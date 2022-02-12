openbase logo
rsi

react-slideshow-image

by Femi Oladeji
3.6.0 (see all)

A react component for slideshow supporting slide, fade and zoom

Categories

Readme

React-Slideshow

A simple slideshow component built with react that supports slide, fade and zoom effects. For full documentation click here

Installation

npm install react-slideshow-image -S

yarn add react-slideshow-image

You need to import the css style, you can do that by adding to the js file

import 'react-slideshow-image/dist/styles.css'

or to your css file

@import "react-slideshow-image/dist/styles.css";

You can use three different effects of the slideshow. Check examples

Slide Effect

You can use this playground to tweak some values

import React from 'react';
import { Slide } from 'react-slideshow-image';
import 'react-slideshow-image/dist/styles.css'

const slideImages = [
  {
    url: 'images/slide_2.jpg',
    caption: 'Slide 1'
  },
  {
    url: 'images/slide_3.jpg',
    caption: 'Slide 2'
  },
  {
    url: 'images/slide_4.jpg',
    caption: 'Slide 3'
  },
];

const Slideshow = () => {
    return (
      <div className="slide-container">
        <Slide>
         {slideImages.map((slideImage, index)=> (
            <div className="each-slide" key={index}>
              <div style={{'backgroundImage': `url(${slideImage.url})`}}>
                <span>{slideImage.caption}</span>
              </div>
            </div>
          ))} 
        </Slide>
      </div>
    )
}

Fade Effect

You can use this playground to tweak some values

import React from 'react';
import { Fade } from 'react-slideshow-image';
import 'react-slideshow-image/dist/styles.css'

const fadeImages = [
  {
  url: 'images/slide_5.jpg',
  caption: 'First Slide'
  },
  {
  url: 'images/slide_6.jpg',
  caption: 'Second Slide'
  },
  {
  url: 'images/slide_7.jpg',
  caption: 'Third Slide'
  },
];

const Slideshow = () => {
  return (
    <div className="slide-container">
      <Fade>
        {fadeImages.map(fadeImage, index) => (
          <div className="each-fade" key={index}>
            <div className="image-container">
              <img src={fadeImage.url} />
            </div>
            <h2>{fadeImage.caption}</h2>
          </div>
        )}
      </Fade>
    </div>
  )
}

Zoom Effect

You can use this playground to tweak some values

import React from 'react';
import { Zoom } from 'react-slideshow-image';
import 'react-slideshow-image/dist/styles.css'

const images = [
  'images/slide_2.jpg',
  'images/slide_3.jpg',
  'images/slide_4.jpg',
  'images/slide_5.jpg',
  'images/slide_6.jpg',
  'images/slide_7.jpg'
];

const Slideshow = () => {
    return (
      <div className="slide-container">
        <Zoom scale={0.4}>
          {
            images.map((each, index) => <img key={index} style={{width: "100%"}} src={each} />)
          }
        </Zoom>
      </div>
    )
}

Properties

Click here for all the properties you can use to customize the behavior of the slideshow.

methods

Click here for all the methods you can call on the slideshow

Typescript

The type bindings have not been added yet to the types registry yet. It's a WIP. You can follow this instruction

