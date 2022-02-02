A react component that creates a snowfall effect
With npm
npm i react-snowfall
Or with yarn
yarn add react-snowfall
Basic usage requires no properties - it will grow to fill the nearest relative positioned parent element.
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Snowfall from 'react-snowfall'
ReactDOM.render(
<div style={{ height: 400, width: 400, background: '#282c34', position: 'relative' }}>
<Snowfall />
</div>,
document.querySelector('#app'),
)
An optional
color,
style, and
snowflakeCount property can be passed in to the component.
<Snowfall
// Changes the snowflake color
color="red"
// Applied to the canvas element
style={{ background: '#fff' }}
// Controls the number of snowflakes that are created (default 150)
snowflakeCount={200}
/>
The snowfall container is absolute positioned and has the following default styles (see the definition):
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
If you want the component to cover the entire screen then you can change the position to
fixed and using
vw/
vh units by passing in an overriding styles object:
<Snowfall
style={{
position: 'fixed',
width: '100vw',
height: '100vh'
}}
/>
This is that feel-good sorta effect! Totally love the vibe it gives to my websites. I remember using it on a hackathon website while I used to be in school. It was very simple to use and I loved the detailed customizability that was on offer. I could literally play with the snowflake count, frequency, colors, etc😁 Loved it! Used it here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L21 and it really complemented the website really well!