean): If true, the server certificate is verified against the list of supplied CAs. An 'error' event is emitted if verification fails. Verification happens at the connection level, before the HTTP request is sent. Can be used in Node.js client environment to manually specify certificate information.
The event name you want to listen.
A event handler for that event.
The
example folder contain a basic socket.io server , run
npm run-script example to start server, and then visit
localhost:8090.
Clone this project.
git clone git@github.com:charleslxh/react-socket-io.git
Install third party packages
npm install
Run gulp
gulp
If you don't have gulp command, Install it globally.