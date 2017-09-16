Simple React components for social (Facebook, Google, VKontakte, Pinterest ...) buttons and counts.

Install

npm install react-social --save

Example

import { FacebookButton, FacebookCount } from "react-social" ; class App extends Component { render { let url = "https://github.com" ; return ( < FacebookButton url = {url} appId = {appId} > < FacebookCount url = {url} /> {" Share " + url} </ FacebookButton > ); } }

Count API

WARNING: GooglePlusCount , TwitterCount and PocketCount uses the donreach API which has a limit of 1000 request per day, if you have an alternative please do not hesitate to make a PR

FacebookCount

TwitterCount

GooglePlusCount

PinterestCount

LinkedInCount

RedditCount

VKontakteCount

TumblrCount

PocketCount

Props

element

Change the element the component renders into, default is span .

url

The url you want to get the count of, default is window.location .

token

FacebookButton

Optional access token.

onCount

Callback for when the count is updated. Callback takes one argument count .

Methods

Return the social count.

Button API

FacebookButton

TwitterButton

GooglePlusButton

PinterestButton

LinkedInButton

RedditButton

VKontakteButton

EmailButton

XingButton

TumblrButton

PocketButton

OdnoklassnikiButton

MyMailRuButton

Props

element

Change the element the component renders into, default is button .

url

The url you want to share, default is window.location .

target

The target you want to open, default is _blank .

windowOptions

Pass options to window.open .

message

TwitterButton

FacebookButton

XingButton

TumblrButton

PocketButton

VKButton

PinterestButton (required)

OdnoklassnikiButton (required)

MyMailRuButton (required)

A message that's prepended before the url.

title

VKButton

RedditButton

LinkedInButton

OdnoklassnikiButton (required)

MyMailRuButton (required)

Title of your shared content.

media

PinterestButton (required)

FacebookButton (optional)

OdnoklassnikiButton (required)

MyMailRuButton (required)

Url of an image.

appId

FacebookButton (required)

Facebook app id.

sharer

FacebookButton

Facebook has 2 different share dialogs. By default we're showing Feed Dialog which has more options, but supports only sharing to user's feed. You can set sharer option to true and we'll show Share Dialog where user can choose between their feed and also pages they have access to.

Styles

There are no styles included, the components pass all their props down to their element like className and style so you can easily style them yourself.

Notice

When rendered server side counts will be 0 since they depend on JSONP.

GooglePlusCount , TwitterCount and PocketCount uses the donreach API which has a limit of 1000 requests per day.

Contributors

Ola Holmström (@olahol)

Alexandr Sugak (@AlexSugak)

Jon Principe (@jprincipe)

Jean-Baptiste Quenot (@jbq)

Kurt Weiberth (@kweiberth)

Bartek Gruszka (@bartekgruszka)

Josh Owens (@queso)

Maxime Mezrahi (@maxs15)

Arvin Tehrani (@arvinkx)

Dennis Stücken (@dstuecken)

Jonas (@jonashaefele)

River Kanies (@riverKanies)

Pavel Linkesch (@orthes)

Vincent (@vkammerer)

Alexey Balmasov (@balmasich)

Amitom (@Amitom)

Ryan Nevius (@rnevius)

David Lakata (@dlakata)

Roman Kosovichev (@roma-so)

Igor Pnev (@exdeniz)

Belevskij Sergeij (@r72cccp)

MIT Licensed