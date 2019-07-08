openbase logo
react-skylight

by Marcio Gasparotto
0.5.1 (see all)

A react component for modals and dialogs

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

566

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React SkyLight

React SkyLight is a simple react component for modals and dialogs. Powerful, lightweight and customizable design.

React SkyLight DEMOS and DOCS.

Installation

$ npm install react-skylight --save
# Installation via Yarn
$ yarn add react-skylight

Features

  • Very simple modal/dialog
  • Animation support
  • Stateless
  • Callback before open
  • Callback after open
  • Callback before close
  • Callback after close
  • Callback on overlay click
  • All styles can be overridden

How to use

React skylight DEMOS and DOCS. Enjoy!

Release History

  • 2018-04-03   v0.5.1   Change dialog style height to minHeight, react 16 support, remove unused dependencies
  • 2017-09-20   v0.5.0   Add animation, ESC to close, title as component and and some fixes
  • 2017-05-23   v0.4.2   Solve propTypes warnings, and some fixes
  • 2016-08-31   v0.4.1   Polyfill Object.assign() to works in IE
  • 2016-04-27 v0.4.0 Fix issue #35 (numeric string value for CSS property), up to react 15.0.1 and merged pull request to support Stateless (thanks @darthtrevino)
  • 2016-01-09   v0.3.0   Rewrite to ES2015, overlay callback and new site.
  • 2015-04-08   v0.2.0   Improvements
  • 2015-02-03   v0.1.4   Changed skylight.js to skylight.jsx and adjust of namespace

