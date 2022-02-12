A lightweight and simple tooltip component for React

Getting started

You can download react-simple-tooltip from the NPM registry via the npm or yarn commands

yarn add react-simple-tooltip npm install react-simple-tooltip --save

If you don't use package manager and you want to include react-simple-tooltip directly in your html, you could get it from the UNPKG CDN

https://unpkg.com/react-simple-tooltip/dist/react-simple-tooltip.min.js.

Usage

Attached to a Component

import React from "react" import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip" const App = () => ( < Tooltip content = "😎" > < button > Hover me ! </ button > </ Tooltip > )

Standalone

import React from "react" import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip" const App = () => ( < div style = {{position: " relative "}}> < Tooltip style = {{position: " absolute ", top: " 50 %", right: " 0 "}} content = "😎" /> </ div > )

Custom css

import React from "react" import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip" import {css} from "styled-components" const App = () => ( < Tooltip content = "😎" customCss = {css ` white-space: nowrap ; `} > < button > Hover me ! </ button > </ Tooltip > )

Demo

See Demo page

Props

Name PropType Description Default arrow PropTypes.number Arrow size, in pixels 8 background PropTypes.string Tooltip background color "#000" border PropTypes.string Tooltip border color "#000" color PropTypes.string Tooltip text color "#fff" content PropTypes.any.isRequired Tooltip content - customCss PropTypes.any Custom css - fadeDuration PropTypes.number Fade duration, in milliseconds 0 fadeEasing PropTypes.string Fade easing "linear" fixed PropTypes.bool Tooltip behavior, hover by default false fontFamily PropTypes.bool Tooltip text font-family "inherit" fontSize PropTypes.bool Tooltip text font-size "inherit" padding PropTypes.number Tooltip padding, in pixels 16 placement PropTypes.oneOf(["left", "top", "right", "bottom"]) Tooltip placement "top" radius PropTypes.number Tooltip border radius 0 zIndex PropTypes.number Tooltip z-index 1

Contributing

⇄ Pull/Merge requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ( npm test ).

See CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENCE.md file for details