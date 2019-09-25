Rewrite Smart App Banner in React.js.
Live demo: patw0929.github.io/react-smartbanner
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
or
yarn
yarn start
The easiest way to use react-smartbanner is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/main.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-smartbanner --save
or
yarn add react-smartbanner
|react-smartbanner version
|React version
4.x.x+
^16.0.0
3.x.x
^15.0.0
Remember to add following meta tags in your HTML page: (Use Facebook app as example)
<head>
<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=284882215">
<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.facebook.katana">
<meta name="msApplication-ID" content="82a23635-5bd9-df11-a844-00237de2db9e">
<meta name="msApplication-PackageFamilyName" content="facebook_9wzdncrfhv5g">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="icon.png">
<link rel="android-touch-icon" href="icon.png">
<link rel="windows-touch-icon" href="icon.png">
</head>
And React-SmartBanner component usage:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SmartBanner from 'react-smartbanner';
import 'react-smartbanner/dist/main.css';
ReactDOM.render(<SmartBanner title={'Facebook'} />, document.getElementById('content'));
Please see the Demo Page
src and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A UMD bundle is also built to
dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm start.
If you want to build to the bundle file to
dist/ folder, please run:
npm run build
or
yarn run build
To contribute to react-smartbanner, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch. Please write tests for your code, and run the linter before opening a pull-request:
npm test
npm run lint
or
yarn test
yarn run lint
MIT
Copyright (c) 2015-2019 patw.