openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsd

react-slide-deck

by jl
0.2.3 (see all)

react carousel, swipe, slide deck, showcase, page section scroll ...

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

750

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A simple react component for swipe, tabs, carousel, one page scroll ..., with animation hooks. tweening, tween callbacks. works on PC and touch devices

###NOTICES:

  • since 0.1.1, pass swipe prop to Deck only enable|disable swipe functionality, not including wheel control, which requires a seperated wheel prop
  • since 0.2.2, slide classNames for animation hooks are using cssModules, see below

npm i react-slide-deck --save

Demo

also open on touch device, see the swipe effect

For development

npm install
bower install
gulp dev
// then open localhost:3003

build

gulp build

Usage:


import React, { Component } from 'react';

import Deck from 'react-slide-deck';

import styles from './styles'; // your styles, css modules maybe?


class Demo extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {current: 0, horizontal: true, swipe: true, factor: 0.3, loop: true};
  }
  change(event) {
    let target = event.target;
    let index = Array.prototype.indexOf.call(target.parentElement.children, target);

    this.setState({
      current: index
    });
  }
  onSwitchStarted({prev: current, current: next}) {
    console.log(`started to switch from ${current} to ${next}`);
  }
  onSwitching(progress, deck) {
    console.log(`switching on progress.`);
    console.log(progress, deck.state.distance);
  }
  onSwitchDone({prev, current}) {
    console.log(`switch finished, current slide index: ${current}`);
  }
  render() {
    const slideClasses = {
      current: styles.currentSlide, // will be concat to className for current slide when it finished entering
      entering: styles.currentSlideEntering, // will be concat to className for current slide during its entering
      prev: styles.prevSlide, // ...
      leaving: styles.prevSlideLeaving, //...
      before: styles.before, //
      after: styles.after //
    };
    return (
      <div>
        <Deck {...this.state} onSwitching={::this.onSwitching} onSwitchDone={::this.onSwitchDone} slideClasses={slideClasses}>
          <Deck.Slide className='bg-black'>
          1
          </Deck.Slide>
          <Deck.Slide className='bg-green'>
          2
          </Deck.Slide>
          <Deck.Slide className='bg-red'>
          3
          </Deck.Slide>
          <Deck.Slide className='bg-yellow'>
          4
          </Deck.Slide>
        </Deck>
        <ul className='indicators' onClick={::this.change}>
          <li>1</li>
          <li>2</li>
          <li>3</li>
          <li>4</li>
        </ul>
      </div>
    );
  }
}


<Deck
  className // you may need to set you deck's width, height,...
  current // current slide index
  horizontal // boolean, direction for the slides. `vertical` is removed
  wheel // can be control by wheel or not
  swipe // can swipe or not for touch devices
  animate // boolean, should apply animation for indicator click switch or not, see demo link
  factor // swipe distance used to determine whether to swipe forward or abort on touch devices.
         // if (swipeDistance / width(or height for vertical)) > factor, then will switch to next slide, otherwise return to the current slide.
  loop //  scroll down on the last Deck.Slide => transition to the first Deck.Slide.(first => last as well). only work when `swipe` is set
  dura // duration for slide transition, optional. default is 1400ms
  easing // `function|string` tweening easing function for transition between slides. see detail below,
  onSwitching // function(progress, deck) /*fired on every tweening transition. `deck` is the component instance of Deck, useful for accessing data like deck.status, deck.state.distance ...*/
  onSwitchDone // function({prev, current}) /*fired when slide transition is finished*/
  onSwitchStarted // function({prev:current, current:next}) /*fired before a tween transition started*/
  slideClasses // optional, Object, { current, prev, entering, leaving, before, after },
               // useful css class hook for Slide animation
            // current: applied to the `className` of current Slide when it entered
            // entering: applied to the `className` of current Slide if it is entering
            // prev: applied to the `className` of previous Slide when it left
            // leaving: applied to the `className` of previous Slide when it is leaving
            // before: applied to the `className` for Slides whose index < the index of current Slide
            // after: applied to the `className` for Slides whose index > the index of current Slide
  >
  <Deck.Slide> content </Deck.Slide>
  <Deck.Slide> content2 </Deck.Slide>
</Deck>

easing:

  • function(currentTime/duration) a function used to do the tweening easing effect, take one argument
  • string, name of built in easing function. see src/ease.js for details

Note.

  • it doesn't provide the slide indicators(usually for slides navigation), because it's hard to meet all needs.

  • if you need slide indicators, do what you want, just provide the current slide index to <Deck current={current}>, it will take care of the transition

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial