React component which uses CSS to animate a child from its current height to
height: auto when mounting/updating/unmounting.
CSS does not currently support animating element height to
height: auto and so normally javascript is used to achieve this effect.
This component uses CSS to perform the animation, following an algorithm (first described here). The desired height of the element is calculated, and then css is used to transition that height. After the transition has completed the height is set to
height: auto.
react-slidedown is perfect for dropdown lists, popup menus, accordions and closeable panels which have varying sized content.
I am not aware of any cross-browser issues from IE10 and onwards.
npm install react-slidedown --save
Simply wrap the component you want to slide with the
SlideDown component:
import React from 'react'
import {SlideDown} from 'react-slidedown'
import 'react-slidedown/lib/slidedown.css'
export function MyDropdown(props) {
return (
<SlideDown className={'my-dropdown-slidedown'}>
{props.open ? props.children : null}
</SlideDown>
)
}
In the example above the css file needed by react-slidedown is included via JavaScript which is the normal way of doing things when using webpack css-loader, it is also populated in the
style property of package.json so if you are using parcelify it should get included automatically. Otherwise it is also possibe to import it from css:
@import "node_modules/react-slidedown/lib/slidedown.css";
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|children
|Children
|No
|When provided the component opens and when removed the component closes
|closed
|Boolean
|No
|If
true the component will close even if children are provided
|className
|String
|No
|CSS class name to be used in addition to the
react-slidedown class name
|transitionOnAppear
|Boolean
true
|No
|Do a transition animation on initial mount
|as
|String
div
|No
|The outermost Element type to render
To quickly see a live demonstration of react-slidedown go here.
To build and run this example project:
git clone https://github.com/frankwallis/react-slidedown.git
cd react-slidedown
npm install
npm start
You can customise the transition used for the animation by overriding styles on the
SlideDown component:
.react-slidedown.my-dropdown-slidedown {
transition-duration: 1.2s;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.1, 0.7, 1.0, 0.1);
}
The default values used are:
.react-slidedown {
transition-duration: .5s;
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
}