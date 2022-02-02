React Snowfall

A react component that creates a snowfall effect

Installation

With npm

npm i react-snowfall

Or with yarn

yarn add react-snowfall

Usage

Basic usage requires no properties - it will grow to fill the nearest relative positioned parent element.

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import Snowfall from 'react-snowfall' ReactDOM.render( < div style = {{ height: 400 , width: 400 , background: '# 282c34 ', position: ' relative ' }}> < Snowfall /> </ div > , document .querySelector( '#app' ), )

Configuration

An optional color , style , and snowflakeCount property can be passed in to the component.

<Snowfall color= "red" style={{ background : '#fff' }} snowflakeCount={ 200 } />

Positioning

The snowfall container is absolute positioned and has the following default styles (see the definition):

position : absolute ; top : 0; left : 0; width : 100%; height : 100%;

If you want the component to cover the entire screen then you can change the position to fixed and using vw / vh units by passing in an overriding styles object: