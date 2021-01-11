A modern way to do a classic thing.

Less than 3K gzipped size.

size. Made 100% in React, no porting.

No dependencies.

Typescript ready.

Using it in production.

Using native browser snap option.

No magic, you get the control thanks to the hooks.

Demo

LIVE DEMO

Install

npm install --save react-snaplist-carousel

import { SnapList, SnapItem, useVisibleElements, useScroll, } from 'react-snaplist-carousel';

Basic Example

import * as React from 'react'; import { SnapList, SnapItem } from 'react-snaplist-carousel'; const MyItem = ({ children }) => ( <div style={{ width: '70vw', height: 200, background: '#cccccc' }}> {children} </div> ); export const App = () => ( <SnapList> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 0</MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 1</MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 2</MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 3</MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 4</MyItem> </SnapItem> </SnapList> );

A11y Example

import * as React from 'react'; import { SnapList, SnapItem } from 'react-snaplist-carousel'; const MyItem = React.forwardRef(({ children, ...props }, ref) => ( <div style={{ width: '70vw', height: 200, background: '#cccccc' }} ref={ref} {...props} > {children} </div> )); export const App = () => { const snapList = useRef(null); const lastSnapItem = useRef(null); const goToSnapItem = useScroll({ ref: snapList }); return ( <SnapList ref={snapList} tabIndex={0} // so it can receive focus and can be scrolled with keyboard role="region" // context for screen readers aria-label="my awesome snaplist" // for screen readers to read out loud on focus > <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 0</MyItem> <button onClick={() => { goToSnapItem(4); lastSnapItem.current?.focus(); }} > go to last item </button> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 1</MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 2</MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem>Item 3</MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem ref={lastSnapItem} tabIndex={-1}> Item 4 </MyItem> </SnapItem> </SnapList> ); };

Advanced Example

import React, { useRef } from 'react'; import { SnapList, SnapItem, useVisibleElements, useScroll, useDragToScroll, isTouchDevice, } from 'react-snaplist-carousel'; const MyItem = ({ onClick, children, visible }) => ( <div style={{ width: '60vw', height: 200, background: visible ? '#bce6fe' : '#cccccc', cursor: visible ? 'default' : 'pointer', }} onClick={onClick} > {children} </div> ); export const App = () => { const snapList = useRef(null); const visible = useVisibleElements( { debounce: 10, ref: snapList }, ([element]) => element, ); const goToSnapItem = useScroll({ ref: snapList }); const { isDragging } = useDragToScroll({ ref: snapList }); return ( <SnapList ref={snapList}> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '20vw', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem onClick={() => goToSnapItem(0)} visible={visible === 0}> Item 0 </MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem onClick={() => goToSnapItem(1)} visible={visible === 1}> Item 1 </MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem onClick={() => goToSnapItem(2)} visible={visible === 2}> Item 2 </MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '15px' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem onClick={() => goToSnapItem(3)} visible={visible === 3}> Item 3 </MyItem> </SnapItem> <SnapItem margin={{ left: '15px', right: '20vw' }} snapAlign="center"> <MyItem onClick={() => goToSnapItem(4)} visible={visible === 4}> Item 4 </MyItem> </SnapItem> </SnapList> ); };

Options

SnapList

direction { horizontal | vertical }: Scroll direction. *

{ horizontal | vertical }: Scroll direction. * disableScroll { boolean | undefined }: Disable the native scroll on swipe or mouse wheel.

{ boolean | undefined }: Disable the native scroll on swipe or mouse wheel. width { string | undefined }: Width CSS property

{ string | undefined }: Width CSS property height { string | undefined }: Height CSS property

{ string | undefined }: Height CSS property scrollPadding { { top?: string; right?: string; bottom?: string; left?: string; } | undefined }: Use this to configure the space to see from the previous/next hidden element. See scroll-padding for more information

{ { top?: string; right?: string; bottom?: string; left?: string; } | undefined }: Use this to configure the space to see from the previous/next hidden element. See scroll-padding for more information hideScrollbar { boolean }. Optional (default true): Hide/show scrollbars.

{ boolean }. Optional (default true): Hide/show scrollbars. ref { React.RefObject\<HTMLDivElement> | undefined }: The React.ref to the element required by the hooks.

{ React.RefObject\<HTMLDivElement> | undefined }: The React.ref to the element required by the hooks. className { string | undefined }: 🚑Please, use this only in case of emergency. It allows you to add/overwrite/extend all the CSS properties. If you need this, please consider opening an issue or contribute with a PR to cover your use case.

* Required fields

SnapItem

snapAlign { start | center | end | none }: The box’s snap position when the scroll stops. See scroll-snap-align for more information *

{ start | center | end | none }: The box’s snap position when the scroll stops. See scroll-snap-align for more information * disableScroll { boolean | undefined }: Avoid the scroll to "pass over" possible snap positions. See scroll-snap-stop for more information

{ boolean | undefined }: Avoid the scroll to "pass over" possible snap positions. See scroll-snap-stop for more information width { string | undefined }: Width CSS property

{ string | undefined }: Width CSS property height { string | undefined }: Height CSS property

{ string | undefined }: Height CSS property margin { { top?: string; right?: string; bottom?: string; left?: string; } | undefined }: The margin is used to set the separation between the items. You can use different margin for the first and last item to get better results.

{ { top?: string; right?: string; bottom?: string; left?: string; } | undefined }: The margin is used to set the separation between the items. You can use different margin for the first and last item to get better results. className { string | undefined }: 🚑Please, use this only in case of emergency. It allows you to add/overwrite/extend all the CSS properties. If you need this, please consider opening an issue or contribute with a PR to cover your use case.

