openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-snowfall

by Cahil Foley
1.1.1 (see all)

A high performance, canvas based react component that creates a snowfall effect

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Snowfall Demo

React Snowfall

npm GitHub stars Conventional Commits

A react component that creates a snowfall effect

Installation

With npm

npm i react-snowfall

Or with yarn

yarn add react-snowfall

Usage

Basic usage requires no properties - it will grow to fill the nearest relative positioned parent element.

import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Snowfall from 'react-snowfall'

ReactDOM.render(
  <div style={{ height: 400, width: 400, background: '#282c34', position: 'relative' }}>
    <Snowfall />
  </div>,
  document.querySelector('#app'),
)

Configuration

An optional color, style, and snowflakeCount property can be passed in to the component.

<Snowfall
  // Changes the snowflake color
  color="red"
  // Applied to the canvas element
  style={{ background: '#fff' }}
  // Controls the number of snowflakes that are created (default 150)
  snowflakeCount={200}
/>

Positioning

The snowfall container is absolute positioned and has the following default styles (see the definition):

position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;

If you want the component to cover the entire screen then you can change the position to fixed and using vw/vh units by passing in an overriding styles object:

<Snowfall
  style={{
    position: 'fixed',
    width: '100vw',
    height: '100vh'
  }}
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings0 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
10 days ago

This is that feel-good sorta effect! Totally love the vibe it gives to my websites. I remember using it on a hackathon website while I used to be in school. It was very simple to use and I loved the detailed customizability that was on offer. I could literally play with the snowflake count, frequency, colors, etc😁 Loved it! Used it here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L21 and it really complemented the website really well!

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial