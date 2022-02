React Slidy

🍃 React Slidy - Minimalistic and smooth touch slider component for React ⚛️

Features

🖼️ 1:1 slider for any content

📱 Optimized for mobile usage (block scroll on slide)

⚡ Optimized for performance

⌨️ Supports keyboard navigation

😪 Lazy load support

☝️ No dependencies, just one possible polyfill: intersection-observer polyfill

🗜️ 1KB gzipped (plus 1KB if you need intersection-observer)

Overview

React Slidy is a simple and minimal slider component. The main objective is to achieve the best performance and smoothness on React apps, specially on mobile 📱.

Browser compatibility

Supported browsers are:

Chrome

Firefox

Safari 6+

Internet Explorer 11+

Microsoft Edge 12+

If some of them doesn't work, please fill an issue.

The feature x is missing...

React Slidy intention is to offer a simple API and functionality. If it doesn't fit all your needs, you might consider to use an alternative or do a fork.