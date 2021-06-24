Powered By GE-COMPONENTS From YY GFE TEAM
English | 简体中文
It provided
useSmoothScroll hook for finishing smooth scroll behaviour in react component, and
useScrollWatch to return some information in scroll container.
It 's a more convenient way to replace native
scrollTo api.
Storybook Docs are Here.
🚀 You don't need to warn about compatibility, it use
requsetAnimationFrame api to finish smooth scroll behaviour.
👉 Provide
direction option ,you can set
x for horizontal,
y for vertical.
💧 No Third Party dependencies, light and pure.
npm install react-smooth-scroll-hook
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import useSmoothScroll from 'react-smooth-scroll-hook';
export const Demo = () => {
// A custom scroll container
const ref = useRef(null);
// Also support document.body / document.documentElement, and you don't need to set a ref passing to jsx
const ref = useRef(document.body);
const { scrollTo } = useSmoothScroll({
ref,
speed: 100,
direction: 'y',
});
return (
<>
<button onClick={() => scrollTo('#item-20')}>scrollTo('#item-20')</button>
<div
// if use custom scroll container, pass ref
ref={ref}
style={{
overflowY: 'scroll',
maxHeight: '200px',
}}
>
{Array(100)
.fill(null)
.map((_item, i) => (
<div key={i} id={`item-${i}`}>
item-{i}
</div>
))}
</div>
</>
);
};
RefObject<HTMLElement>, container which set as
overflow: scroll, if scroll whole document, pass
ref = useRef(document.documentElement) or
useRef(document.body).
requestAnimationFrame mode, defaults to
100, if not provide, speed depends on native API
scrollTo.
x for horizontal or
y for vertical.
1, unit of
px.
scrollTo
(string|number) => void
number: the distance to scroll, e.g.
scrollTo(400)
string: the element seletor you want to scrollTo, meanwhile passing to
document.querySelector, e.g.
scrollTo('#your-dom-id')
reachedTop
boolean: Whether it has reached the top of refContainer
reachedBottom
boolean: Whether it has reached the bottom of refContainer
Proviede a
list of dom like below, and pass the parent container
ref to hook, it return the scrollbar current state of
scrollTop,
curIndex,
curItem.
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useScrollWatch } from 'react-smooth-scroll-hook';
export const ScrollConatainerMode = () => {
const ref = useRef(null);
const { scrollTop, curIndex, curItem } = useScrollWatch({
ref,
list: [
{
href: '#item-0',
},
{
href: '#item-10',
},
{
href: '#item-20',
},
],
});
return (
<>
<h2>Scroll Container Mode</h2>
<div>
<p>
<strong>scrollTop:</strong> {scrollTop}
</p>
<p>
<strong>curIndex:</strong> {curIndex}
</p>
<p>
<strong>curHref:</strong> {curItem?.href}
</p>
</div>
<div
style={{
padding: '10px',
maxHeight: '200px',
overflowY: 'scroll',
}}
ref={ref}
>
{Array(100)
.fill(null)
.map((_item, i) => (
<div key={i} id={`item-${i}`}>
item-{i}
</div>
))}
</div>
</>
);
};
Array({href, offset}):
href is elemet selector string, which passing to
querySelector, such as
#element-id
useSmoothScroll
number: current scrollTop of scroll container.
number: current Index of list
{href, offset}: current Item of list