Readme

React Simple Tree Menu

Inspired by Downshift, a simple, data-driven, light-weight React Tree Menu component that:

  • does not depend on any UI framework
  • fully customizable with render props and control props
  • allows search
  • supports keyboard browsing

Check Storybook Demo.

Usage

Install with the following command in your React app:

npm i react-simple-tree-menu
// or
yarn add react-simple-tree-menu

To generate a TreeMenu, you need to provide data in the following structure.

// as an array
const treeData = [
  {
    key: 'first-level-node-1',
    label: 'Node 1 at the first level',
    ..., // any other props you need, e.g. url
    nodes: [
      {
        key: 'second-level-node-1',
        label: 'Node 1 at the second level',
        nodes: [
          {
            key: 'third-level-node-1',
            label: 'Last node of the branch',
            nodes: [] // you can remove the nodes property or leave it as an empty array
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
  {
    key: 'first-level-node-2',
    label: 'Node 2 at the first level',
  },
];
// or as an object
const treeData = {
  'first-level-node-1': {               // key
    label: 'Node 1 at the first level',
    index: 0, // decide the rendering order on the same level
    ...,      // any other props you need, e.g. url
    nodes: {
      'second-level-node-1': {
        label: 'Node 1 at the second level',
        index: 0,
        nodes: {
          'third-level-node-1': {
            label: 'Node 1 at the third level',
            index: 0,
            nodes: {} // you can remove the nodes property or leave it as an empty array
          },
        },
      },
    },
  },
  'first-level-node-2': {
    label: 'Node 2 at the first level',
    index: 1,
  },
};

And then import TreeMenu and use it. By default you only need to provide data. You can have more control over the behaviors of the components using the provided API.

import TreeMenu from 'react-simple-tree-menu';
...
// import default minimal styling or your own styling
import '../node_modules/react-simple-tree-menu/dist/main.css';
// Use the default minimal UI
<TreeMenu data={treeData} />

// Use any third-party UI framework
<TreeMenu
  data={treeData}
  onClickItem={({ key, label, ...props }) => {
    this.navigate(props.url); // user defined prop
  }}
  initialActiveKey='first-level-node-1/second-level-node-1' // the path to the active node
  debounceTime={125}>
    {({ search, items }) => (
        <>
          <Input onChange={e => search(e.target.value)} placeholder="Type and search" />
          <ListGroup>
            {items.map(props => (
              // You might need to wrap the third-party component to consume the props
              // check the story as an example
              // https://github.com/iannbing/react-simple-tree-menu/blob/master/stories/index.stories.js
              <ListItem {...props} />
            ))}
          </ListGroup>
        </>
    )}
</TreeMenu>

If you want to extend the minial UI components, they are exported at your disposal.

// you can import and extend the default minial UI
import TreeMenu, { defaultChildren, ItemComponent } from 'react-simple-tree-menu';

// add custom styling to the list item
<TreeMenu data={treeData}>
    {({ search, items }) => (
        <ul>
            {items.map(({key, ...props}) => (
              <ItemComponent key={key} {...props} />
            ))}
        </ul>
    )}
</TreeMenu>

// add a button to do resetOpenNodes
<TreeMenu data={treeData}>
    {({ search, items, resetOpenNodes }) => (
      <div>
        <button onClick={resetOpenNodes} />
        {defaultChildren({search, items})}
      </div>
    )}
</TreeMenu>

Keyboard browsing

When the tree menu is focused, you can use your keyboard to browse the tree.

  • UP: move the focus onto the previous node
  • DOWN: move the focus onto the next node
  • LEFT: close the current node if it has children and it is open; otherwise move the focus to the parent node
  • RIGHT: open the current node if it has children
  • ENTER: fire onClick function and set activeKey to current node

Note the difference between the state active and focused. ENTER is equivalent to the onClick event, but focus does not fire onClick.

API

TreeMenu

propsdescriptiontypedefault
dataData that defines the structure of the tree. You can nest it as many levels as you want, but note that it might cause performance issue.{[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNodeInArray[]-
activeKeythe node matching this key will be active. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node).string''
focusKeythe node matching this key will be focused. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node)string''
initialActiveKeyset initial state of activeKey. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node).string-
initialFocusKeyset initial state of focusKey. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node).string-
onClickItemA callback function that defines the behavior when user clicks on an node(Item): voidconsole.warn
debounceTimedebounce time for searchingnumber125
openNodesyou can pass an array of node names to control the open state of certain branchesstring[]-
initialOpenNodesyou can pass an array of node names to set some branches open as initial statestring[]-
localeyou can provide a function that converts label into string({label, ...other}) => string({label}) => label
hasSearchSet to false then children will not have the prop searchbooleantrue
cacheSearchEnable/Disable cache on searchbooleantrue
matchSearchyou can define your own search function({label, searchTerm, ...other}) => boolean({label, searchTerm}) => isVisible
disableKeyboardDisable keyboard navigationbooleanfalse
childrena render props that provdes two props: search, items and resetOpenNodes(ChildrenProps) => React.ReactNode-

TreeNode

propsdescriptiontypedefault
labelthe rendered text of a Nodestring''
indexa number that defines the rendering order of this node on the same level; this is not needed if data is TreeNode[]number-
nodesa node without this property means that it is the last child of its branch{[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNode[]-
...otherUser defined propsany-

TreeNodeInArray

propsdescriptiontypedefault
keyNode namestring-
labelthe rendered text of a Nodestring''
nodesa node without this property means that it is the last child of its branch{[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNode[]-
...otherUser defined propsany-

Item

propsdescriptiontypedefault
hasNodesif a TreeNode is the last node of its branchbooleanfalse
isOpenif it is showing its childrenbooleanfalse
levelthe level of the current node (root is zero)number0
keykey of a TreeNodestring-
labelTreeNode labelstring-
...otherUser defined propsany-

ChildrenProps

propsdescriptiontypedefault
searchA function that takes a string to filter the label of the item (only available if hasSearch is true)(value: string) => void-
searchTermthe search term that is currently applied (only available if hasSearch is true)string-
itemsAn array of TreeMenuItemTreeMenuItem[][]
resetOpenNodesA function that resets the openNodes, by default it will close all nodes. activeKey is an optional parameter that will highlight the node at the given path. focusKey is also an optional parameter that will set the focus (for keyboard control) to the given path. Both activeKey/focusKey must be provided with the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node). activeKey will not highlight any nodes if not provided. focusKey will default to activeKey if not provided.(openNodes: string[], activeKey?: string, focusKey?: string) => void[],'',''

TreeMenuItem

propsdescriptiontypedefault
hasNodesif a TreeNode is the last node of its branchbooleanfalse
isOpenif it is showing its childrenbooleanfalse
openNodesan array of all the open node namesstring[]-
levelthe level of the current node (root is zero)number0
keykey of a TreeNodestring-
parentkey of the parent nodestring-
searchTermuser provided search termstring-
labelTreeNode labelstring-
activeif current node is being selectedboolean-
focusedif current node is being focusedboolean-
onClicka callback function that is run when the node is clickedFunction-
toggleNodea function that toggles the node (only availavble if it has children)Function-
...otherUser defined props{[string]: any}-

