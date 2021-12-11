openbase logo
react-slick

by Kiran Abburi
0.28.1 (see all)

React carousel component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

884K

GitHub Stars

10.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

151

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/535
Read All Reviews
s-r-aman
Shyama-Behera
ashikmeerankutty
Emad-salah
ksorv
lepusarcticus
katharinbenson

Top Feedback

24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy
15Highly Customizable
11Performant
7Poor Documentation

Readme

react-slick

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Documentation

Installation

npm

npm install react-slick --save

yarn

yarn add react-slick

Also install slick-carousel for css and font

npm install slick-carousel

// Import css files
import "slick-carousel/slick/slick.css";
import "slick-carousel/slick/slick-theme.css";

or add cdn link in your html

<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  type="text/css"
  charset="UTF-8"
  href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.6.0/slick.min.css"
/>
<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  type="text/css"
  href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.6.0/slick-theme.min.css"
/>

PlayGround

Example

import React from "react";
import Slider from "react-slick";

export default function SimpleSlider() {
  var settings = {
    dots: true,
    infinite: true,
    speed: 500,
    slidesToShow: 1,
    slidesToScroll: 1
  };
  return (
    <Slider {...settings}>
      <div>
        <h3>1</h3>
      </div>
      <div>
        <h3>2</h3>
      </div>
      <div>
        <h3>3</h3>
      </div>
      <div>
        <h3>4</h3>
      </div>
      <div>
        <h3>5</h3>
      </div>
      <div>
        <h3>6</h3>
      </div>
    </Slider>
  );
}

Props

For all available props, go here.

Methods

For all available methods, go here

Development

Want to run demos locally

git clone https://github.com/akiran/react-slick
cd react-slick
npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:8080

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines

SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Yes, this is the one library for your reliable needs for caraousel and slider components. It has it all, good docs, good api support. I have used it in personal projects, side projects, freelancing projects, and professional work projects, one con though you need to add the css by yourself which is kinda bummer, if the process to add this is friction less then it would have been amazing, Anyways good work by dev team. A robust package in react community. TLDR: This is the one library you once and keep on reusing everywhere you need.

1
Yogi-Kmr
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

Using react-slick is fun. I regularly use this in almost all projects of mine to create different carousel sliders. Basically, it enhances the look of my applications. I like the thing that it is very responsive and adds a whole new level of transitions.

1
Dhananjay044
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Buggy
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I was using a slick carousel in my earlier html projects and I liked it very much. When writing react apps it's rare we found a need for a carousel. But a few times when I found the need I checked for slick-carousel and found this port. This is so great that this library exposes a component which acts as a carousel. When using react I found that the responsive is not working as expected everytime and on browser resize the responsive collapses which is bad. With some workarounds I was able to make things work perfectly. Another issue I found is that we have to import the css file. If we are using webpack and CSS in JS. We have to install the style loader only for loading this file which is kind of annoying.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Slow

I've been using this carousel for quite a while now, if you want a highly customizable carousel for your landing page or any other page that users won't be sitting at for quite a while, then you can pick this one. Otherwise, I've encountered a couple of memory leak issues while working with it on a site that was going to be loaded on terminals (so the site was expected to be running for weeks without reloading the page)and it used to crash the whole system after leaving the page open for 2-3 hours, so I had to switch it out for another alternative. It's also pretty difficult to get it setup

0
Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

React-slick is hands downs the best carousel component you'll ever need. The best things about it are: Custom arrows, themes, and animations... And above all, you can specify breakpoints on which the component should changes slides and stuff... It's so awesome to work with. One thing that bugs me tho is margins and stuff, at times it'll merge two borders on smaller screens... tho its not a big thing and is resolved with some width and margins.

0

