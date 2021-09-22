Customizable React component for gathering user feedback to send to slack.
Install with
yarn or
npm:
yarn add react-slack-feedback styled-components
To use the component, import it and render in your app's global component, or individual components (if you don't want it on every page).
NOTE: Your Slack Webhook URL should never be available on the front end. For this reason you must have a server which sends the request to slack. This component will produce the JSON object to send to Slack but it won't send the request for you.
import SlackFeedback, { themes } from 'react-slack-feedback'
ReactDOM.render(
<SlackFeedback
channel="#general"
theme={themes.dark} // (optional) See src/themes/default for default theme
user="Slack Feedback" // The logged in user (default = "Unknown User")
onImageUpload={(image, success,error) =>
uploadImage(image)
.then(({ url }) => success(url))
.catch(error)
}
onSubmit={(payload, success, error) =>
sendToServer(payload)
.then(success)
.catch(error)
}
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
function sendToServer(payload, success, error) {
return fetch('/api/slack', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(payload)
})
.then(success)
.catch(error)
}
function uploadImage(image, success, error) {
var form = new FormData()
form.append('image', image)
return fetch('/api/upload', { method: 'POST', data: form })
.then(({ url }) => success(url))
.catch(err => error(err))
)
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|channel
String
|For visual purposes - changing this value will not change the slack channel.
|defaultSelectedType
String
|disabled
Boolean
|false
|Disable the component entirely. Returns null. Can be used to disable the component on specific pages
|errorTimeout
Number
|8000 (8 seconds)
|feedbackTypes
Array<{ value: String, label: String }>
|See code
|icon
Function
() => <SlackIcon />
|onClose
Function
|onImageUpload
Function
|Method that will be called with a file argument
|onOpen
Function
|onSubmit
Function
|required
|A JSON payload object will be returned when the user submits the form.
|sentTimeout
Number
|5000 (5 seconds)
|showChannel
Boolean
|true
|showIcon
Boolean
|true
|theme
Object
|See themes directory
|translations
Object
|See translations file
|user
String
|"Unknown User"
|The logged in user's name (if applicable)
NOTE: All slack channels are lowercase. The string should be identical to the channel name e.g '#feedback'
|Function
|Arguments
|Description
|onSubmit
(payload: Object, success: Function, error: Function)
|Called when the user hits send. Use the
success callback to indicate that the request was successful. Use the
error callback to indicate failure.
|onImageUpload
(image: Object, success: Function, error: Function)
|Called when an image has been uploaded.
To run this module locally:
git clone https://github.com/markmur/react-slack-feedback.git
yarn
WEBHOOK_URL='YOUR_SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL' yarn start
This will bundle the client with
parcel and startup a simple
express server.
The server will be listening on http://localhost:8080
The client will be listening on http://localhost:1234
Open http://localhost:1234 to view the demo