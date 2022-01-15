openbase logo
Readme

alt text

React Social Login · NPM version · Standard - JavaScript Style Guide · Dependencies · License: MIT

React Social Login is an HOC which provides social login through multiple providers.

Currently supports Amazon, Facebook, GitHub, Google, Instagram and LinkedIn as providers (more to come!)

*LinkedIn has deprecated it's JS SDK. Hence, not supported anymore.

We aren't using Google+ Api. Library will work fine even after Google+ deprecation.

Motivation

  • Having a component that doesn't dictates the HTML
  • All-in-One login component for different social providers
  • Takes care of warnings from provider's SDKs when multiple instances are placed
  • Kind of re-birth of my previous .Net driven similar open source - SocialAuth.NET

Scopes

While this library does a good job of fetching basic profile, at times you might need to get additional attributes from providers like DateOfBirth, HomeTowm, etc. which aren't returned by default. Scopes are purely provider dependent and their documentation is the best place to look for supported scopes and literal to be passed as argument. You can pass those scopes using the scope tag. For example, if you want birth date from Facebook (which isn't returned by default), you'd add following scope to your tag:

scope = "user_birthday,user_hometown";

Below are some links to official scopes guide for a few providers:

Online demo

See https://deepakaggarwal7.github.io/react-social-login.

Demo

Edit appId props with your own ones in demo/index.js file and build demo:

$ npm start

You can then view the demo at https://localhost:8080.

For GitHub provider, see GitHub specifics first.

Install

$ npm install --save react-social-login

Usage

Create the component of your choice and transform it into a SocialLogin component.

SocialButton.js

import React from "react";
import SocialLogin from "react-social-login";

class SocialButton extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const { children, triggerLogin, ...props } = this.props;
    return (
      <button onClick={triggerLogin} {...props}>
        {children}
      </button>
    );
  }
}

export default SocialLogin(SocialButton);

Then, use it like a normal component.

index.js

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";

import SocialButton from "./SocialButton";

const handleSocialLogin = (user) => {
  console.log(user);
};

const handleSocialLoginFailure = (err) => {
  console.error(err);
};

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <SocialButton
      provider="facebook"
      appId="YOUR_APP_ID"
      onLoginSuccess={handleSocialLogin}
      onLoginFailure={handleSocialLoginFailure}
    >
      Login with Facebook
    </SocialButton>
  </div>,
  document.getElementById("app")
);

Optional Loader Component

There are times when initialization of a component can take longer than expected. To support these changes there is the optional loader component.

Simply pass the component as a second parameter to SocialLogin

SocialButton.js

import React from "react";
import SocialLogin from "react-social-login";
import Loading from "./Loading";

class SocialButton extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const { children, triggerLogin, ...props } = this.props;
    return (
      <button onClick={triggerLogin} {...props}>
        {children}
      </button>
    );
  }
}

export default SocialLogin(SocialButton, Loading);

Reference

Raw component props (before transform):

PropDefaultType / ValuesDescription
appIdstringYour app identifier (see find my appId)
autoCleanUrifalsebooleanEnable auto URI cleaning with OAuth callbacks
autoLoginfalsebooleanEnable auto login on componentDidMount
gatekeeperstringGatekeeper URL to use for GitHub OAuth support (see GitHub specifics)
getInstancefunctionReturn node ref like ref function would normally do (react known issue)
onLoginFailurefunctionCallback on login fail
onLoginSuccessfunctionCallback on login success
onLogoutFailurefunctionCallback on logout fail (google only)
onLogoutSuccessfunctionCallback on logout success
onInternetFailurefunctionDoesn't open popup if returns false and internet isn't there
provideramazon, facebook, github, google, instagram, linkedinSocial provider to use
redirect-stringURL to redirect after login (available for github and instagram only)
scope-array, stringAn array or string of scopes to be granted on login.
version-stringCan be used to explicitly specify FBsdk version (default is v5.0)
any other propAny other prop will be forwarded to your component

Note about redirect: if you are redirecting on root (eg: https://localhost:8080), you have to omit the trailing slash.

Transformed component props:

PropTypeDescription
triggerLoginfunctionFunction to trigger login process, usually attached to an event listener
triggerLogoutfunctionFunction to trigger logout process, usually attached to a container handling login state
all your propsAll props from your original component, minus SocialLogin specific props

Logout

To implement logout, we need a container handling login state and triggering logout function from a ref to SocialLogin component.

As it is implemented in the demo, we have two components working together to trigger logout:

Here is how they work together:

  1. Demo is displaying UserCard only if user is logged
  2. UserCard gets forwarded a logout function
  3. UserCard calls forwarded logout prop on click on the logout button
  4. logout function triggers triggerLogout prop from a ref to SocialLogin component

Old component support

We decided to keep the old behavior as a fallback, it only supports facebook, google and linkedin providers and is available as a named export:

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { OldSocialLogin as SocialLogin } from "react-social-login";

const handleSocialLogin = (user, err) => {
  console.log(user);
  console.log(err);
};

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <SocialLogin
      provider="facebook"
      appId="YOUR_APP_ID"
      callback={handleSocialLogin}
    >
      <button>Login with Google</button>
    </SocialLogin>
  </div>,
  document.getElementById("app")
);

Build

Though not mandatory, it is recommended to use latest npm5 to match lockfile versions.

$ npm install
$ npm run build

Miscellaneous

Find my appId

Amazon

See Amazon developers documentation.

Facebook

See facebook for developers documentation.

GitHub (see GitHub specifics)

Google

See Google Sign-In for Websites guide.

