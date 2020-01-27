React Simple Tree Menu

Inspired by Downshift, a simple, data-driven, light-weight React Tree Menu component that:

does not depend on any UI framework

fully customizable with render props and control props

and allows search

supports keyboard browsing

Check Storybook Demo.

Usage

Install with the following command in your React app:

npm i react-simple-tree-menu // or yarn add react-simple-tree-menu

To generate a TreeMenu , you need to provide data in the following structure.

const treeData = [ { key : 'first-level-node-1' , label : 'Node 1 at the first level' , ..., nodes : [ { key : 'second-level-node-1' , label : 'Node 1 at the second level' , nodes : [ { key : 'third-level-node-1' , label : 'Last node of the branch' , nodes : [] }, ], }, ], }, { key : 'first-level-node-2' , label : 'Node 2 at the first level' , }, ]; const treeData = { 'first-level-node-1' : { label : 'Node 1 at the first level' , index : 0 , ..., nodes : { 'second-level-node-1' : { label : 'Node 1 at the second level' , index : 0 , nodes : { 'third-level-node-1' : { label : 'Node 1 at the third level' , index : 0 , nodes : {} }, }, }, }, }, 'first-level-node-2' : { label : 'Node 2 at the first level' , index : 1 , }, };

And then import TreeMenu and use it. By default you only need to provide data . You can have more control over the behaviors of the components using the provided API.

import TreeMenu from 'react-simple-tree-menu' ; ... import '../node_modules/react-simple-tree-menu/dist/main.css' ; <TreeMenu data={treeData} /> // Use any third-party UI framework <TreeMenu data={treeData} onClickItem={({ key, label, ...props }) => { this.navigate(props.url); // user defined prop }} initialActiveKey='first-level-node-1/second-level-node-1' // the path to the active node debounceTime={125}> {({ search, items }) => ( <> <Input onChange={e => search(e.target.value)} placeholder="Type and search" /> <ListGroup> {items.map(props => ( // You might need to wrap the third-party component to consume the props // check the story as an example // https://github.com/iannbing/react-simple-tree-menu/blob/master/stories/index.stories.js <ListItem {...props} /> ))} </ListGroup> </> )} </TreeMenu>

If you want to extend the minial UI components, they are exported at your disposal.

import TreeMenu, { defaultChildren, ItemComponent } from 'react-simple-tree-menu' ; <TreeMenu data={treeData}> {({ search, items }) => ( <ul> {items.map(({key, ...props}) => ( <ItemComponent key={key} {...props} /> ))} </ul> )} </TreeMenu> // add a button to do resetOpenNodes <TreeMenu data={treeData}> {({ search, items, resetOpenNodes }) => ( <div> <button onClick={resetOpenNodes} /> {defaultChildren({search, items})} </div> )} </TreeMenu>

Keyboard browsing

When the tree menu is focused, you can use your keyboard to browse the tree.

UP: move the focus onto the previous node

DOWN: move the focus onto the next node

LEFT: close the current node if it has children and it is open; otherwise move the focus to the parent node

RIGHT: open the current node if it has children

ENTER: fire onClick function and set activeKey to current node

Note the difference between the state active and focused . ENTER is equivalent to the onClick event, but focus does not fire onClick .

API

TreeMenu

props description type default data Data that defines the structure of the tree. You can nest it as many levels as you want, but note that it might cause performance issue. {[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNodeInArray[] - activeKey the node matching this key will be active. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node). string '' focusKey the node matching this key will be focused. Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node) string '' initialActiveKey set initial state of activeKey . Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node). string - initialFocusKey set initial state of focusKey . Note that you need to provide the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node). string - onClickItem A callback function that defines the behavior when user clicks on an node (Item): void console.warn debounceTime debounce time for searching number 125 openNodes you can pass an array of node names to control the open state of certain branches string[] - initialOpenNodes you can pass an array of node names to set some branches open as initial state string[] - locale you can provide a function that converts label into string ({label, ...other}) => string ({label}) => label hasSearch Set to false then children will not have the prop search boolean true cacheSearch Enable/Disable cache on search boolean true matchSearch you can define your own search function ({label, searchTerm, ...other}) => boolean ({label, searchTerm}) => isVisible disableKeyboard Disable keyboard navigation boolean false children a render props that provdes two props: search , items and resetOpenNodes (ChildrenProps) => React.ReactNode -

TreeNode

props description type default label the rendered text of a Node string '' index a number that defines the rendering order of this node on the same level; this is not needed if data is TreeNode[] number - nodes a node without this property means that it is the last child of its branch {[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNode[] - ...other User defined props any -

TreeNodeInArray

props description type default key Node name string - label the rendered text of a Node string '' nodes a node without this property means that it is the last child of its branch {[string]:TreeNode} | TreeNode[] - ...other User defined props any -

Item

props description type default hasNodes if a TreeNode is the last node of its branch boolean false isOpen if it is showing its children boolean false level the level of the current node (root is zero) number 0 key key of a TreeNode string - label TreeNode label string - ...other User defined props any -

ChildrenProps

props description type default search A function that takes a string to filter the label of the item (only available if hasSearch is true ) (value: string) => void - searchTerm the search term that is currently applied (only available if hasSearch is true ) string - items An array of TreeMenuItem TreeMenuItem[] [] resetOpenNodes A function that resets the openNodes , by default it will close all nodes. activeKey is an optional parameter that will highlight the node at the given path. focusKey is also an optional parameter that will set the focus (for keyboard control) to the given path. Both activeKey/focusKey must be provided with the complete path (e.g. node-level-1/node-level-2/target-node). activeKey will not highlight any nodes if not provided. focusKey will default to activeKey if not provided. (openNodes: string[], activeKey?: string, focusKey?: string) => void [],'',''

TreeMenuItem