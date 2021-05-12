⚠️⚠️⚠️ DEPRECATED: USE https://github.com/stereobooster/react-snap INSTEAD ⚠️⚠️
A zero-configuration static pre-renderer for React apps. Starting by targeting Create React App (because it's great)
Server-side rendering is a big feature of React, but for most apps it can be more trouble than its worth. Personally, I think the sweet spot is taking static site snapshots of all your publicly-accessible pages & leaving anything requiring authentication as a normal, JS-driven Single Page App.
This is a project to do that. Automatically, without any configuration, just smart defaults. Retrospective progressive enhancement.
The snapshots still have the normal JS bundle included, so once that downloads the site will function exactly as before (i.e. instantaneous page transitions), but you serve real, functional HTML & CSS as soon as possible. It's good for SEO (yes Google crawls SPAs now but they still reward perf and this perfs like a banshee), it's good if your JS is broken or something render-blocking has a network fail, it's good for accessibility, it's good for Slackbot or Facebook to read your opengraph tags, it's just good.
npm i -D react-snapshot
"scripts" from
- "build": "react-scripts build"
+ "build": "react-scripts build && react-snapshot"
react-dom:
- import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
+ import { render } from 'react-snapshot';
- ReactDOM.render(
+ render(
<App/>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
This calls
ReactDOM.render in development and
ReactDOMServer.renderToString when prerendering. If I can make this invisible I will but I can't think how at the moment.
You can specify additional paths as entry points for crawling that would otherwise not be found. It's also possible to exclude particular paths from crawling. Simply add a section called
"reactSnapshot" to your package.json.
"reactSnapshot": {
"include": [
"/other-path",
"/another/nested-path"
],
"exclude": [
"/signup",
"/other-path/exclude-me/**"
],
"snapshotDelay": 300
}
Note that exclude can be passed a glob, but include cannot.
The default snapshot delay is 50ms, and this can be changed to suit your app's requirements.
Check out create-react-app-snapshot.surge.sh for a live version or geelen/create-react-app-snapshot for how it was built, starting from create-react-app's awesome baseline. No ejecting necessary, either.
The diff from the original create-react-app code might be enlightening to you as well.
It's pretty simple in principle:
There's a few more steps to it, but not much.
React-snapshot will crawl all links that it finds. You can create "site map" page, which will contain links to all pages.
build/index.html to
build/200.html at the beginning, because it's a nice convention. Hosts like surge.sh understand this, serving
200.html if no snapshot exists for a URL. If you use a different host I'm sure you can make it do the same.
pushstate-server is used to serve the
build directory & serving
200.html by default
This is a hacky experiment at the moment. I would really like to see how far we can take this approach so things "just work" without ever adding config. Off the top of my head:
pushstate-server serves
200.html even if a HTML snapshot is present. So once you've run
react-snapshot, you have to switch to
http-server or
superstatic to test if it worked. Or you could just push to surge.sh each time, which isn't too bad.
/ and crawling sufficient? Might there be unreachable sections of your site?
robots.txt file?
200.html pushstate fallback? What if you want to remove the bundle (effectively making this a static site generator)?
build directory to something like
snapshot or
dist instead of modifying it in-place?
This should work for simple cases. For less simple cases, go with:
MIT