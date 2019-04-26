openbase logo
rsk

react-slider-kit

by Moji Izadmehr
1.0.0-beta-0

react-slider-kit is going to be a comprehensive solution to slider feature in react.

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

218

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Range Slider

Readme

react-slider-kit

N|Solid

react-slider-kit is going to be a comprehensive solution to slider feature in react. This component was originally inspired by dribble concept design The Range Slider Component.

This slider components is going to include:

  • 1D and 2D sliders
  • Single and range sliders (in progress)
  • Horizontal and vertical sliders

Demo

The working demo of this component can be find at https://m-izadmehr.github.io/react-slider-kit/. An image of the original dribble design is shown below:

N|Solid

Installation

Using npm (use --save to include it in your package.json)

$ npm install react-slider-kit --save

Using yarn (this command also adds react-rangeslider to your package.json dependencies)

$ yarn add react-slider-kit

Getting Started

react-slider-kit is going to be a package of different sliders. In order to use a slider with a module bundler like webpack that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, use as you would anything else:

// Using an ES6 transpiler like Babel
import {} from 'react-rangeslider'

// Not using an ES6 transpiler
var Slider = require('react-rangeslider')

Basic Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import {SingleSlider} from 'react-slider-kit';

export default class SimpleExample extends Component {
  constructor(props, context) {
    super(props, context)
    this.state = {
      value: 0
    }
  }

  handleOnChange = (value) => {
    this.setState({
      value: value
    })
  }

  render() {
    return (
       <SingleSlider
            min={0}
             max={100}
            step={20}
            start={80}
            onChangeStart={() => console.log('start drag')}
            onChange={(value)=>console.log('drag value: ', value)}
            onChangeComplete={this.handleOnChange}
        />
    )
  }
}

API

React-Slider-Kit is bundled as a combination of multiple components, and by default the single slider is imported.

Component

import {SingleSlider} from 'react-slider-kit';

// inside render

<SingleSlider
    min={Number}
    max={Number}
    step={Number}
    start={Number}
    sliderTo={Number}
    prefix={String}
    postfix={String}
    labels={Array}
    sticky={Boolean}
    tooltip={String}
    orientation={String}

    // chart configs
    chartData={Array}
    chartTooltip={Boolean}
    chartLength={Number}

    // methods
    onChangeStart={function}
    onChange={function}
    onChangeComplete={function}
/>

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
minnumber0minimum value the slider can hold
maxnumber100maximum value the slider can hold
stepnumber1step in which increments/decrements have to be made
startnumber0starting value of slider
sliderTonumberundefinedused to change the value of slider manually (componentWillReceiveProps is listening for changes in this value)
tooltipstring'always'controls when slider tooltip is shown (always/onClick/never)
prefixstring''prefix in tooltip label (eg. '$')
postfixstring''postfix in tooltip label (eg. 'kg')
labelsarray[]custom labels to show on slider (eg. [{x:0,val:'Start'}, {x:50,val:'Middle'},]
stickybooleanfalsecontrols whether slider handle can move smoothly or it can only sit on step values
orientationstring'horizontal'slider orientation (eg. horizontal, vertical)
chartDataarray-used for showing 2D frequency graph on the slider (eg. [{ y: 0 }, { y: 0.1 }, { y: 1 }, { y: 1.5 }, { y: 3 }])
chartTooltipbooleanfalsecontrols whether chart tooltip is shown on hover on data points
chartLengthnumber200chart height (width) of chart in horizontal (vertical) orientation
onChangeStartfunction-function called on starting to drag slider
onChangefunction-function called during moving slider(on every pixel)
onChangeCompletefunction-function called after finishing slider move (used to set slider value on state)

License

MIT

