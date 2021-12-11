SR Aman ● New Delhi, India ● 88 Rating s ● 93 Review s ● Run and Fall, Rise and Run. 6 months ago Performant Great Documentation Easy to Use Yes, this is the one library for your reliable needs for caraousel and slider components. It has it all, good docs, good api support. I have used it in personal projects, side projects, freelancing projects, and professional work projects, one con though you need to add the css by yourself which is kinda bummer, if the process to add this is friction less then it would have been amazing, Anyways good work by dev team. A robust package in react community. TLDR: This is the one library you once and keep on reusing everywhere you need. 1

Shyama-Behera ● 54 Rating s ● 59 Review s ● 7 months ago Using react-slick is fun. I regularly use this in almost all projects of mine to create different carousel sliders. Basically, it enhances the look of my applications. I like the thing that it is very responsive and adds a whole new level of transitions. 1

Ashik Meerankutty ● Idukki, Kerala ● 68 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● 10 months ago Buggy Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant I was using a slick carousel in my earlier html projects and I liked it very much. When writing react apps it's rare we found a need for a carousel. But a few times when I found the need I checked for slick-carousel and found this port. This is so great that this library exposes a component which acts as a carousel. When using react I found that the responsive is not working as expected everytime and on browser resize the responsive collapses which is bad. With some workarounds I was able to make things work perfectly. Another issue I found is that we have to import the css file. If we are using webpack and CSS in JS. We have to install the style loader only for loading this file which is kind of annoying. 0

Emad Kheir ● 121 Rating s ● 132 Review s ● Full-stack Software Engineer 5 months ago Poor Documentation Hard to Use Responsive Maintainers Highly Customizable Slow I've been using this carousel for quite a while now, if you want a highly customizable carousel for your landing page or any other page that users won't be sitting at for quite a while, then you can pick this one. Otherwise, I've encountered a couple of memory leak issues while working with it on a site that was going to be loaded on terminals (so the site was expected to be running for weeks without reloading the page)and it used to crash the whole system after leaving the page open for 2-3 hours, so I had to switch it out for another alternative. It's also pretty difficult to get it setup 0