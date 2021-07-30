React wrapper for Smoothie Charts.
With Yarn:
yarn add react-smoothie
With NPM:
npm install react-smoothie --save
npm i cinderblock/react-smoothie
There are 2 main ways to populate data.
ref based
addTimeSeries()
0.4.0) props based with reference to TimeSeries
Both import or require work
const { default: SmoothieComponent, TimeSeries } = require('react-smoothie');
import SmoothieComponent, { TimeSeries } from 'react-smoothie';
const ts1 = new TimeSeries({});
const ts2 = new TimeSeries({
resetBounds: true,
resetBoundsInterval: 3000,
});
setInterval(() => {
var time = new Date().getTime();
ts1.append(time, Math.random());
ts2.append(time, Math.random());
}, 500);
var TestComponent = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<SmoothieComponent
responsive
height={300}
series={[
{
data: ts1,
strokeStyle: { g: 255 },
fillStyle: { g: 255 },
lineWidth: 4,
},
{
data: ts2,
strokeStyle: { r: 255 },
fillStyle: { r: 255 },
lineWidth: 4,
},
]}
/>
);
},
});
var TestComponent = React.createClass({
render() {
return <SmoothieComponent ref="chart" responsive height={300} />;
},
componentDidMount() {
// Initialize TimeSeries yourself
var ts1 = new TimeSeries({});
this.refs.chart.addTimeSeries(ts1, {
strokeStyle: 'rgba(0, 255, 0, 1)',
fillStyle: 'rgba(0, 255, 0, 0.2)',
lineWidth: 4,
});
// Or let addTimeSeries create a new instance of TimeSeries for us
var ts2 = this.refs.chart.addTimeSeries(
{
resetBounds: true,
resetBoundsInterval: 3000,
},
{
strokeStyle: { r: 255 },
fillStyle: { r: 255 },
lineWidth: 4,
}
);
this.dataGenerator = setInterval(() => {
var time = new Date().getTime();
ts1.append(time, Math.random());
ts2.append(time, Math.random());
}, 500);
},
componentWillUnmount() {
clearInterval(this.dataGenerator);
},
});
See
example.tsx for a relatively standalone and complete example.
SmoothieComponent's props are all passed as the options object to the Smoothie Charts constructor.
<SmoothieComponent ref="chart" width={1000} height={300} interpolation="step" />
There are some extra props that control other behaviors.
tooltip
Generate a tooltip on mouseover
false does not enable tooltip
true enables a default tooltip (generated by
react-smoothie)
function that returns a stateless React component
default:
false
responsive
Enabling responsive mode automatically sets the width to
100%.
default:
false
width
Control the width of the
<canvas> used.
default:
800
height
Control the height of the
<canvas> used.
default:
200
streamDelay
default:
0 (ms)
Delay the displayed chart. This value is passed after the component mounts as the second argument to
SmoothieChart.streamTo.
Experimental support for responsive charts was added in 0.3.0.
Simply set the
responsive prop to
true and canvas will use the full width of the parent container.
Height is still a controlled prop.
TimeSeries is the main class that Smoothie Charts uses internally for each series of data.
There are two ways to access and use these objects, corresponding to the two API versions.
TimeSeries is available as an import.
const ts1 = new TimeSeries();
ts1.append(time, Math.random());
TimeSeries is exposed via the
addTimeSeries() function.
The optional first argument of
addTimeSeries() gets passed as the options to the
TimeSeries constructor.
The last argument of
addTimeSeries() gets passed as the options argument of
SmoothieChart.addTimeSeries().
As of
0.4.0, an instance of
TimeSeries can be passed as an argument to
addTimeSeries().
var ts = this.refs.chart.addTimeSeries(
{
/* Optional TimeSeries opts */
},
{
/* Chart.addTimeSeries opts */
}
);
ts.append(new Date().getTime(), Math.random());
Run
yarn dev or
npm run dev to start the Webpack Dev Server and open the page on your browser.
Don't forget to run
yarn or
npm install first to install dependencies.
prepare script to allow installing from GitHub
classNameCanvas
TimeSeries can be passed as an argument to
addTimeSeries()
streamDelay option