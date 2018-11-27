Sky

React component for interactive backgrounds

Demo

https://codepen.io/lucagez/full/oQoRyK/

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Sky from 'react-sky' ; import myImage from "./media/myImage.png" class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > /* Sky adapts size to its container */ < Sky images = {{ /* FORMAT AS FOLLOWS */ 0: " https: // linkToYourImage0 ", /* You can pass as many images as you want */ 1: " https: // linkToYourImage1 ", 2: myImage /* you can pass images in any form: link , imported via webpack... */ /* 3: your other image... */ /* 4: your other image... */ /* 5: your other image... */ /* ... */ }} how = {130} /* Pass the number of images Sky will render chosing randomly */ time = {40} /* time of animation */ size = { ' 100px '} /* size of the rendered images */ background = { ' palettedvioletred '} /* color of background */ /> </ div > ); } } export default App;

Props

images

Type: Object. Required

NOTE: Only one object is allowed to be passed.

how

Type: Number. Required

Number of images you want to display

time

Type: Number. Default: 20

Number of seconds of every single animation

size

Type: String. Default: 150px

Dimension of the images

background

Type: String. Default: none

Color of the background

License

MIT