Instagram

See Instagram developers documentation.

LinkedIn

See Where can I find my API key? section on the FAQ.

GitHub specifics

GitHub provider is implemented in two different modes:

GitHub Personal Tokens mode

Actually, this one is more a hacky way to get user profile than a way to really connect your app like OAuth does.

Plus, it requires from users to create their personal token from their GitHub account, which is not a good experience for them.

This mode is the default if you do not provide gatekeeper prop and will try to use the appId prop to get user data. Anyway, we strongly advise you to use the GitHub OAuth authentication flow.

GitHub OAuth

If you provide a gatekeeper prop, this mode will be active and will use a server of your own to fetch GitHub OAuth access token. This is a know issue of GitHub.

The simplest way to setup this mode is to use the Gatekeeper project. Just follow setup instructions then tell RSL to use it:

<SocialLogin
  provider='github'
  gatekeeper='http://localhost:9999'
  appId='YOUR_GITHUB_CLIENT_ID'
  redirect='http://localhost:8080'
>
  Login with GitHub OAuth
</SocialLogin>

You can also implement it your own way but you must use the same routing than Gatekeeper (/authenticate/:code) and return a JSON response containing a token or error property (it will also throw if it doesn't find token).

Special instructions to run demo

RSL demo is served over https with webpack-dev-server. This is a requirement of Amazon Login SDK. Gatekeeper is served over insecure http so you will have to serve the demo through http also to work with GitHub (but it will break Amazon):

$ npm run start:insecure

FAQs

  • How to get a bigger picture in FB? =use /me/picture?width=999

Change Log

v2.0.0 [26 Feb 2017]

  • Use small case for providers
  • Linkedin support added along with previous google and facebook
  • A lot of refactoring done
  • Uses Webpack 2.x Huge Thanks to Nicolas Goudry for his generous contribution

v2.0.1 [24 June 2017] merged pull request #15

  • Facebook error
  • code styling
  • unnecessary console logs
  • pre-commit lint

v3.0.0 [30 July 2017] merged pull request #19

  • Rewrote as HOC
  • Instagram
  • GitHub
  • Auto login
  • Better error handling
  • Various fixes

v3.1.0 [01 August 2017] merged pull request #20

  • Amazon
  • https

v3.2.0 [14 September 2017] 3.2.0

  • Custom Google scopes
  • Multiple Google buttons
  • GitHub doc

v3.2.1 [06 October 2017] React 16, better build, update dep, additions and fixes

  • Update React to v16
  • Update all dependencies to latest stable versions
  • Optimize webpack build
  • Return full googleAuthResponse
  • Preserve redirect url query string and hash
  • Cancel loading on componentWillUnmount
  • Various fixes

v3.3.0 [22 October 2017] Logout, custom scopes and fixes

  • Add publicProfileURL for LinkedIn
  • Add logout support
  • Fix wrong GitHub id
  • Add custom scope support (all but LinkedIn)
  • Update documentation

v3.4.0 [22 October 2017] Fix logout issues, expose wrapped component ref and fixes

  • Fix logout issue with Amazon
  • Don’t throw error on Instagram logout (like fake SDK load doesn’t throw)
  • Expose wrapped component ref (react know issue)
  • Small fixes

v3.4.1 [08 November 2017] Fix logout issues, adds SSR support and fixes

  • Fix unknown prop triggerLogout forwarded to wrapped component
  • Server-side rendering support
  • Small fixes
  • Update README to explain how logout is implemented in demo

v3.4.2 [26 December 2017] Fix SSR, refs and update build

  • Fixes url parser when window is undefined (SSR fix)
  • Don’t use refs on stateless components
  • Update build system (babel-preset-env, updated dependencies, lighter npm package)

v3.4.3 [23 December 2018] merged pull request #112

v3.4.5 [25 Sep 2019] merged pull request #135

v3.4.6 [30 Oct 2019] merged pull request, logo added #143

v3.4.7 [07 May 2020] Fb version upgrade, more control on github scopes

  • #142 fixed! Thanks to John
  • Github users - Earlier if any github scope was specified, it was concatenated with the default user scope. However, csweaver raised a good point in bug #95 and there was a good solution from Lennart which is implemented. Thanks to them!
  • #140 Fixed Move react and blueprint dependencies to peer. Thanks to Oumar

v3.4.8 [07 July 2020] Gender pulled for Google

v3.4.9 [03 August 2020] types included in dist and example functional component added

v3.4.10 [30 September 2020] types included in dist and example functional

  • Fixes #61 - Button shows without sdk getting loaded
  • Fixes #173 - Fb demo app broken

v3.4.13 [06 March 2021] onInternetFailure, explicit FB version, Webpack

  • Fixes #55 - Button shows without sdk getting loaded
  • Fixes #170 - Facebook SDK upgraded to v5.0. Can be overriden using version prop.
  • Fixes #180 - README.md updated to remove triggerLogin prop warning
  • Webpack issues fixed
  • Fixes #191 - use this instead of 3.4. 12 if you are using nextjs

v3.4.14 [25 Jul 2021] merged pr/122

  • Fixes #105,109 - User closes login popup handled

v3.4.15 [26 Dec 2021] merged pr/219

  • Ability to add optional loader component. Thanks to Kartik

Tests

TBD

Main contributors

Kind contributors

  • Kamran Ahmed : custom Google scopes
  • Adrien Cohen : multiple Google buttons
  • Jason Loo : full google auth response
  • Andri Janusson : LinkedIn public profile URL
  • Adrien Pascal : SSR support

