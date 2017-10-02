This is a simple
<Tabs> component built with ReactJS.
Installing this component is very easy and it has just one dependency: React. So, you have a lot of options to do that:
$ npm install --save react-simpletabs
$ bower install --save react-simpletabs
NOTICE: You need just one thing to make the component work. Put the base component style at the
<header> tag. If you don't wanna use the
.css extension, you can get the
.styl or
.scss extension at the folder
./lib.
Then you're done! 😸
Using the component is simpler than installing. See an example with browserify to bundle your script:
/** @jsx React.DOM */
var Tabs = require('react-simpletabs');
var App = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Tabs>
<Tabs.Panel title='Tab #1'>
<h2>Content #1 here</h2>
</Tabs.Panel>
<Tabs.Panel title='Tab #2'>
<h2>Content #2 here</h2>
</Tabs.Panel>
<Tabs.Panel title='Tab #3'>
<h2>Content #3 here</h2>
</Tabs.Panel>
</Tabs>
);
}
});
React.renderComponent(<App />, mountNode);
If you decide to use just Javascript without any module loader, you can get the global variable
window.ReactSimpleTabs (or just
ReactSimpleTabs):
/** @jsx React.DOM */
var Tabs = ReactSimpleTabs;
var App = React.createClass({
render: function() {
...
}
});
<Tabs.Panel>
Well, the
Tabs.Panel component is a namespaced component of the
Tabs, this is easiest way and you avoid to declare a bunch of variables.
NOTE: It is required that you put the
title property to the
Tabs.Panel component. Without this, the component won't work, ok?
There are some things that you should know about the component. The first one is the structure created inside by the component if you wish to stylize it.
So, the semantic HTML structure will be something like this:
<div class='tabs'>
<nav class='tabs-navigation'>
<ul class='tabs-menu'>
<li class='tabs-menu-item is-active'>Tab #1</li>
<li class='tabs-menu-item'>Tab #2</li>
</ul>
</nav>
<article class='tab-panel'>
The content of active panel here
</article>
<div>
This is a very simple structure to stylize however you want. So, if you are lost, don't panic, there is a real functional example that you can follow.
The other thing that I have to share with you is that the component has some properties that you can use. Example:
If you want to set a default tab active you can use the
tabActive property:
...
render: function() {
return (
<Tabs tabActive={2}>
...
</Tabs>
);
}
...
And if you want to do something before or after the changed tab, you can do use the
onBeforeChange or
onAfterChange property (or both together):
...
handleMount: function(selectedIndex, $selectedPanel, $selectedTabMenu) {
console.log('on mount, showing tab ' + selectedIndex);
},
handleBefore: function(selectedIndex, $selectedPanel, $selectedTabMenu) {
console.log('Something before tab ' + selectedIndex);
},
handleAfter: function(selectedIndex, $selectedPanel, $selectedTabMenu) {
console.log('Something after tab ' + selectedIndex);
},
render: function() {
return (
<Tabs
tabActive={2}
onBeforeChange={this.handleBefore}
onAfterChange={this.handleAfter}
onMount={this.handleMount}>
...
</Tabs>
);
}
...
For more details, check out the API below.
<Tab> component:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|className
Array\|Object\|String
|n/a
|no
|Additional class names for wrapping div
|tabActive
Number
|1
|no
|The default tab active
|onMount
Function
|n/a
|no
|The function that will be executed when the component is mounted
|onBeforeChange
Function
|n/a
|no
|The function that will be executed before the state of the component change. Return
false to cancel the change to the active tab.
|onAfterChange
Function
|n/a
|no
|The function that will be executed after the state of the component change
<Tab.Panel> component:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|title
String
|n/a
|yes
|The title that will generate the tab menu items
Anyone can help make this project better - check out the Contributing guide!
See the License file.