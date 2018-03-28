width number 500 width of canvas in pixels

height number 500 height of the canvas in pixels

items array - array of items to draw in canvas

animate bool true few tools, for example pencil, can be animated when drawn

canvasClassName string .canvas css class of canvas

color string #000 primary drawing color

fillColor string "" color used for filling items like circle or rectangle, empty string is no filling

size number 5 size of the item

tool string TOOL_PENCIL currently used tool from the map

toolsMap object object map keys are tool names, values are tool functions, by default Pencil, Line, Circle and Rectangle tools are available

onItemStart func - function to be executed on item start, most of the time first argument is item

onEveryItemChange func - function to be executed on item change, most of the time first argument is item, other arguments describe changes

onDebouncedItemChange func - function to be executed in interval on item change, most of the time first argument is item, other arguments describe batched changes

onCompleteItem func - function to be executed on item end, most of the time first argument is item