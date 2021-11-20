$ npm install react-smooth-range-input
import react from 'react';
import Slider from 'react-smooth-range-input';
export default () => <Slider value={1} min={1} max={30} />;
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
value
|number
|✓
|current value
min
|number
|✓
|min number range
max
|number
|✓
|max number range
onChange
|Function
|on value change callback
disabled
|boolean
|disable the component
hasTickMarks
|boolean = true
|show tick marks only apply to thick type
customController
|({ ref: any, value: number }) => React.ReactNode
|custom controller: make sure to pass the ref