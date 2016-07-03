A simple react component for swipe, tabs, carousel, one page scroll ..., with animation hooks. tweening, tween callbacks. works on PC and touch devices

since 0.1.1, pass swipe prop to Deck only enable|disable swipe functionality, not including wheel control, which requires a seperated wheel prop

prop to only enable|disable swipe functionality, not including wheel control, which requires a seperated prop since 0.2.2, slide classNames for animation hooks are using cssModules, see below

npm i react-slide-deck --save

also open on touch device, see the swipe effect

For development

npm install bower install gulp dev // then open localhost:3003

build

gulp build

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Deck from 'react-slide-deck' ; import styles from './styles' ; class Demo extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { current : 0 , horizontal : true , swipe : true , factor : 0.3 , loop : true }; } change(event) { let target = event.target; let index = Array .prototype.indexOf.call(target.parentElement.children, target); this .setState({ current : index }); } onSwitchStarted({ prev : current, current : next}) { console .log( `started to switch from ${current} to ${next} ` ); } onSwitching(progress, deck) { console .log( `switching on progress.` ); console .log(progress, deck.state.distance); } onSwitchDone({prev, current}) { console .log( `switch finished, current slide index: ${current} ` ); } render() { const slideClasses = { current : styles.currentSlide, entering : styles.currentSlideEntering, prev : styles.prevSlide, leaving : styles.prevSlideLeaving, before : styles.before, after : styles.after }; return ( < div > < Deck { ...this.state } onSwitching = {::this.onSwitching} onSwitchDone = {::this.onSwitchDone} slideClasses = {slideClasses} > < Deck.Slide className = 'bg-black' > 1 </ Deck.Slide > < Deck.Slide className = 'bg-green' > 2 </ Deck.Slide > < Deck.Slide className = 'bg-red' > 3 </ Deck.Slide > < Deck.Slide className = 'bg-yellow' > 4 </ Deck.Slide > </ Deck > < ul className = 'indicators' onClick = {::this.change} > < li > 1 </ li > < li > 2 </ li > < li > 3 </ li > < li > 4 </ li > </ ul > </ div > ); } }

<Deck className current horizontal wheel swipe animate factor loop dura easing onSwitching onSwitchDone onSwitchStarted slideClasses > < Deck.Slide > content </ Deck.Slide > < Deck.Slide > content2 </ Deck.Slide > </ Deck >

easing :

function(currentTime/duration) a function used to do the tweening easing effect, take one argument

a function used to do the tweening easing effect, take one argument string , name of built in easing function. see src/ease.js for details