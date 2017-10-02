openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-simpletabs

by Pedro Nauck
0.7.0 (see all)

Just a simple tabs component built with React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

556

GitHub Stars

188

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Tabs Navigation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React SimpleTabs

Git release Travis license

NPM

This is a simple <Tabs> component built with ReactJS.

See the Demo.

Install

Installing this component is very easy and it has just one dependency: React. So, you have a lot of options to do that:

  • Using NPM ~the quickest way~
  $ npm install --save react-simpletabs
  • Using Bower
  $ bower install --save react-simpletabs

NOTICE: You need just one thing to make the component work. Put the base component style at the <header> tag. If you don't wanna use the .css extension, you can get the .styl or .scss extension at the folder ./lib.

Then you're done! 😸

Usage

Using the component is simpler than installing. See an example with browserify to bundle your script:

/** @jsx React.DOM */

var Tabs = require('react-simpletabs');
var App = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <Tabs>
        <Tabs.Panel title='Tab #1'>
          <h2>Content #1 here</h2>
        </Tabs.Panel>
        <Tabs.Panel title='Tab #2'>
          <h2>Content #2 here</h2>
        </Tabs.Panel>
        <Tabs.Panel title='Tab #3'>
          <h2>Content #3 here</h2>
        </Tabs.Panel>
      </Tabs>
    );
  }
});

React.renderComponent(<App />, mountNode);

If you decide to use just Javascript without any module loader, you can get the global variable window.ReactSimpleTabs (or just ReactSimpleTabs):

  /** @jsx React.DOM */

  var Tabs = ReactSimpleTabs;
  var App = React.createClass({
    render: function() {
      ...
    }
  });
<Tabs.Panel>

Well, the Tabs.Panel component is a namespaced component of the Tabs, this is easiest way and you avoid to declare a bunch of variables.

NOTE: It is required that you put the title property to the Tabs.Panel component. Without this, the component won't work, ok?

Behind the Scene

There are some things that you should know about the component. The first one is the structure created inside by the component if you wish to stylize it.

So, the semantic HTML structure will be something like this:

  <div class='tabs'>
    <nav class='tabs-navigation'>
      <ul class='tabs-menu'>
        <li class='tabs-menu-item is-active'>Tab #1</li>
        <li class='tabs-menu-item'>Tab #2</li>
      </ul>
    </nav>
    <article class='tab-panel'>
      The content of active panel here
    </article>
  <div>

This is a very simple structure to stylize however you want. So, if you are lost, don't panic, there is a real functional example that you can follow.

The other thing that I have to share with you is that the component has some properties that you can use. Example:

If you want to set a default tab active you can use the tabActive property:

  ...
  render: function() {
    return (
      <Tabs tabActive={2}>
        ...
      </Tabs>
    );
  }
  ...

And if you want to do something before or after the changed tab, you can do use the onBeforeChange or onAfterChange property (or both together):

  ...
  handleMount: function(selectedIndex, $selectedPanel, $selectedTabMenu) {
    console.log('on mount, showing tab ' + selectedIndex);
  },
  handleBefore: function(selectedIndex, $selectedPanel, $selectedTabMenu) {
    console.log('Something before tab ' + selectedIndex);
  },
  handleAfter: function(selectedIndex, $selectedPanel, $selectedTabMenu) {
    console.log('Something after tab ' + selectedIndex);
  },
  render: function() {
    return (
      <Tabs
        tabActive={2}
        onBeforeChange={this.handleBefore}
        onAfterChange={this.handleAfter}
        onMount={this.handleMount}>
        ...
      </Tabs>
    );
  }
  ...

For more details, check out the API below.

Component API

<Tab> component:

PropertyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
classNameArray\|Object\|Stringn/anoAdditional class names for wrapping div
tabActiveNumber1noThe default tab active
onMountFunctionn/anoThe function that will be executed when the component is mounted
onBeforeChangeFunctionn/anoThe function that will be executed before the state of the component change. Return false to cancel the change to the active tab.
onAfterChangeFunctionn/anoThe function that will be executed after the state of the component change

<Tab.Panel> component:

PropertyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
titleStringn/ayesThe title that will generate the tab menu items

Contributing

Anyone can help make this project better - check out the Contributing guide!

License

See the License file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-tabsAn accessible and easy tab component for ReactJS.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
509K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@react-navigation/bottom-tabsRouting and navigation for your React Native apps
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
267K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-navigation-tabsTab navigators for React Navigation
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
73K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/tabs⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
241K
ti
tab-indexerTab indexer counter with context to make tabIndex settings in a project easy.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@radix-ui/react-tabsAn open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
50K
See 51 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial