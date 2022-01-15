React Social Login is an HOC which provides social login through multiple providers.
Currently supports Amazon, Facebook, GitHub, Google, Instagram and
*LinkedIn has deprecated it's JS SDK. Hence, not supported anymore.
While this library does a good job of fetching basic profile, at times you might need to get additional attributes from providers like DateOfBirth, HomeTowm, etc. which aren't returned by default. Scopes are purely provider dependent and their documentation is the best place to look for supported scopes and literal to be passed as argument. You can pass those scopes using the scope tag. For example, if you want birth date from Facebook (which isn't returned by default), you'd add following scope to your tag:
scope = "user_birthday,user_hometown";
Below are some links to official scopes guide for a few providers:
See https://deepakaggarwal7.github.io/react-social-login.
Edit
appId props with your own ones in
demo/index.js file and build demo:
$ npm start
You can then view the demo at https://localhost:8080.
For GitHub provider, see GitHub specifics first.
$ npm install --save react-social-login
Create the component of your choice and transform it into a SocialLogin component.
SocialButton.js
import React from "react";
import SocialLogin from "react-social-login";
class SocialButton extends React.Component {
render() {
const { children, triggerLogin, ...props } = this.props;
return (
<button onClick={triggerLogin} {...props}>
{children}
</button>
);
}
}
export default SocialLogin(SocialButton);
Then, use it like a normal component.
index.js
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import SocialButton from "./SocialButton";
const handleSocialLogin = (user) => {
console.log(user);
};
const handleSocialLoginFailure = (err) => {
console.error(err);
};
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
<SocialButton
provider="facebook"
appId="YOUR_APP_ID"
onLoginSuccess={handleSocialLogin}
onLoginFailure={handleSocialLoginFailure}
>
Login with Facebook
</SocialButton>
</div>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
There are times when initialization of a component can take longer than expected. To support these changes there is the optional loader component.
Simply pass the component as a second parameter to SocialLogin
SocialButton.js
import React from "react";
import SocialLogin from "react-social-login";
import Loading from "./Loading";
class SocialButton extends React.Component {
render() {
const { children, triggerLogin, ...props } = this.props;
return (
<button onClick={triggerLogin} {...props}>
{children}
</button>
);
}
}
export default SocialLogin(SocialButton, Loading);
Raw component props (before transform):
|Prop
|Default
|Type / Values
|Description
|appId
|—
|string
|Your app identifier (see find my appId)
|autoCleanUri
|false
|boolean
|Enable auto URI cleaning with OAuth callbacks
|autoLogin
|false
|boolean
|Enable auto login on
componentDidMount
|gatekeeper
|—
|string
|Gatekeeper URL to use for GitHub OAuth support (see GitHub specifics)
|getInstance
|—
|function
|Return node ref like
ref function would normally do (react known issue)
|onLoginFailure
|—
|function
|Callback on login fail
|onLoginSuccess
|—
|function
|Callback on login success
|onLogoutFailure
|—
|function
|Callback on logout fail (
google only)
|onLogoutSuccess
|—
|function
|Callback on logout success
|onInternetFailure
|—
|function
|Doesn't open popup if returns false and internet isn't there
|provider
|—
amazon,
facebook,
github,
google,
instagram,
linkedin
|Social provider to use
|redirect
|-
|string
|URL to redirect after login (available for
github and
instagram only)
|scope
|-
|array, string
|An array or string of scopes to be granted on login.
|version
|-
|string
|Can be used to explicitly specify FBsdk version (default is v5.0)
|any other prop
|—
|—
|Any other prop will be forwarded to your component
Note about
redirect: if you are redirecting on root (eg: https://localhost:8080), you have to omit the trailing slash.
Transformed component props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|triggerLogin
|function
|Function to trigger login process, usually attached to an event listener
|triggerLogout
|function
|Function to trigger logout process, usually attached to a container handling login state
|all your props
|—
|All props from your original component, minus SocialLogin specific props
To implement logout, we need a container handling login state and triggering logout function from a
ref to
SocialLogin component.
As it is implemented in the demo, we have two components working together to trigger logout:
Here is how they work together:
Demo is displaying
UserCard only if user is logged
UserCard gets forwarded a
logout function
UserCard calls forwarded
logout prop on click on the logout button
logout function triggers
triggerLogout prop from a ref to SocialLogin component
We decided to keep the old behavior as a fallback, it only supports
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { OldSocialLogin as SocialLogin } from "react-social-login";
const handleSocialLogin = (user, err) => {
console.log(user);
console.log(err);
};
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
<SocialLogin
provider="facebook"
appId="YOUR_APP_ID"
callback={handleSocialLogin}
>
<button>Login with Google</button>
</SocialLogin>
</div>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
Though not mandatory, it is recommended to use latest npm5 to match lockfile versions.
$ npm install
$ npm run build
See Amazon developers documentation.
See facebook for developers documentation.
See Google Sign-In for Websites guide.
See Instagram developers documentation.
See
Where can I find my API key? section on the FAQ.
GitHub provider is implemented in two different modes:
Actually, this one is more a hacky way to get user profile than a way to really connect your app like OAuth does.
Plus, it requires from users to create their personal token from their GitHub account, which is not a good experience for them.
This mode is the default if you do not provide
gatekeeper prop and will try to use the
appId prop to get user data. Anyway, we strongly advise you to use the GitHub OAuth authentication flow.
If you provide a
gatekeeper prop, this mode will be active and will use a server of your own to fetch GitHub OAuth access token. This is a know issue of GitHub.
The simplest way to setup this mode is to use the Gatekeeper project. Just follow setup instructions then tell RSL to use it:
<SocialLogin
provider='github'
gatekeeper='http://localhost:9999'
appId='YOUR_GITHUB_CLIENT_ID'
redirect='http://localhost:8080'
>
Login with GitHub OAuth
</SocialLogin>
You can also implement it your own way but you must use the same routing than
Gatekeeper (
/authenticate/:code) and return a JSON response containing a
token or
error property (it will also throw if it doesn't find
token).
RSL demo is served over https with
webpack-dev-server. This is a requirement of Amazon Login SDK.
Gatekeeper is served over insecure http so you will have to serve the demo through http also to work with GitHub (but it will break Amazon):
$ npm run start:insecure
TBD