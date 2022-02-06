A smart data table component for React.js meant to be configuration free, batteries included.

About

This is meant to be a zero configuration data table component for React.js in the spirit of plug and play.

Just feed it an array of equal JSON objects and it will create a template free table that can be customized easily with any framework (or custom CSS).

If you want more control over the data rendering process or don't need the smarts, check out react-very-simple-data-table.

Features

It currently supports:

Humanized column names based on object keys Sortable columns Rows filtering / searchable Search term highlight in the results Column visibility toggles Automatic pagination Server-side/remote data Control over row clicks Smart data rendering URLs and E-Mail addresses rendered as the href in an anchor tag <a />

boolean value parsing to yes/no word

Image URLs rendered as the src for an image tag <img /> Custom override if the default behavior is unwanted for some columns Custom components Paginator Control the order of the columns Using the above, it's also possible to select which columns to display

Installation

yarn add react-smart-data-table npm install react-smart-data-table

There is some very basic styling you can use to get started, but since v0.8.0 you need to import it specifically. You can also copy the file and use it as the basis for your own theme.

import 'react-smart-data-table/dist/react-smart-data-table.css'

Props

Name Default Type Description data [] {array|string} An array of plain objects (can be nested) or a URL dataKey 'data' {string} The object key where the async data is available dataKeyResolver null {function} Supply a function to extract the data from the async response dataRequestOptions {} {object} Fetch API options passed directly into the async request call dataSampling 0 {number} Percentage of the data to sample before computing the headers dynamic false {boolean} Use this if your column structure changes dynamically emptyTable null {element} Pass a renderable object to render when there is no data filterValue '' {string} Filters all columns by its value headers {} {object} The object that overrides default column behavior hideUnordered false {boolean} Hides all the columns not passed to orderedHeaders loader null {element} Element to be rendered while fetching async data name 'reactsmartdatatable' {string} The name for the table onRowClick undefined {function} If present, it will execute on every row click orderedHeaders [] {array} An ordered array of the column keys paginator elements {element} Pass a renderable object to handle the table pagination parseBool false {boolean|object} When true, boolean values will be converted to Yes/No parseImg false {boolean|object} When true, image URLs will be rendered as an img tag perPage 0 {number} Paginates the results with the value as rows per page sortable false {boolean} Makes the columns of the table sortable withFooter false {boolean} Copy the header to the footer withHeader true {boolean} Can be used to disable the rendering of column headers withLinks false {boolean} Converts e-mails and url addresses to links withToggles false {boolean|object} Enables the column visibility toggles

emptyTable

const emptyTable = < div > There is no data available at the time. </ div >

headers

const headers = { columnKey : { text : 'Column 1' , invisible : false , sortable : true , filterable : true , }, 'nested.columnKey' : { text : 'Nested Column' , invisible : false , sortable : true , filterable : true , }, tableActions : { text : 'Actions' , invisible : false , sortable : false , filterable : false , transform : ( value, index, row ) => { console .log(value, row.tableActions) return < button onClick = {() => deleteRow(row)}>Delete Row </ button > }, }, }

const onRowClick = ( event, { rowData, rowIndex, tableData } ) => { console .log(rowData, tableData[rowIndex]) }

paginator

The CustomComponent passed down as a prop will be rendered with the following props which can be used to perform all the necessary calculations and makes it fully compatible with Semantic UI's Pagination component.

const CustomComponent = ({ activePage, totalPages, onPageChange, }) => ( ) <SmartDataTable paginator={CustomComponent} /> < MyCustomElement // ... onClick = {e => this.onPageChange(e, { activePage: nextActivePage })} />

parseBool

const parseBool = { yesWord : 'Yes' , noWord : 'No' , }

parseImg

const parseImg = { style : { border : '1px solid #ddd' , borderRadius : '4px' , padding : '5px' , width : '150px' , }, className : 'my-custom-image-style' , }

orderedHeaders / hideUnordered

If you want to control the order of the columns, simply pass an array containing the keys in the desired order. All the omitted headers will be appended afterwards unpredictably. Additionally, you can pass the hideUnordered in order to render only the headers in orderedHeaders and hide the remaining.

const hideUnordered = true const orderedHeaders = [ 'key1' , 'key2.subkey3' , ... ]

withToggles

You can control the Toggles by passing an object with the following structure:

const withToggles = true const withToggles = { selectAll: true , } const withToggles = { selectAll: { locale: { selectAllWord: 'Select All' , unSelectAllWord: 'Unselect All' , }, handleToggleAll: (isChecked: boolean ): void => { }, }, }

Examples

Async data loading (fetch)

By passing a string to the data prop, the component will interpret it as an URL and try to load the data from that location using fetch. If a successful request is returned, the data will be extracted from the response object. By default, it will grab the data key from the response. If it's in a different key, you can specify it with the dataKey prop. Just in case it's not a first-level attribute, you can supply a custom function to locate the data using the dataKeyResolver prop.

response from /api/v1/user

{ "status" : "success" , "message" : "" , "users" : [{ "id" : 0 , "other" : "..." }, { "id" : 1 , "other" : "..." }, "..." ] }

response from /api/v1/post

{ "status" : "success" , "message" : "" , "results" : { "posts" : [{ "id" : 0 , "other" : "..." }, { "id" : 1 , "other" : "..." }, "..." ] } }

component

<SmartDataTable data= "/api/v1/user" dataKey= "users" name= "test-table" /> < SmartDataTable data = "/api/v1/post" dataKeyResolver = {(response) => response.results.posts} name="test-table" />

Simple sortable table (with Semantic UI)

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import faker from 'faker' import SmartDataTable from 'react-smart-data-table' const testData = [] const numResults = 100 for ( let i = 0 ; i < numResults; i++) { testData.push({ _id : i, fullName : faker.name.findName(), 'email.address' : faker.internet.email(), phone_number : faker.phone.phoneNumber(), address : { city : faker.address.city(), state : faker.address.state(), country : faker.address.country(), }, }) } ReactDOM.render( < SmartDataTable data = {testData} name = "test-table" className = "ui compact selectable table" sortable /> , document.getElementById('app'), )

Demos

You can try react-smart-data-table with different UI libraries in the demo pages below. You can experiment with different features as well.

Take a look at the full featured example's source code.

Also, see it in full integration with a simple user/group management dashboard application. Feel free to play around with it, it's built with hot reloading.

If you want to play around, check out this codepen.

FAQ

If you're having trouble with react-smart-data-table, please check out the answers below. Otherwise, feel free to open a new issue!

Check this answer to see how to hide the pagination for an empty table

Check this answer if you're integrating with Server Side Rendering (SSR)

Check this answer if you want to implement a double click event on a row

Check this answer if you want to control the active page manually (e.g., based on a URL parameter)

Check this answer if you want to style individual columns differently

Forking / Contributing

If you want to fork or contribute, it's easy to test your changes. Just run the following development commands. The start instruction will start a development HTTP server in your computer accessible from your browser at the address http://localhost:3000/ .