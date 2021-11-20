openbase logo
rsr

react-smooth-range-input

by Bill
0.3.1 (see all)

🎚 React beautiful input range slider

Popularity

Downloads/wk

138

GitHub Stars

375

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Range Slider

Reviews

Readme

🎚 React Smooth Range Input

  • Smooth input range
  • Beautiful animation interaction
  • Tiny size

Install

$ npm install react-smooth-range-input

Example

https://react-smooth-range-input.now.sh

Quickstart

import react from 'react';
import Slider from 'react-smooth-range-input';

export default () => <Slider value={1} min={1} max={30} />;

Props

PropTypeRequiredDescription
valuenumbercurrent value
minnumbermin number range
maxnumbermax number range
onChangeFunctionon value change callback
disabledbooleandisable the component
hasTickMarksboolean = trueshow tick marks only apply to thick type
customController({ ref: any, value: number }) => React.ReactNodecustom controller: make sure to pass the ref

