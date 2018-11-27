openbase logo
react-sky

by Luca Gesmundo
1.1.0

sky component for React

Documentation
53

GitHub Stars

386

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Sky

React component for interactive backgrounds

Demo

https://codepen.io/lucagez/full/oQoRyK/

Installation

$ npm install --save react-sky

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Sky from 'react-sky';

// you can pass imported images to Sky
import myImage from "./media/myImage.png"

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        /* Sky adapts size to its container */
        <Sky
          images={{
            /* FORMAT AS FOLLOWS */
            0: "https://linkToYourImage0",  /* You can pass as many images as you want */
            1: "https://linkToYourImage1",
            2: myImage /* you can pass images in any form: link, imported via webpack... */
            /* 3: your other image... */
            /* 4: your other image... */
            /* 5: your other image... */
            /* ... */
          }}
          how={130} /* Pass the number of images Sky will render chosing randomly */
          time={40} /* time of animation */
          size={'100px'} /* size of the rendered images */
          background={'palettedvioletred'} /* color of background */
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

Props

images

Type: Object. Required

NOTE: Only one object is allowed to be passed.

how

Type: Number. Required

Number of images you want to display

time

Type: Number. Default: 20

Number of seconds of every single animation

size

Type: String. Default: 150px

Dimension of the images

background

Type: String. Default: none

Color of the background

License

MIT

