rsf

react-slack-feedback

by Mark Murray
2.1.1 (see all)

Unofficial React component for gathering user feedback to send to slack.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

532

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Slack Feedback

View live demo

Customizable React component for gathering user feedback to send to slack.

Build Status XO code style

Usage

Install with yarn or npm:

yarn add react-slack-feedback styled-components

To use the component, import it and render in your app's global component, or individual components (if you don't want it on every page).

NOTE: Your Slack Webhook URL should never be available on the front end. For this reason you must have a server which sends the request to slack. This component will produce the JSON object to send to Slack but it won't send the request for you.

import SlackFeedback, { themes } from 'react-slack-feedback'

ReactDOM.render(
  <SlackFeedback
    channel="#general"
    theme={themes.dark} // (optional) See src/themes/default for default theme
    user="Slack Feedback" // The logged in user (default = "Unknown User")
    onImageUpload={(image, success,error) => 
      uploadImage(image)
        .then(({ url }) => success(url))
        .catch(error)
    }
    onSubmit={(payload, success, error) => 
      sendToServer(payload)
        .then(success)
        .catch(error)
     }
  />,
  document.getElementById('root')
)

function sendToServer(payload, success, error) {
  return fetch('/api/slack', {
    method: 'POST',
    body: JSON.stringify(payload)
  })
  .then(success)
  .catch(error)
}

function uploadImage(image, success, error) {
  var form = new FormData()
  form.append('image', image)

  return fetch('/api/upload', { method: 'POST', data: form })
    .then(({ url }) => success(url))
    .catch(err => error(err))
  )
}

Props

PropTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
channelStringFor visual purposes - changing this value will not change the slack channel.
defaultSelectedTypeString
disabledBooleanfalseDisable the component entirely. Returns null. Can be used to disable the component on specific pages
errorTimeoutNumber8000 (8 seconds)
feedbackTypesArray<{ value: String, label: String }>See code
iconFunction() => <SlackIcon />
onCloseFunction
onImageUploadFunctionMethod that will be called with a file argument
onOpenFunction
onSubmitFunctionrequiredA JSON payload object will be returned when the user submits the form.
sentTimeoutNumber5000 (5 seconds)
showChannelBooleantrue
showIconBooleantrue
themeObjectSee themes directory
translationsObjectSee translations file
userString"Unknown User"The logged in user's name (if applicable)

NOTE: All slack channels are lowercase. The string should be identical to the channel name e.g '#feedback'

Callback Functions

FunctionArgumentsDescription
onSubmit(payload: Object, success: Function, error: Function)Called when the user hits send. Use the success callback to indicate that the request was successful. Use the error callback to indicate failure.
onImageUpload(image: Object, success: Function, error: Function)Called when an image has been uploaded.

Contributing

Running Locally

To run this module locally:

  1. Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/markmur/react-slack-feedback.git
  1. Install the node modules
yarn
  1. Run the demo:
WEBHOOK_URL='YOUR_SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL' yarn start

This will bundle the client with parcel and startup a simple express server.

The server will be listening on http://localhost:8080

The client will be listening on http://localhost:1234

Open http://localhost:1234 to view the demo

