react-slider-kit is going to be a comprehensive solution to slider feature in react. This component was originally inspired by dribble concept design The Range Slider Component.
This slider components is going to include:
The working demo of this component can be find at https://m-izadmehr.github.io/react-slider-kit/. An image of the original dribble design is shown below:
npm
--save to include it in your package.json
$ npm install react-slider-kit --save
yarn (this command also adds react-rangeslider to your package.json dependencies)
$ yarn add react-slider-kit
react-slider-kit is going to be a package of different sliders. In order to use a slider with a module bundler like webpack that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, use as you would anything else:
// Using an ES6 transpiler like Babel
import {} from 'react-rangeslider'
// Not using an ES6 transpiler
var Slider = require('react-rangeslider')
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import {SingleSlider} from 'react-slider-kit';
export default class SimpleExample extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context)
this.state = {
value: 0
}
}
handleOnChange = (value) => {
this.setState({
value: value
})
}
render() {
return (
<SingleSlider
min={0}
max={100}
step={20}
start={80}
onChangeStart={() => console.log('start drag')}
onChange={(value)=>console.log('drag value: ', value)}
onChangeComplete={this.handleOnChange}
/>
)
}
}
React-Slider-Kit is bundled as a combination of multiple components, and by default the single slider is imported.
import {SingleSlider} from 'react-slider-kit';
// inside render
<SingleSlider
min={Number}
max={Number}
step={Number}
start={Number}
sliderTo={Number}
prefix={String}
postfix={String}
labels={Array}
sticky={Boolean}
tooltip={String}
orientation={String}
// chart configs
chartData={Array}
chartTooltip={Boolean}
chartLength={Number}
// methods
onChangeStart={function}
onChange={function}
onChangeComplete={function}
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
min
|number
|0
|minimum value the slider can hold
max
|number
|100
|maximum value the slider can hold
step
|number
|1
|step in which increments/decrements have to be made
start
|number
|0
|starting value of slider
sliderTo
|number
|undefined
|used to change the value of slider manually (componentWillReceiveProps is listening for changes in this value)
tooltip
|string
|'always'
|controls when slider tooltip is shown (
always/
onClick/
never)
prefix
|string
|''
|prefix in tooltip label (eg. '$')
postfix
|string
|''
|postfix in tooltip label (eg. 'kg')
labels
|array
|[]
|custom labels to show on slider (eg.
[{x:0,val:'Start'}, {x:50,val:'Middle'},]
sticky
|boolean
|false
|controls whether slider handle can move smoothly or it can only sit on step values
orientation
|string
|'horizontal'
|slider orientation (eg.
horizontal,
vertical)
chartData
|array
|-
|used for showing 2D frequency graph on the slider (eg.
[{ y: 0 }, { y: 0.1 }, { y: 1 }, { y: 1.5 }, { y: 3 }])
chartTooltip
|boolean
|false
|controls whether chart tooltip is shown on hover on data points
chartLength
|number
|200
|chart height (width) of chart in horizontal (vertical) orientation
onChangeStart
|function
|-
|function called on starting to drag slider
onChange
|function
|-
|function called during moving slider(on every pixel)
onChangeComplete
|function
|-
|function called after finishing slider move (used to set slider value on state)
MIT