* Required fields

useScroll

const snapList = useRef( null ); const goToElement = useScroll({ ref : snapList }); return ( < SnapList ref = {snapList} > < SnapItem snapAlign = "left" > < div onClick = {() => goTo(0)}>Item 0 </ div > </ SnapItem > < SnapItem snapAlign = "left" > < div onClick = {() => goTo(1)}>Item 1 </ div > </ SnapItem > </ SnapList > );

Response

A function (element:number, options?: { animationEnabled: boolean}) => void to scroll to the element. The animationEnabled is true by default. It can be use to scroll to a component when mounting it.

Arguments

ref : { React.RefObject\<HTMLDivElement> } *

* Required fields

useVisibleElements

const snapList = useRef( null ); const selected = useVisibleElements( { ref : snapList, debounce : 10 }, elements => elements[ 0 ], ); const goToElement = useScroll({ ref : snapList }); React.useEffect( () => { goToElement( 1 , { animationEnabled : false }); }, []); return ( < SnapList ref = {snapList} > < SnapItem snapAlign = "left" > < div onClick = {() => goToElement(0)} style={{ backgroundColor: selected === 0 ? 'papayawhip' : null, }} > Item 0 </ div > </ SnapItem > < SnapItem snapAlign = "left" > < div onClick = {() => goToElement(1)} style={{ backgroundColor: selected === 1 ? 'papayawhip' : null, }} > Item 1 </ div > </ SnapItem > </ SnapList > );

Arguments

ref : { React.RefObject\<HTMLDivElement> } *

: { React.RefObject\<HTMLDivElement> } * debounce : { number }. Optional (default 10). The time that the scroll is stopped before firing the visible elements check.

: { number }. Optional (default 10). The time that the scroll is stopped before firing the visible elements check. selectorFunction : { (element:number[], elementInCenter: number | null) => any }. This selector gets an array of the visible elements as an argument and the return value will be returned by the useVisibleElements. Use this function to add some logic like select only the first one, calculate if there hidden elements before or later, etc... *

* Required fields

Tip

Use many times useVisibleElements hook with different debounce values for different purposes. For instance with a SnapList to select one option, one with debounce 10 for the slider dots animation or the selected option background and another one with debounce 100 to fire a select sideEffect.

useDragToScroll

Thanks @danieljb for the contribution

const snapList = useRef( null ); const selected = useVisibleElements( { ref : snapList, debounce : 10 }, elements => elements[ 0 ], ); const { isDragging } = useDragToScroll({ ref : snapList, disable : false }); return ( <> < p > {isDragging ? 'Dragging' : 'No dragging'} </ p > < SnapList ref = {snapList} > < SnapItem snapAlign = "left" > < div onClick = {() => goToElement(0)} style={{ backgroundColor: selected === 0 ? 'papayawhip' : null, }} > Item 0 </ div > </ SnapItem > < SnapItem snapAlign = "left" > < div onClick = {() => goToElement(1)} style={{ backgroundColor: selected === 1 ? 'papayawhip' : null, }} > Item 1 </ div > </ SnapItem > </ SnapList > </ p > );

Response

isDragging : {boolean}.

: {boolean}. disable: A function () => void to disable the dragToScroll feature.

to disable the dragToScroll feature. enable: A function () => void to enable the dragToScroll feature.

Arguments

ref : { React.RefObject\<HTMLDivElement> } *

: { React.RefObject\<HTMLDivElement> } * disable : { booleal }. Optional (default false). The hook will be auto-disabled on touch devices but you can force it using this option.

* Required fields

isTouchDevice

This an internal util function used by useDragToScroll that can be useful for you. You can use it to modify your UI depending on the device. For example, you can show next/previous arrows only on no touch devices.

Do you want to contribute?

You can give a star to the project to help with the reputation

You can share it with your colleagues.

You can fork the repository and make your PR contribution.

You can explore using IntersectionObserver for the useVisible hook.

You can explore with better scrollTo polyfills.

You can create usefull extra elements like Dots, Thumbnails, Progress or Arrows.

You can create a new demo example, sky is the limit!

Yes, you can.

Changelog

Version 4

Fix decimal pixel problems

Breakchange useDragToScroll is returning { isDragging } instead of the boolean. https://github.com/luispuig/react-snaplist-carousel/commit/a2d23d6b804dcab1da9520db8edc746c6837f23e#diff-e3457effa5fa347d185fdd0d08ba3209R173

useDragToScroll is returning instead of the boolean. https://github.com/luispuig/react-snaplist-carousel/commit/a2d23d6b804dcab1da9520db8edc746c6837f23e#diff-e3457effa5fa347d185fdd0d08ba3209R173 Version 4.1.0 . Fix support for macOS Big Sur

. Fix support for macOS Big Sur Version 4.2.0 . Add useScroll / goTo / animationEnabled option. Usefull to scroll on component mount.

. Add useScroll / goTo / animationEnabled option. Usefull to scroll on component mount. Version 4.3.0 . Removed event.preventDefault() form mouseDown so focus event can be propagated up in the DOM tree. <SnapList> now accept all the HTMLDivElement properties. New className attached so it is easier to target it through CSS: <SnapList> has a .snaplist . <SnapItem> has a .snapitem .

.

Version 3

Added useDragToScroll

Added util isTouchDevice

Improved useScroll. Now uses the scrollPading to calculate the position of the elements.

Breakchange the SnapItem elements now uses margin in favor of padding. The browser native behavior works better works better.

License

MIT © luispuig