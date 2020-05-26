Install

npm

npm install --save react-snakke

yarn

yarn add react-snakke

Usage

default

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Snakke from 'react-snakke' class Example extends Component { render () { return ( < Snakke /> ) } }

with custom values

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Snakke from 'react-snakke' class Example extends Component { render () { return ( < Snakke color = "#f0f" top = "20px" height = "3px" opacity = ".8" zIndex = "10" shadow = {true} /> ) } }

Options / Props

Prop Type Default value Required Description color String #000 false Set progress bar background color height String 5px false Set height of progress bar opacity String 1 false Set opacity from 0 to 1 top String 0 false Set distance from top of page zIndex String 9999 false Set value based on css z-index property shadow Boolean false false Progress bar with or without shadow

License

MIT © Diogo Moretti