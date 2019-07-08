React SkyLight is a simple react component for modals and dialogs. Powerful, lightweight and customizable design.
React SkyLight DEMOS and DOCS.
Installation
$ npm install react-skylight --save
$ yarn add react-skylight
Features
- Very simple modal/dialog
- Animation support
- Stateless
- Callback before open
- Callback after open
- Callback before close
- Callback after close
- Callback on overlay click
- All styles can be overridden
How to use
Enjoy!
Release History
- 2018-04-03 v0.5.1 Change dialog style height to minHeight, react 16 support, remove unused dependencies
- 2017-09-20 v0.5.0 Add animation, ESC to close, title as component and and some fixes
- 2017-05-23 v0.4.2 Solve propTypes warnings, and some fixes
- 2016-08-31 v0.4.1 Polyfill Object.assign() to works in IE
- 2016-04-27 v0.4.0 Fix issue #35 (numeric string value for CSS property), up to react 15.0.1 and merged pull request to support Stateless (thanks @darthtrevino)
- 2016-01-09 v0.3.0 Rewrite to ES2015, overlay callback and new site.
- 2015-04-08 v0.2.0 Improvements
- 2015-02-03 v0.1.4 Changed skylight.js to skylight.jsx and adjust of namespace