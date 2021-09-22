React Slack Feedback

View live demo

Customizable React component for gathering user feedback to send to slack.

Usage

Install with yarn or npm :

yarn add react-slack-feedback styled-components

To use the component, import it and render in your app's global component, or individual components (if you don't want it on every page).

NOTE: Your Slack Webhook URL should never be available on the front end. For this reason you must have a server which sends the request to slack. This component will produce the JSON object to send to Slack but it won't send the request for you.

import SlackFeedback, { themes } from 'react-slack-feedback' ReactDOM.render( < SlackFeedback channel = "#general" theme = {themes.dark} // ( optional ) See src / themes / default for default theme user = "Slack Feedback" // The logged in user ( default = "Unknown User" ) onImageUpload = {(image, success , error ) => uploadImage(image) .then(({ url }) => success(url)) .catch(error) } onSubmit={(payload, success, error) => sendToServer(payload) .then(success) .catch(error) } />, document.getElementById('root') ) function sendToServer(payload, success, error) { return fetch('/api/slack', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(payload) }) .then(success) .catch(error) } function uploadImage(image, success, error) { var form = new FormData() form.append('image', image) return fetch('/api/upload', { method: 'POST', data: form }) .then(({ url }) => success(url)) .catch(err => error(err)) ) }

Props

Prop Type Default Required Description channel String For visual purposes - changing this value will not change the slack channel. defaultSelectedType String disabled Boolean false Disable the component entirely. Returns null. Can be used to disable the component on specific pages errorTimeout Number 8000 (8 seconds) feedbackTypes Array<{ value: String, label: String }> See code icon Function () => <SlackIcon /> onClose Function onImageUpload Function Method that will be called with a file argument onOpen Function onSubmit Function required A JSON payload object will be returned when the user submits the form. sentTimeout Number 5000 (5 seconds) showChannel Boolean true showIcon Boolean true theme Object See themes directory translations Object See translations file user String "Unknown User" The logged in user's name (if applicable)

NOTE: All slack channels are lowercase. The string should be identical to the channel name e.g '#feedback'

Callback Functions

Function Arguments Description onSubmit (payload: Object, success: Function, error: Function) Called when the user hits send. Use the success callback to indicate that the request was successful. Use the error callback to indicate failure. onImageUpload (image: Object, success: Function, error: Function) Called when an image has been uploaded.

Contributing

Running Locally

To run this module locally:

Clone the repo:

git clone https://github.com/markmur/react-slack-feedback.git

Install the node modules

yarn

Run the demo:

WEBHOOK_URL='YOUR_SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL' yarn start

This will bundle the client with parcel and startup a simple express server.

The server will be listening on http://localhost:8080

The client will be listening on http://localhost:1234

Open http://localhost:1234 to view the demo