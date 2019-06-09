Simple snackbar-style notifications for React
React Snackbar Alert requires React 16.8.0 or newer and styled-components 4 as peer dependencies:
npm install --save react react-dom styled-components
npm install --save react-snackbar-alert
Snackbar notifications in 3 easy steps:
SnackbarProvider component and the
wrapComponent helper
SnackbarProvider and pass any desired configuration props
wrapComponent helper. This will pass a
createSnackbar prop to the passed component which can be used to show a snackbar notification.
import React from 'react';
import { SnackbarProvider, wrapComponent } from 'react-snackbar-alert';
export default function App() {
return (
<SnackbarProvider>
<Container />
</SnackbarProvider>
);
}
const Container = wrapComponent(function({ createSnackbar }) {
function showSnackbar() {
createSnackbar({
message: 'Helo Snackbar!'
});
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={showSnackbar}>Show Snackbar</button>
</div>
)
});
SnackbarProvider Props
The
SnackbarProvider accepts the following props:
Unless otherwise noted, any of these props can be overridden for a specific snackbar instance by adding that same property to the object passed to
createSnackbar.
animationTimeout - The duration of the show and hide animations, in milliseconds (default:
500)
component - A custom component to use instead of the built-in
Snackbar component. Cannot be overridden for a specific snackbar.
dismissable - Whether or not the created snackbars can be manually dismissed by the user
pauseOnHover - Whether or not a snackbar's timeout should be paused when it is hovered over (default: false)
position - The position on screen to show the snackbars. One of
top,
top-left,
top-right,
bottom,
bottom-left,
bottom-right (default:
bottom). Cannot be overridden for a specific snackbar.
progressBar - Whether or not to show an animated progress bar showing the time before a snackbar is removed (default:
true)
sticky - Whether or not snackbars should be sticky (not automatically removed) (default:
false)
timeout - The time before a snackbar is removed, in milliseconds (default:
3000)
createSnackbar Options
The
createSnackbar function accepts an options object, which can have the following properties:
animationTimeout - The duration of the show and hide animations
data - Custom data to use when rendering a custom snackbar
dismissable - Whether or not this snackbar can be manually dismissed by the user
message - The message to display
pauseOnHover - Whether or not to pause this snackbar on hover
progressBar - Whether or not to show the progress bar for this snackbar
sticky - Whether or not this snackbar should be sticky. Sticky snackbars are not automatically removed.
theme - The theme to use for this snackbar. One of
default,
info,
success,
warning,
error (default:
default)
timeout - The time before this snackbar is removed