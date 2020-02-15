A simple component and helper functions for using web storage with React.
Check out the demo app and basic example. https://ryanjyost.github.io/react-simple-storage-example-project
You may also want to check out my related Hacker Noon article, How to take advantage of Local Storage in your React projects, for some context and logic behind this project.
yarn add react-simple-storage
For react-simple-storage to work on IE11, you'll need to use babel-polyfill.
yarn add babel-polyfill
Then import in your project.
import "babel-polyfill";
Import and include an instance of react-simple-storage in a component whose state you want to save to web storage.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import SimpleStorage from "react-simple-storage";
export default class ParentComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
text: "",
}
}
render() {
return (
<div>
// include the component somewhere in the parent to save the parent's state in web storage
<SimpleStorage parent={this} />
// the value of this input will be saved in web storage
<input
type="text"
value={this.state.text}
onChange={e => this.setState({ text: e.target.value })}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Required?
|Default
|Description
|parent
|object
|Yes
|none
|reference to the parent component, i.e.
this
|prefix
|string
|No
|""
|prefix added to storage keys to avoid name clashes across instances
|blacklist
|array
|No
|[]
|a list of parent component's
state names/keys to ignore when saving to storage
|onParentStateHydrated
|func
|No
|none
|fires after the parent component's
state has been updated with storage items. Basically a callback for working with the parent component's
state once updated with storage.
clearStorage(prefix)
Clears items in
storage with the given
prefix, or all items if no
prefix is given.
prefix: String | optional - Corresponds to
prefix prop passed to an instance of the
react-simple-storage
component.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import SimpleStorage, { clearStorage } from "react-simple-storage";
export default class ParentComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
text: "",
}
}
render() {
return (
<div>
// provide a prefix prop to be able to clear just the storage items
// created by this instance of the react-simple-storage component
<SimpleStorage parent={this} prefix={"ParentComponent"} />
<input
type="text"
value={this.state.text}
onChange={e => this.setState({ text: e.target.value })}
/>
// removes only storage items related to the ParentComponent
<button onClick={() => clearStorage("ParentComponent")}>
Clear storage for ParentComponent
</button>
// removes all items from storage
<button onClick={() => clearStorage()}>
Clear all storage
</button>
</div>
)
}
}
resetParentState(parent, initialState, keysToIgnore)
Resets the parent's state to given
initialState.
parent: Object | required - Reference to the parent component, allowing
react-simple-storage to access and update
the parent component's state. If called within the parent component, simply pass
this.
initialState: Object | required - The
state of the parent component after the function executes.
keysToIgnore: Array | optional - A list of keys in the parent component's
state to ignore on
resetParentState . These pieces of that parent's state will NOT be reset.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import SimpleStorage, { resetParentState } from "react-simple-storage";
export default class ParentComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
text: "Initial Text",
}
// store the component's initial state to reset it
this.initialState = this.state;
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<SimpleStorage parent={this} />
<input
type="text"
value={this.state.text}
onChange={e => this.setState({ text: e.target.value })}
/>
// will set "text" in state to "Initial Text"
<button onClick={() => resetParentState(this, this.initialState)}>
Reset parent state
</button>
// ignores "text" on reset, so will have no effect here
<button onClick={() => resetParentState(this, this.initialState, ['text'])}>
Do NOT reset text
</button>
</div>
)
}
}
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details