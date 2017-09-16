Simple React components for social (Facebook, Google, VKontakte, Pinterest ...) buttons and counts.
npm install react-social --save
import { FacebookButton, FacebookCount } from "react-social";
class App extends Component {
render {
let url = "https://github.com";
return (
<FacebookButton url={url} appId={appId}>
<FacebookCount url={url} />
{" Share " + url}
</FacebookButton>
);
}
}
Change the element the component renders into, default is
span.
The url you want to get the count of, default is
window.location.
Optional access token.
Callback for when the count is updated. Callback takes one argument
count.
Return the social count.
Change the element the component renders into, default is
button.
The url you want to share, default is
window.location.
The target you want to open, default is
_blank.
Pass options to
window.open.
A message that's prepended before the url.
Title of your shared content.
Url of an image.
Facebook app id.
Facebook has 2 different share dialogs. By default we're showing Feed
Dialog which has more options, but supports only sharing to user's
feed. You can set
sharer option to
true and we'll show Share Dialog
where user can choose between their feed and also pages they have
access to.
There are no styles included, the components pass all their props down
to their element like
className and
style so you can easily style
them yourself.
GooglePlusCount,
TwitterCount and
PocketCount uses the donreach API which has a limit of 1000 requests per day.
MIT Licensed