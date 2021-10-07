openbase logo
react-snuggle

by Significa
1.2.3

An intimate and comfortable way to layout your components

Readme

React Snuggle

minzip Lightweight React component to create css-based masonry-like layouts. Snuggle all your components really tight 🛌

Demo

Like a loving couple snuggling in bed, react-snuggle basically tries to make everything very intimate and comfortable by filling every space available (using CSS grid and a bit of javascript).

Features

  • 🤟 Responsive: It works on all size screens;
  • 🤙 Customizable: Easily change how your elements should snuggle;
  • 🤝 Use your favorite library: CSS-in-JS, css modules, plain css, whatever. Feel free to use whatever you want;

Install:

yarn add react-snuggle

Usage:

import Snuggle from 'react-snuggle'

const List = () => (
  <Snuggle>
    <div>Item</div>
    <div>Item</div>
    ...
  </Snuggle>
)

Options

NameTypeDefault
itemReact.Element<div />
containerReact.Element<div />
rowGapNumber20
columnWidthNumber250

Methods

resize Recalculate all spaces available and snuggle each element z its space, it is helpful for lazing loading, resize listeners, and loading images.

Example:

const Component = () => {
  const snuggleRef = useRef()

  const onLoad = () => {
    if (snuggleRef.current) {
      snuggleRef.current.resize()
    }
  }

  return (
    <Snuggle ref={snuggleRef}>
      <img src="example.jpg" onLoad={onLoad} />
    </Snuggle>
  )
}

Todo

  • Span options (element fill two columns or more);
  • Filter elements;
  • Missing tests;
  • ...

License

MIT

Kudos

@andybarefoot Masonry style layout with CSS Grid

Significa Lda

Significa is an Oporto based digital studio founded in late 2013. Despite being specialised in Interaction Design and Brand Development, we believe that good design thinking can answer almost any question and solve most problems. We aim to provide meaningful design solutions to achieve the best user engagement possible in any situation.

