Readme

React-SmartBanner

Build Status npm version Coverage Status npm

Rewrite Smart App Banner in React.js.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: patw0929.github.io/react-smartbanner

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
npm start

or

yarn
yarn start

Installation

The easiest way to use react-smartbanner is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/main.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-smartbanner --save

or

yarn add react-smartbanner

Compatibility

react-smartbanner versionReact version
4.x.x+^16.0.0
3.x.x^15.0.0

Usage

Remember to add following meta tags in your HTML page: (Use Facebook app as example)

<head>
  <meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=284882215">
  <meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.facebook.katana">
  <meta name="msApplication-ID" content="82a23635-5bd9-df11-a844-00237de2db9e">
  <meta name="msApplication-PackageFamilyName" content="facebook_9wzdncrfhv5g">
  <link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="icon.png">
  <link rel="android-touch-icon" href="icon.png">
  <link rel="windows-touch-icon" href="icon.png">
</head>

And React-SmartBanner component usage:

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SmartBanner from 'react-smartbanner';
import 'react-smartbanner/dist/main.css';

ReactDOM.render(<SmartBanner title={'Facebook'} />, document.getElementById('content'));

Properties

Please see the Demo Page

Development (src and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src. A UMD bundle is also built to dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start.

If you want to build to the bundle file to dist/ folder, please run:

npm run build

or

yarn run build

Contributing

To contribute to react-smartbanner, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch. Please write tests for your code, and run the linter before opening a pull-request:

npm test
npm run lint

or

yarn test
yarn run lint

Based on

Smart App Banner

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2019 patw.

