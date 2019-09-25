Rewrite Smart App Banner in React.js.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: patw0929.github.io/react-smartbanner

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

or

yarn yarn start

Installation

The easiest way to use react-smartbanner is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/main.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-smartbanner --save

or

yarn add react-smartbanner

Compatibility

react-smartbanner version React version 4.x.x+ ^16.0.0 3.x.x ^15.0.0

Usage

Remember to add following meta tags in your HTML page: (Use Facebook app as example)

< head > < meta name = "apple-itunes-app" content = "app-id=284882215" > < meta name = "google-play-app" content = "app-id=com.facebook.katana" > < meta name = "msApplication-ID" content = "82a23635-5bd9-df11-a844-00237de2db9e" > < meta name = "msApplication-PackageFamilyName" content = "facebook_9wzdncrfhv5g" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" href = "icon.png" > < link rel = "android-touch-icon" href = "icon.png" > < link rel = "windows-touch-icon" href = "icon.png" > </ head >

And React-SmartBanner component usage:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import SmartBanner from 'react-smartbanner' ; import 'react-smartbanner/dist/main.css' ; ReactDOM.render( < SmartBanner title = { ' Facebook '} /> , document.getElementById('content'));

Properties

Please see the Demo Page

Development ( src and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start .

If you want to build to the bundle file to dist/ folder, please run:

npm run build

or

yarn run build

Contributing

To contribute to react-smartbanner, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch. Please write tests for your code, and run the linter before opening a pull-request:

npm test npm run lint

or

yarn test yarn run lint

Based on

Smart App Banner

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2019 patw.