react-slider-kit is going to be a comprehensive solution to slider feature in react. This component was originally inspired by dribble concept design The Range Slider Component.

This slider components is going to include:

1D and 2D sliders

Single and range sliders ( in progress )

) Horizontal and vertical sliders

Demo

The working demo of this component can be find at https://m-izadmehr.github.io/react-slider-kit/. An image of the original dribble design is shown below:

Installation

Using npm (use --save to include it in your package.json)

$ npm install react-slider-kit --save

Using yarn (this command also adds react-rangeslider to your package.json dependencies)

$ yarn add react-slider-kit

Getting Started

react-slider-kit is going to be a package of different sliders. In order to use a slider with a module bundler like webpack that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, use as you would anything else:

import {} from 'react-rangeslider' var Slider = require ( 'react-rangeslider' )

Basic Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import {SingleSlider} from 'react-slider-kit' ; export default class SimpleExample extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context) this .state = { value : 0 } } handleOnChange = ( value ) => { this .setState({ value : value }) } render() { return ( < SingleSlider min = {0} max = {100} step = {20} start = {80} onChangeStart = {() => console.log('start drag')} onChange={(value)=>console.log('drag value: ', value)} onChangeComplete={this.handleOnChange} /> ) } }

API

React-Slider-Kit is bundled as a combination of multiple components, and by default the single slider is imported.

Component

import {SingleSlider} from 'react-slider-kit' ; < SingleSlider min = {Number} max = {Number} step = {Number} start = {Number} sliderTo = {Number} prefix = {String} postfix = {String} labels = {Array} sticky = {Boolean} tooltip = {String} orientation = {String} // chart configs chartData = {Array} chartTooltip = {Boolean} chartLength = {Number} // methods onChangeStart = {function} onChange = {function} onChangeComplete = {function} />

Props

Prop Type Default Description min number 0 minimum value the slider can hold max number 100 maximum value the slider can hold step number 1 step in which increments/decrements have to be made start number 0 starting value of slider sliderTo number undefined used to change the value of slider manually (componentWillReceiveProps is listening for changes in this value) tooltip string 'always' controls when slider tooltip is shown ( always / onClick / never ) prefix string '' prefix in tooltip label (eg. '$') postfix string '' postfix in tooltip label (eg. 'kg') labels array [] custom labels to show on slider (eg. [{x:0,val:'Start'}, {x:50,val:'Middle'},] sticky boolean false controls whether slider handle can move smoothly or it can only sit on step values orientation string 'horizontal' slider orientation (eg. horizontal , vertical ) chartData array - used for showing 2D frequency graph on the slider (eg. [{ y: 0 }, { y: 0.1 }, { y: 1 }, { y: 1.5 }, { y: 3 }] ) chartTooltip boolean false controls whether chart tooltip is shown on hover on data points chartLength number 200 chart height (width) of chart in horizontal (vertical) orientation onChangeStart function - function called on starting to drag slider onChange function - function called during moving slider(on every pixel) onChangeComplete function - function called after finishing slider move (used to set slider value on state)

License

MIT