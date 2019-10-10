Pre-renders a web app into static HTML. Uses Headless Chrome to crawl all available links starting from the root. Heavily inspired by prep and react-snapshot, but written from scratch. Uses best practices to get the best loading performance.
react-snapshot but works with any technology (e.g., Vue).
Zero configuration is the main feature. You do not need to worry about how it works or how to configure it. But if you are curious, here are details.
Install:
yarn add --dev react-snap
Change
package.json:
"scripts": {
"postbuild": "react-snap"
}
Change
src/index.js (for React 16+):
import { hydrate, render } from "react-dom";
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
if (rootElement.hasChildNodes()) {
hydrate(<App />, rootElement);
} else {
render(<App />, rootElement);
}
That's it!
To do hydration in Preact you need to use this trick:
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
if (rootElement.hasChildNodes()) {
preact.render(<App />, rootElement, rootElement.firstElementChild);
} else {
preact.render(<App />, rootElement);
}
Install:
yarn add --dev react-snap
Change
package.json:
"scripts": {
"postbuild": "react-snap"
},
"reactSnap": {
"source": "dist",
"minifyHtml": {
"collapseWhitespace": false,
"removeComments": false
}
}
Or use
preserveWhitespace: false in
vue-loader.
source - output folder of webpack or any other bundler of your choice
Read more about
minifyHtml caveats in #142.
Example: Switch from prerender-spa-plugin to react-snap
Only works with routing strategies using the HTML5 history API. No hash(bang) URLs.
Vue uses the
data-server-rendered attribute on the root element to mark SSR generated markup. When this attribute is present, the VDOM rehydrates instead of rendering everything from scratch, which can result in a flash.
This is a small hack to fix rehydration problem:
window.snapSaveState = () => {
document.querySelector("#app").setAttribute("data-server-rendered", "true");
};
window.snapSaveState is a callback to save the state of the application at the end of rendering. It can be used for Redux or async components. In this example, it is repurposed to alter the DOM, this is why I call it a "hack." Maybe in future versions of
react-snap, I will come up with better abstractions or automate this process.
Make sure to use
replace: false for root components
If you need to pass some options for
react-snap, you can do this in your
package.json like this:
"reactSnap": {
"inlineCss": true
}
Not all options are documented yet, but you can check
defaultOptions in
index.js.
Experimental feature - requires improvements.
react-snap can inline critical CSS with the help of minimalcss and full CSS will be loaded in a non-blocking manner with the help of loadCss.
Use
inlineCss: true to enable this feature.
TODO: as soon as this feature is stable, it should be enabled by default.
Also known as code splitting, dynamic import (TC39 proposal), "chunks" (which are loaded on demand), "layers", "rollups", or "fragments". See: Guide To JavaScript Async Components
An async component (in React) is a technique (typically implemented as a higher-order component) for loading components on demand with the dynamic
import operator. There are a lot of solutions in this field. Here are some examples:
It is not a problem to render async components with
react-snap, the tricky part happens when a prerendered React application boots and async components are not loaded yet, so React draws the "loading" state of a component, and later when the component is loaded, React draws the actual component. As a result, the user sees a flash:
100% /----| |----
/ | |
/ | |
/ | |
/ |____|
visual progress /
/
0% -------------/
Usually a code splitting library provides an API to handle it during SSR, but as long as "real" SSR is not used in react-snap - the issue surfaces, and there is no simple way to fix it.
import loadable from "@loadable/component";
import { PrerenderedComponent } from "react-prerendered-component";
const prerenderedLoadable = dynamicImport => {
const LoadableComponent = loadable(dynamicImport);
return React.memo(props => (
// you can use the `.preload()` method from react-loadable or react-imported-component`
<PrerenderedComponent live={LoadableComponent.load()}>
<LoadableComponent {...props} />
</PrerenderedComponent>
));
};
const MyComponent = prerenderedLoadable(() => import("./MyComponent"));
MyComponent will use prerendered HTML to prevent the page content from flashing (it will find the required piece of HTML using an
id attribute generated by
PrerenderedComponent and inject it using
dangerouslySetInnerHTML).
