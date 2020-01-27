Inspired by Downshift, a simple, data-driven, light-weight React Tree Menu component that:
render props and
control props
Check Storybook Demo.
Install with the following command in your React app:
npm i react-simple-tree-menu
// or
yarn add react-simple-tree-menu
To generate a
TreeMenu, you need to provide data in the following structure.
// as an array
const treeData = [
{
key: 'first-level-node-1',
label: 'Node 1 at the first level',
..., // any other props you need, e.g. url
nodes: [
{
key: 'second-level-node-1',
label: 'Node 1 at the second level',
nodes: [
{
key: 'third-level-node-1',
label: 'Last node of the branch',
nodes: [] // you can remove the nodes property or leave it as an empty array
},
],
},
],
},
{
key: 'first-level-node-2',
label: 'Node 2 at the first level',
},
];
// or as an object
const treeData = {
'first-level-node-1': { // key
label: 'Node 1 at the first level',
index: 0, // decide the rendering order on the same level
..., // any other props you need, e.g. url
nodes: {
'second-level-node-1': {
label: 'Node 1 at the second level',
index: 0,
nodes: {
'third-level-node-1': {
label: 'Node 1 at the third level',
index: 0,
nodes: {} // you can remove the nodes property or leave it as an empty array
},
},
},
},
},
'first-level-node-2': {
label: 'Node 2 at the first level',
index: 1,
},
};
And then import
TreeMenu and use it. By default you only need to provide
data. You can have more control over the behaviors of the components using the provided API.
import TreeMenu from 'react-simple-tree-menu';
...
// import default minimal styling or your own styling
import '../node_modules/react-simple-tree-menu/dist/main.css';
// Use the default minimal UI
<TreeMenu data={treeData} />
// Use any third-party UI framework
<TreeMenu
data={treeData}
onClickItem={({ key, label, ...props }) => {
this.navigate(props.url); // user defined prop
}}
initialActiveKey='first-level-node-1/second-level-node-1' // the path to the active node
debounceTime={125}>
{({ search, items }) => (
<>
<Input onChange={e => search(e.target.value)} placeholder="Type and search" />
<ListGroup>
{items.map(props => (
// You might need to wrap the third-party component to consume the props
// check the story as an example
// https://github.com/iannbing/react-simple-tree-menu/blob/master/stories/index.stories.js
<ListItem {...props} />
))}
</ListGroup>
</>
)}
</TreeMenu>
If you want to extend the minial UI components, they are exported at your disposal.
// you can import and extend the default minial UI
import TreeMenu, { defaultChildren, ItemComponent } from 'react-simple-tree-menu';
// add custom styling to the list item
<TreeMenu data={treeData}>
{({ search, items }) => (
<ul>
{items.map(({key, ...props}) => (
<ItemComponent key={key} {...props} />
))}
</ul>
)}
</TreeMenu>
// add a button to do resetOpenNodes
<TreeMenu data={treeData}>
{({ search, items, resetOpenNodes }) => (
<div>
<button onClick={resetOpenNodes} />
{defaultChildren({search, items})}
</div>
)}
</TreeMenu>
When the tree menu is focused, you can use your keyboard to browse the tree.
onClick function and set
activeKey to current node
Note the difference between the state
active and
focused. ENTER is equivalent to the
onClick event, but focus does not fire
onClick.
|props
|description
|type
|default
|data
|Data that defines the structure of the tree. You can nest it as many levels as you want, but note that it might cause performance issue.
|{[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNodeInArray[]
|-
|activeKey
|the node matching this key will be active. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node).
|string
|''
|focusKey
|the node matching this key will be focused. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node)
|string
|''
|initialActiveKey
|set initial state of
activeKey. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node).
|string
|-
|initialFocusKey
|set initial state of
focusKey. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node).
|string
|-
|onClickItem
|A callback function that defines the behavior when user clicks on an node
|(Item): void
console.warn
|debounceTime
|debounce time for searching
|number
|125
|openNodes
|you can pass an array of node names to control the open state of certain branches
|string[]
|-
|initialOpenNodes
|you can pass an array of node names to set some branches open as initial state
|string[]
|-
|locale
|you can provide a function that converts
label into
string
|({label, ...other}) => string
|({label}) => label
|hasSearch
|Set to
false then
children will not have the prop
search
|boolean
|true
|cacheSearch
|Enable/Disable cache on search
|boolean
|true
|matchSearch
|you can define your own search function
|({label, searchTerm, ...other}) => boolean
|({label, searchTerm}) => isVisible
|disableKeyboard
|Disable keyboard navigation
|boolean
|false
|children
|a render props that provdes two props:
search,
items and
resetOpenNodes
|(ChildrenProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|props
|description
|type
|default
|label
|the rendered text of a Node
|string
|''
|index
|a number that defines the rendering order of this node on the same level; this is not needed if
data is
TreeNode[]
|number
|-
|nodes
|a node without this property means that it is the last child of its branch
|{[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNode[]
|-
|...other
|User defined props
|any
|-
|props
|description
|type
|default
|key
|Node name
|string
|-
|label
|the rendered text of a Node
|string
|''
|nodes
|a node without this property means that it is the last child of its branch
|{[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNode[]
|-
|...other
|User defined props
|any
|-
|props
|description
|type
|default
|hasNodes
|if a
TreeNode is the last node of its branch
|boolean
|false
|isOpen
|if it is showing its children
|boolean
|false
|level
|the level of the current node (root is zero)
|number
|0
|key
|key of a
TreeNode
|string
|-
|label
TreeNode
label
|string
|-
|...other
|User defined props
|any
|-
|props
|description
|type
|default
|search
|A function that takes a string to filter the label of the item (only available if
hasSearch is
true)
|(value: string) => void
|-
|searchTerm
|the search term that is currently applied (only available if
hasSearch is
true)
|string
|-
|items
|An array of
TreeMenuItem
|TreeMenuItem[]
|[]
|resetOpenNodes
|A function that resets the
openNodes, by default it will close all nodes.
activeKey is an optional parameter that will highlight the node at the given path.
focusKey is also an optional parameter that will set the focus (for keyboard control) to the given path. Both activeKey/focusKey must be provided with the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node). activeKey will not highlight any nodes if not provided. focusKey will default to activeKey if not provided.
|(openNodes: string[], activeKey?: string, focusKey?: string) => void
|[],'',''
|props
|description
|type
|default
|hasNodes
|if a
TreeNode is the last node of its branch
|boolean
|false
|isOpen
|if it is showing its children
|boolean
|false
|openNodes
|an array of all the open node names
|string[]
|-
|level
|the level of the current node (root is zero)
|number
|0
|key
|key of a
TreeNode
|string
|-
|parent
|key of the parent node
|string
|-
|searchTerm
|user provided search term
|string
|-
|label
TreeNode
label
|string
|-
|active
|if current node is being selected
|boolean
|-
|focused
|if current node is being focused
|boolean
|-
|onClick
|a callback function that is run when the node is clicked
|Function
|-
|toggleNode
|a function that toggles the node (only availavble if it has children)
|Function
|-
|...other
|User defined props
|{[string]: any}
|-