Lightweight React component to create css-based masonry-like layouts. Snuggle all your components really tight 🛌

Demo

Like a loving couple snuggling in bed, react-snuggle basically tries to make everything very intimate and comfortable by filling every space available (using CSS grid and a bit of javascript).

Features

🤟 Responsive: It works on all size screens;

yarn add react-snuggle

import Snuggle from 'react-snuggle' const List = () => ( < Snuggle > < div > Item </ div > < div > Item </ div > ... </ Snuggle > )

Options

Name Type Default item React.Element <div /> container React.Element <div /> rowGap Number 20 columnWidth Number 250

Methods

resize Recalculate all spaces available and snuggle each element z its space, it is helpful for lazing loading, resize listeners, and loading images.

Example:

const Component = () => { const snuggleRef = useRef() const onLoad = () => { if (snuggleRef.current) { snuggleRef.current.resize() } } return ( < Snuggle ref = {snuggleRef} > < img src = "example.jpg" onLoad = {onLoad} /> </ Snuggle > ) }

Todo

Span options (element fill two columns or more);

License

MIT

Kudos

@andybarefoot Masonry style layout with CSS Grid

