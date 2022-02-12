openbase logo
rst

react-simple-tooltip

by Cédric Delpoux
2.6.3

A lightweight and simple tooltip component for React

Downloads/wk

7.1K

7.1K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Readme

react-simple-tooltip

npm package Travis Codecov Module formats

A lightweight and simple tooltip component for React

Getting started

react-simple-tooltip

You can download react-simple-tooltip from the NPM registry via the npm or yarn commands

yarn add react-simple-tooltip
npm install react-simple-tooltip --save

If you don't use package manager and you want to include react-simple-tooltip directly in your html, you could get it from the UNPKG CDN

https://unpkg.com/react-simple-tooltip/dist/react-simple-tooltip.min.js.

Usage

Attached to a Component

import React from "react"
import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip"

const App = () => (
  <Tooltip content="😎">
    <button>Hover me !</button>
  </Tooltip>
)

Standalone

import React from "react"
import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip"

const App = () => (
  <div style={{position: "relative"}}>
    <Tooltip
      style={{position: "absolute", top: "50%", right: "0"}}
      content="😎"
    />
  </div>
)

Custom css

import React from "react"
import Tooltip from "react-simple-tooltip"
import {css} from "styled-components"

const App = () => (
  <Tooltip
    content="😎"
    customCss={css`
      white-space: nowrap;
    `}
  >
    <button>Hover me !</button>
  </Tooltip>
)

Demo

See Demo page

Props

NamePropTypeDescriptionDefault
arrowPropTypes.numberArrow size, in pixels8
backgroundPropTypes.stringTooltip background color"#000"
borderPropTypes.stringTooltip border color"#000"
colorPropTypes.stringTooltip text color"#fff"
contentPropTypes.any.isRequiredTooltip content-
customCssPropTypes.anyCustom css-
fadeDurationPropTypes.numberFade duration, in milliseconds0
fadeEasingPropTypes.stringFade easing"linear"
fixedPropTypes.boolTooltip behavior, hover by defaultfalse
fontFamilyPropTypes.boolTooltip text font-family"inherit"
fontSizePropTypes.boolTooltip text font-size"inherit"
paddingPropTypes.numberTooltip padding, in pixels16
placementPropTypes.oneOf(["left", "top", "right", "bottom"])Tooltip placement"top"
radiusPropTypes.numberTooltip border radius0
zIndexPropTypes.numberTooltip z-index1

Contributing

  • ⇄ Pull/Merge requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.
  • For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
  • Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests (npm test).

See CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENCE.md file for details

