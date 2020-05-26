openbase logo
react-snakke

by Diogo Moretti
1.2.3 (see all)

🐍 Reading position indicator for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

305

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

React Snakke

Travis (.org) npm JavaScript Style Guide

Install

npm

npm install --save react-snakke

yarn

yarn add react-snakke

Usage

default

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import Snakke from 'react-snakke'

class Example extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <Snakke />
    )
  }
}

with custom values

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import Snakke from 'react-snakke'

class Example extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <Snakke
        color="#f0f"
        top="20px"
        height="3px"
        opacity=".8"
        zIndex="10"
        shadow={true}
      />
    )
  }
}

Options / Props

PropTypeDefault valueRequiredDescription
colorString#000falseSet progress bar background color
heightString5pxfalseSet height of progress bar
opacityString1falseSet opacity from 0 to 1
topString0falseSet distance from top of page
zIndexString9999falseSet value based on css z-index property
shadowBooleanfalsefalseProgress bar with or without shadow

License

MIT © Diogo Moretti

