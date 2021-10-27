activeSlideIndex number Index of active slide

activeSlideProps object {} DOM props for active slide element

autoplay boolean false

autoplayDirection string ( 'forward' or 'backward' ) 'forward'

backwardBtnProps object {} DOM props for carousel backward nav button element (include boolean prop show (for toggle button render) and node prop children (for render button childrens))

children node null slides array

containerProps object {} DOM props for carousel container div element

delay number 0 Slide change delay (css transition delay) in ms

disableNavIfAllVisible boolean true Disable carousel nav if all slides is visible

easing string 'linear' Slide change easing (css transition easing)

forwardBtnProps object {} DOM props for carousel forward nav button element (include boolean prop show (for toggle button render) and node prop children (for render button childrens))

hideNavIfAllVisible boolean true Hide nav buttons if all slides is visible

innerProps object {} DOM props for inner div element

itemsListProps object {} DOM props for items list div element

itemsToScroll number 1 How many slides to scroll at once

itemsToShow number 0 (automaticaly calculated) How many slides to show

onAfterChange function null activeSlideIndex change callback

onRequestChange function Callback to handle every time the active slide changes, receives the new active index as arguments.

responsiveProps Array of objects [] carousel props for different window width. For example: [{minWidth: 768, maxWidth: 992, itemsToShow: 3}, {maxWidth: 767, itemsToShow: 1}] will show only one slide when window width is less than 767px and show 3 slides when window width is >= 768px and < 992px

speed number 0 Carousel scroll speed (css transition speed) in ms

updateOnItemClick boolean false Update active item index after click on some slide

centerMode (disabled if infinite prop disabled) boolean false Align active slide to the center of the carousel container viewport

infinite boolean true Enable infinite loop scroll

disableNavIfEdgeVisible (disabled if infinite prop enabled) boolean true Disable carousel forward nav if last slide is visible / Disable carousel backward nav if first slide is visible

disableNavIfEdgeActive boolean true Disable carousel forward nav if activeSlideIndex === lastSlideIndex / Disable carousel backward nav if activeSlideIndex === 0

dotsNav (experimental) (disabled if infinite prop enabled) object {} Props for carousel dots. includes show (boolean) for toggle dots nav visibility, activeClassName (className for active dot) and DOM props for all dots nav buttons