React.lazy, but
React.lazy doesn't provide a prefetch method (
load or
preload), so you need to implement it yourself (this can be a fragile solution).
const prefetchMap = new WeakMap();
const prefetchLazy = LazyComponent => {
if (!prefetchMap.has(LazyComponent)) {
prefetchMap.set(LazyComponent, LazyComponent._ctor());
}
return prefetchMap.get(LazyComponent);
};
const prerenderedLazy = dynamicImport => {
const LazyComponent = React.lazy(dynamicImport);
return React.memo(props => (
<PrerenderedComponent live={prefetchLazy(LazyComponent)}>
<LazyComponent {...props} />
</PrerenderedComponent>
));
};
const MyComponent = prerenderedLazy(() => import("./MyComponent"));
loadable-components 2.2.3 (current is >5). The old version of
loadable-components can solve this issue for a "snapshot" setup:
import { loadComponents, getState } from "loadable-components";
window.snapSaveState = () => getState();
loadComponents()
.then(() => hydrate(AppWithRouter, rootElement))
.catch(() => render(AppWithRouter, rootElement));
If you don't use babel plugin, don't forget to provide modules:
const NotFoundPage = loadable(() => import("src/pages/NotFoundPage"), {
modules: ["NotFoundPage"]
});
loadable-componentswere deprecated in favour of
@loadable/component, but
@loadable/componentdropped
getState. So if you want to use
loadable-componentsyou can use old version (
2.2.3latest version at the moment of writing) or you can wait until
Reactwill implement proper handling of this case with asynchronous rendering and
React.lazy.
See: Redux Server Rendering Section
// Grab the state from a global variable injected into the server-generated HTML
const preloadedState = window.__PRELOADED_STATE__;
// Allow the passed state to be garbage-collected
delete window.__PRELOADED_STATE__;
// Create Redux store with initial state
const store = createStore(counterApp, preloadedState || initialState);
// Tell react-snap how to save Redux state
window.snapSaveState = () => ({
__PRELOADED_STATE__: store.getState()
});
Caution: as of now, only basic "JSON" data types are supported: e.g.
Date,
Set,
Map, and
NaN won't be handled correctly (#54).
You can block all third-party requests with the following config:
"skipThirdPartyRequests": true
react-snap can capture all AJAX requests. It will store
json requests in the domain in
window.snapStore[<path>], where
<path> is the path of the request.
Use
"cacheAjaxRequests": true to enable this feature.
This feature can conflict with the browser cache. See #197 for details. You may want to disable cache in this case:
"puppeteer": { "cache": false }.
By default,
create-react-app uses
index.html as a fallback:
navigateFallback: publicUrl + '/index.html',
You need to change this to an un-prerendered version of
index.html -
200.html, otherwise you will see
index.html flash on other pages (if you have any). See Configure sw-precache without ejecting for more information.
Puppeteer (Headless Chrome) may fail due to sandboxing issues. To get around this, you may use:
"puppeteerArgs": ["--no-sandbox", "--disable-setuid-sandbox"]
Read more about puppeteer troubleshooting.
"inlineCss": true sometimes causes problems in containers.
To run
react-snap inside
docker with Alpine, you might want to use a custom Chromium executable. See #93 and #132.
heroku buildpacks:add https://github.com/jontewks/puppeteer-heroku-buildpack.git
heroku buildpacks:add heroku/nodejs
heroku buildpacks:add https://github.com/heroku/heroku-buildpack-static.git
See this PR. At the moment of writing, Heroku doesn't support HTTP/2.
Semantic UI is defined over class substrings that contain spaces (e.g., "three column"). Sorting the class names, therefore, breaks the styling. To get around this, use the following configuration:
"minifyHtml": { "sortClassName": false }
From version
1.17.0,
sortClassName is
false by default.
Once JS on the client is loaded, components initialized and your JSS styles are regenerated, it's a good time to remove server-side generated style tag in order to avoid side-effects
This basically means that JSS doesn't support
rehydration. See #99 for a possible solutions.
react-router v3
See #135.
You can use
navigator.userAgent == "ReactSnap" to do some checks in the app code while snapping—for example, if you use an absolute path for your API AJAX request. While crawling, however, you should request a specific host.
Example code:
const BASE_URL =
process.env.NODE_ENV == "production" && navigator.userAgent != "ReactSnap"
? "/"
: "http://xxx.yy/rest-api";
See alternatives.
Please provide a reproducible demo of a bug and steps to reproduce it. Thanks!
