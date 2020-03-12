about

React version of jQuery.slideToggle. JavaScript animation where height is set on every requestAnimationFrame. The toggle direction can be reversed during the movement.

If you are looking for a CSS transition based alternative, then use this instead https://github.com/kunukn/react-collapse

Supported React versions

React version 16.0+

demo

https://codepen.io/kunukn/full/wpepGz/ - cdn example

https://codesandbox.io/s/react-slide-toggle-y3tpn - npm example

size

UMD minified size ~7.8Kb (gzipped ~2.5Kb)

setup / local demo

git clone or download

npm install

npm start

info

Default easing is cubicInOut. You can reverse the toggle before the movement completes. Ease in-out works best visually when reverse toggling is to be used.

This should be A11Y friendly, you can test the tabindex by tabbing. The collapsed items should be skipped due to usage of display:none (inert functionality)

JS animation is used for best animation control and possibility of adding interpolation or using advanged easing configuration which you can't with CSS alone. This triggers browser reflows on every requestAnimationFrame. If you have a very long page this might not be the best option to use.

usage example

Look in App component for inspiration. Apply the styling as needed.

component example, simple - render prop

import SlideToggle from "react-slide-toggle" ; < SlideToggle render = {({ toggle , setCollapsibleElement }) => ( < div className = "my-collapsible" > < button className = "my-collapsible__toggle" onClick = {toggle} > toggle </ button > < div className = "my-collapsible__content" ref = {setCollapsibleElement} > < div className = "my-collapsible__content-inner" > Collapsible content </ div > </ div > </ div > )} />;

component example, simple - function as child

import SlideToggle from "react-slide-toggle" ; < SlideToggle > {({ toggle, setCollapsibleElement }) => ( < div className = "my-collapsible" > < button className = "my-collapsible__toggle" onClick = {toggle} > toggle </ button > < div className = "my-collapsible__content" ref = {setCollapsibleElement} > < div className = "my-collapsible__content-inner" > Collapsible content </ div > </ div > </ div > )} </ SlideToggle > ;

toggle state from outside example

import SlideToggle from "react-slide-toggle" ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { state = { toggleEvent : 0 }; onToggle = () => { this .setState({ toggleEvent : Date .now() }); }; render() { return ( < div > < button className = "toggle" onClick = {this.onToggle} > Toggle </ button > < SlideToggle toggleEvent = {this.state.toggleEvent} > {({ setCollapsibleElement }) => ( < div className = "my-collapsible" > < div className = "my-collapsible__content" ref = {setCollapsibleElement} > < div className = "my-collapsible__content-inner" > Collapsible content </ div > </ div > </ div > )} </ SlideToggle > </ div > ); } }

component usage example with all options

import SlideToggle from "react-slide-toggle" ; import BezierEasing from "bezier-easing" ; const bezierEaseInOutQuart = BezierEasing( 0.77 , 0 , 0.175 , 1 ); < SlideToggle duration = {280 /* default 300 */} easeCollapse = {bezierEaseInOutQuart /* default cubicInOut */} easeExpand = {bezierEaseInOutQuart /* default cubicInOut */} collapsed /* default falsy */ irreversible /* default falsy */ noDisplayStyle /* default falsy */ noOverflowHidden /* default falsy */ bestPerformance /* default falsy */ whenReversedUseBackwardEase /* default falsy */ interpolateOnReverse /* default falsy */ offsetHeight /* default scrollHeight */ onExpanded = {({ hasReversed }) => { /* optional event hook */ }} onExpanding={({ range, progress, hasReversed }) => { /* optional event hook */ }} onCollapsed={({ hasReversed }) => { /* optional event hook */ }} onCollapsing={({ range, progress, hasReversed }) => { /* optional event hook */ }} onMount={({ toggleState, toggle }) => { /* optional event hook */ }} onUnmount={({ toggleState }) => { /* optional event hook */ }} expandEvent /* default undefined */ collapseEvent /* default undefined */ toggleEvent /* default undefined */ render={({ toggle, setCollapsibleElement, toggleState, isMoving, hasReversed, range /* linear value between [0 and 1] */, progress /* easing result value between [0 and 1] */ }) => { /* optional logic here */ /* markup example where setCollapsibleElement, toggle and progress are used */ return ( < div className = "slide-toggle" > < div className = "slide-toggle__header" > < button className = "slide-toggle__button" onClick = {toggle} > toggle </ button > </ div > < div className = "slide-toggle__box" ref = {setCollapsibleElement} > < div className = "slide-toggle__box-inner" style = {{ opacity: Math.max ( 0.5 , progress ) }} > Collapsible content </ div > </ div > </ div > ); }} />;

properties

duration - movement duration in milli seconds

easeCollapse - function which generates a value between [0 and 1]

easeExpand - function which generates a value between [0 and 1]

collapsed - start in collapsed mode

irreversible - you can't reverse direction during movement

noDisplayStyle - skip adding display:none on collapsed

noOverflowHidden - skip adding overflow:hidden on the collapsible element

bestPerformance - don't apply setState for every frame update. Disables range and progress update

whenReversedUseBackwardEase - play backwards on reverse toggling

interpolateOnReverse - avoid jumpy height changes when easeCollapse and easeExpand gives far different height position on reverse toggling.

onExpanded - event hook

onExpanding - event hook

onCollapsed - event hook

onCollapsing - event hook

onMount - event hook

onUnmount - event hook

render - render callback

children - render callback

offsetHeight - use offsetHeight HTML element calculation

expandEvent - update value to Date.now() to invoke a controlled expand

to invoke a controlled expand collapseEvent - update value to Date.now() to invoke a controlled collapse

to invoke a controlled collapse toggleEvent - update value to Date.now() to invoke a controlled toggle

cdn

https://unpkg.com/react-slide-toggle/

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-slide-toggle/dist/ReactSlideToggle.umd.js" > < script > < script > var SlideToggle = window .ReactSlideToggle; </ script >

npm

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-slide-toggle

provide your own markup

The component provides the functionality. Minimum requirement is to bind the collapsible element with setCollapsibleElement . Use the toggle function to toggle the collapsible element.

provide your own easing functions

Look for examples in the App component

import eases from "eases" ; import BezierEasing from "bezier-easing" ;

To minimize the component size, no default easing library has been added.

You can see examples of JS-easing library usage here

design goals

flexible - provide your own markup, styling and easing

interruptible - can be reversed during movement

simple api with event hooks

inert - when collapsed you should tab over the collapsed component

minimal in size

availability - from cdn or npm install

generate range and progress [0;1] values which can be used for further custom animation

JS is used over CSS transition on purpose to enable possible interpolation or other custom math calculations

library implementation details

Used life-cycle are componentWillUnmount and render

and Extends React.Component

Uses setState

local development