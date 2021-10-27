Freehand vector drawing component for React using SVG as canvas 🖌







Overview

Features

Supports Desktop and Mobile.

Accepts input from Mouse, touch, and graphic tablets.

Requirements

Requires React >= 16.4

Installation

If you use npm

npm i react-sketch-canvas

or with yarn

yarn add react-sketch-canvas

Example

Common usage example

import * as React from 'react' ; import { ReactSketchCanvas } from 'react-sketch-canvas' ; const styles = { border : '0.0625rem solid #9c9c9c' , borderRadius : '0.25rem' , }; const Canvas = () => { return ( < ReactSketchCanvas style = {styles} width = "600" height = "400" strokeWidth = {4} strokeColor = "red" /> ); };

To export Data URL of your sketch use ref

import * as React from "react" ; import { ReactSketchCanvas } from "react-sketch-canvas" ; const styles = { border : "0.0625rem solid #9c9c9c" , borderRadius : "0.25rem" }; const Canvas = class extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .canvas = React.createRef(); } render() { return ( < div > < ReactSketchCanvas ref = {this.canvas} strokeWidth = {5} strokeColor = "black" /> < button onClick = {() => { this.canvas.current. .exportImage("png") .then(data => { console.log(data); }) .catch(e => { console.log(e); }); }} > Get Image </ button > </ div > ); } };

List of Props

Props Expected datatype Default value Description width PropTypes.string 100% canvas width (em/rem/px) height PropTypes.string 100% canvas width (em/rem/px) id PropTypes.string "react-sketch-canvas" ID field to uniquely identify a SVG canvas (Supports multiple canvases in a single page) className PropTypes.string "" Class for using with CSS selectors strokeColor PropTypes.string black Pen color canvasColor PropTypes.string white canvas color (HTML colors) backgroundImage PropTypes.string '' Set SVG background with image URL exportWithBackgroundImage PropTypes.bool false Keep background image on image/SVG export (on false, canvasColor will be set as background) preserveBackgroundImageAspectRatio PropTypes.string none Set aspect ratio of the background image. For possible values check MDN docs strokeWidth PropTypes.number 4 Pen stroke size eraserWidth PropTypes.number 8 Erase size allowOnlyPointerType PropTypes.string all allow pointer type ("all"/"mouse"/"pen"/"touch") onChange PropTypes.func Returns the current sketch path in CanvasPath type on every path change onStroke PropTypes.func Returns the the last stroke path and whether it is an eraser stroke on every pointer up event style PropTypes.object false Add CSS styling as CSS-in-JS object withTimestamp PropTypes.bool false Add timestamp to individual strokes for measuring sketching time

Set SVG background using CSS background value

You can specify width and height values in em or rem. It fills the parent element space if width and height are not set

Methods

You can export the sketch as an image or as a svg

Use ref to access the element and call the following functions to export image

Props Expected datatype eraseMode(boolean) Switch to eraser mode by passing true. You can switch back to pen mode by passing false clearCanvas() Clears the canvas. resetCanvas() Resets the canvas and clears the undo/redo stack along with it. undo() Undo the last action. redo() Redo the previous action. exportImage(imageTypeString) Accepts an image type as argument ( ExportImageType ) and returns a Promise which resolves to base64 data url of the sketch. exportSvg() returns a Promise which resolves to an inline SVG element. exportPaths() returns a Promise which resolves to an instance of CanvasPath . loadPaths(CanvasPath) Accepts an CanvasPath exported from exportPaths() and loads it on the canvas. getSketchingTime() returns a Promise which resolves the time that user sketched in the canvas (considers only when the user made the strokes or erased the strokes)

Types

type ExportImageType = 'jpeg' | 'png' ; interface Point { x: number ; y: number ; } interface CanvasPath { paths: Point[]; strokeWidth: number ; strokeColor: string ; drawMode: boolean ; startTimestamp?: number ; endTimestamp?: number ; }

