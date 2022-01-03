openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-slidedown

by Frank Wallis
2.4.6 (see all)

React component which uses CSS to animate a child from its current height to { height: auto } when mounting/updating/unmounting.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.4K

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation, React Dropdown

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-slidedown

React component which uses CSS to animate a child from its current height to height: auto when mounting/updating/unmounting.

build status

Live Demo

Overview

CSS does not currently support animating element height to height: auto and so normally javascript is used to achieve this effect.

This component uses CSS to perform the animation, following an algorithm (first described here). The desired height of the element is calculated, and then css is used to transition that height. After the transition has completed the height is set to height: auto.

react-slidedown is perfect for dropdown lists, popup menus, accordions and closeable panels which have varying sized content.

I am not aware of any cross-browser issues from IE10 and onwards.

Installation

npm install react-slidedown --save

Usage

Simply wrap the component you want to slide with the SlideDown component:

import React from 'react'

import {SlideDown} from 'react-slidedown'
import 'react-slidedown/lib/slidedown.css'

export function MyDropdown(props) {
  return (
    <SlideDown className={'my-dropdown-slidedown'}>
      {props.open ? props.children : null}
    </SlideDown>
  )
}

In the example above the css file needed by react-slidedown is included via JavaScript which is the normal way of doing things when using webpack css-loader, it is also populated in the style property of package.json so if you are using parcelify it should get included automatically. Otherwise it is also possibe to import it from css:

@import "node_modules/react-slidedown/lib/slidedown.css";

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultRequired?Description
childrenChildrenNoWhen provided the component opens and when removed the component closes
closedBooleanNoIf true the component will close even if children are provided
classNameStringNoCSS class name to be used in addition to the react-slidedown class name
transitionOnAppearBooleantrueNoDo a transition animation on initial mount
asStringdivNoThe outermost Element type to render

Example

To quickly see a live demonstration of react-slidedown go here.

To build and run this example project:

git clone https://github.com/frankwallis/react-slidedown.git
cd react-slidedown
npm install
npm start

Customisation

You can customise the transition used for the animation by overriding styles on the SlideDown component:

.react-slidedown.my-dropdown-slidedown {
    transition-duration: 1.2s;
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.1, 0.7, 1.0, 0.1);
}

The default values used are:

.react-slidedown {
    transition-duration: .5s;
    transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
962K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
776K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial