npm
npm install react-slick --save
yarn
yarn add react-slick
Also install slick-carousel for css and font
npm install slick-carousel
// Import css files
import "slick-carousel/slick/slick.css";
import "slick-carousel/slick/slick-theme.css";
or add cdn link in your html
<link
rel="stylesheet"
type="text/css"
charset="UTF-8"
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.6.0/slick.min.css"
/>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
type="text/css"
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.6.0/slick-theme.min.css"
/>
import React from "react";
import Slider from "react-slick";
export default function SimpleSlider() {
var settings = {
dots: true,
infinite: true,
speed: 500,
slidesToShow: 1,
slidesToScroll: 1
};
return (
<Slider {...settings}>
<div>
<h3>1</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>2</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>3</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>4</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>5</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>6</h3>
</div>
</Slider>
);
}
For all available props, go here.
For all available methods, go here
Want to run demos locally
git clone https://github.com/akiran/react-slick
cd react-slick
npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:8080
Please see the contributing guidelines
Yes, this is the one library for your reliable needs for caraousel and slider components. It has it all, good docs, good api support. I have used it in personal projects, side projects, freelancing projects, and professional work projects, one con though you need to add the css by yourself which is kinda bummer, if the process to add this is friction less then it would have been amazing, Anyways good work by dev team. A robust package in react community. TLDR: This is the one library you once and keep on reusing everywhere you need.
Using react-slick is fun. I regularly use this in almost all projects of mine to create different carousel sliders. Basically, it enhances the look of my applications. I like the thing that it is very responsive and adds a whole new level of transitions.
I was using a slick carousel in my earlier html projects and I liked it very much. When writing react apps it's rare we found a need for a carousel. But a few times when I found the need I checked for slick-carousel and found this port. This is so great that this library exposes a component which acts as a carousel. When using react I found that the responsive is not working as expected everytime and on browser resize the responsive collapses which is bad. With some workarounds I was able to make things work perfectly. Another issue I found is that we have to import the css file. If we are using webpack and CSS in JS. We have to install the style loader only for loading this file which is kind of annoying.
I've been using this carousel for quite a while now, if you want a highly customizable carousel for your landing page or any other page that users won't be sitting at for quite a while, then you can pick this one. Otherwise, I've encountered a couple of memory leak issues while working with it on a site that was going to be loaded on terminals (so the site was expected to be running for weeks without reloading the page)and it used to crash the whole system after leaving the page open for 2-3 hours, so I had to switch it out for another alternative. It's also pretty difficult to get it setup
React-slick is hands downs the best carousel component you'll ever need. The best things about it are: Custom arrows, themes, and animations... And above all, you can specify breakpoints on which the component should changes slides and stuff... It's so awesome to work with. One thing that bugs me tho is margins and stuff, at times it'll merge two borders on smaller screens... tho its not a big thing and is resolved with some width and margins.