npm install --save react-snakke
yarn add react-snakke
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Snakke from 'react-snakke'
class Example extends Component {
render () {
return (
<Snakke />
)
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Snakke from 'react-snakke'
class Example extends Component {
render () {
return (
<Snakke
color="#f0f"
top="20px"
height="3px"
opacity=".8"
zIndex="10"
shadow={true}
/>
)
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default value
|Required
|Description
|color
|String
|#000
|false
|Set progress bar background color
|height
|String
|5px
|false
|Set height of progress bar
|opacity
|String
|1
|false
|Set opacity from 0 to 1
|top
|String
|0
|false
|Set distance from top of page
|zIndex
|String
|9999
|false
|Set value based on css z-index property
|shadow
|Boolean
|false
|false
|Progress bar with or without shadow
MIT © Diogo Moretti