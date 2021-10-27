Simple && small controlled React.js carousel component (touch enabled, infnite and responsive)
npm
npm install react-simply-carousel --save
yarn
yarn add react-simply-carousel
import React, { Component } from "react";
import Carousel from "react-simply-carousel";
class App extends Component {
state = {
activeSlideIndex: 0,
};
setActiveSlideIndex = (newActiveSlideIndex) => {
this.setState({
activeSlideIndex: newActiveSlideIndex,
});
};
render() {
return (
<Carousel
activeSlideIndex={this.state.activeSlideIndex}
onRequestChange={this.setActiveSlideIndex}
itemsToShow={3}
itemsToScroll={3}
>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 0</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 1</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 2</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 3</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 4</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 5</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 6</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 7</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 8</div>
<div style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>slide 9</div>
</Carousel>
);
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|activeSlideIndex
|number
|Index of active slide
|activeSlideProps
|object
{}
|DOM props for active slide element
|autoplay
|boolean
false
|autoplayDirection
|string (
'forward' or
'backward')
'forward'
|backwardBtnProps
|object
{}
|DOM props for carousel backward nav button element (include boolean prop
show (for toggle button render) and node prop
children (for render button childrens))
|children
|node
null
|slides array
|containerProps
|object
{}
|DOM props for carousel container div element
|delay
|number
0
|Slide change delay (css transition delay) in ms
|disableNavIfAllVisible
|boolean
true
|Disable carousel nav if all slides is visible
|easing
|string
'linear'
|Slide change easing (css transition easing)
|forwardBtnProps
|object
{}
|DOM props for carousel forward nav button element (include boolean prop
show (for toggle button render) and node prop
children (for render button childrens))
|hideNavIfAllVisible
|boolean
true
|Hide nav buttons if all slides is visible
|innerProps
|object
{}
|DOM props for inner div element
|itemsListProps
|object
{}
|DOM props for items list div element
|itemsToScroll
|number
1
|How many slides to scroll at once
|itemsToShow
|number
0 (automaticaly calculated)
|How many slides to show
|onAfterChange
|function
null
|activeSlideIndex change callback
|onRequestChange
|function
|Callback to handle every time the active slide changes, receives the new active index as arguments.
|responsiveProps
|Array of objects
[]
|carousel props for different window width. For example:
[{minWidth: 768, maxWidth: 992, itemsToShow: 3}, {maxWidth: 767, itemsToShow: 1}] will show only one slide when window width is less than 767px and show 3 slides when window width is >= 768px and < 992px
|speed
|number
0
|Carousel scroll speed (css transition speed) in ms
|updateOnItemClick
|boolean
false
|Update active item index after click on some slide
|centerMode (disabled if
infinite prop disabled)
|boolean
false
|Align active slide to the center of the carousel container viewport
|infinite
|boolean
true
|Enable infinite loop scroll
|disableNavIfEdgeVisible (disabled if
infinite prop enabled)
|boolean
true
|Disable carousel forward nav if last slide is visible / Disable carousel backward nav if first slide is visible
|disableNavIfEdgeActive
|boolean
true
|Disable carousel forward nav if activeSlideIndex === lastSlideIndex / Disable carousel backward nav if activeSlideIndex === 0
|dotsNav (experimental) (disabled if
infinite prop enabled)
|object
{}
|Props for carousel dots. includes
show (boolean) for toggle dots nav visibility, activeClassName (className for active dot) and DOM props for all dots nav buttons
|dotsNavWrapperProps
|object
{}
|DOM Props for dots nav wrapper div