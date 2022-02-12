A lightweight and simple tooltip component for React
You can download
react-simple-tooltip from the NPM registry via the
npm or
yarn commands
yarn add react-simple-tooltip
npm install react-simple-tooltip --save
If you don't use package manager and you want to include
react-simple-tooltip directly in your html, you could get it from the UNPKG CDN
https://unpkg.com/react-simple-tooltip/dist/react-simple-tooltip.min.js.
import React from "react"
import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip"
const App = () => (
<Tooltip content="😎">
<button>Hover me !</button>
</Tooltip>
)
import React from "react"
import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip"
const App = () => (
<div style={{position: "relative"}}>
<Tooltip
style={{position: "absolute", top: "50%", right: "0"}}
content="😎"
/>
</div>
)
import React from "react"
import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip"
import {css} from "styled-components"
const App = () => (
<Tooltip
content="😎"
customCss={css`
white-space: nowrap;
`}
>
<button>Hover me !</button>
</Tooltip>
)
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|Default
|arrow
|PropTypes.number
|Arrow size, in pixels
|8
|background
|PropTypes.string
|Tooltip background color
|"#000"
|border
|PropTypes.string
|Tooltip border color
|"#000"
|color
|PropTypes.string
|Tooltip text color
|"#fff"
|content
|PropTypes.any.isRequired
|Tooltip content
|-
|customCss
|PropTypes.any
|Custom css
|-
|fadeDuration
|PropTypes.number
|Fade duration, in milliseconds
|0
|fadeEasing
|PropTypes.string
|Fade easing
|"linear"
|fixed
|PropTypes.bool
|Tooltip behavior, hover by default
|false
|fontFamily
|PropTypes.bool
|Tooltip text font-family
|"inherit"
|fontSize
|PropTypes.bool
|Tooltip text font-size
|"inherit"
|padding
|PropTypes.number
|Tooltip padding, in pixels
|16
|placement
|PropTypes.oneOf(["left", "top", "right", "bottom"])
|Tooltip placement
|"top"
|radius
|PropTypes.number
|Tooltip border radius
|0
|zIndex
|PropTypes.number
|Tooltip z-index
|1
