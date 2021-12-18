openbase logo
react-simple-star-rating

by Ahmed Khalil
4.0.3 (see all)

A simple react component for adding a star rating to your project.

Readme

React Simple Rating

NPM npm bundle size GitHub

screenshot

Install

npm

npm i react-simple-star-rating

Yarn

yarn add react-simple-star-rating

Usage

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Rating } from 'react-simple-star-rating'

export default function MyComponent() {
  const [rating, setRating] = useState(0) // initial rating value

  // Catch Rating value
  const handleRating = (rate: number) => {
    setRating(rate)
    // other logic
  }

  return (
    <div className='App'>
      <Rating onClick={handleRating} ratingValue={rating} /* Available Props */ />
    </div>
  )
}

Available Props

PropTypeOptionsDescriptionDefault
ratingValuenumberRequiredRating value passed from the Rating component-
onClickfunctionOptionalHandles the returned rating value-
initialValuenumberOptionalSet initial value (needed to reset the value)0
iconsCountnumberOptionalNumber of the icons5
sizenumberOptionalIcon width / height in px25
readonlybooleanOptionalReadonly modefalse
fillColorstringOptionalFull icons color#f1a545
fillColorArrayarrayOptionalArray of string to add color range[]
emptyColorstringOptionalEmpty icons color#cccccc
fullIconReactElementOptionalCustom full icon SVGnull
emptyIconReactElementOptionalCustom empty icon SVGnull
customIconsarray of objectOptionalAdd a group of icons[]
rtlbooleanOptionalRTL modefalse
allowHalfIconbooleanOptionalEnable a fractional icon (half icon)false
allowHoverbooleanOptionalEnable / Disable hover effecttrue
transitionbooleanOptionalAdds a transition effect on mouse hoverfalse
classNamestringOptionalApplied to the main spanreact-simple-star-rating
styleCSSPropertiesOptionalInline style applied to the main spanbasic style
fullClassNamestringOptionalApplied to the filled icon spanfilled-icons
emptyClassNamestringOptionalApplied to the empty icon spanempty-icons
fullStyleCSSPropertiesOptionalInline style applied to filled icon spanbasic style
emptyStyleCSSPropertiesOptionalInline style applied to empty icon spanbasic style
showTooltipstringOptionalShow a tooltip with live valuesfalse
tooltipDefaultTextstringOptionalInitial tooltip text if no rating valueYour Rate
tooltipArrayarrayOptionalArray of strings to show inside tooltip[]
tooltipClassNamestringOptionalTooltip CSS classrating-tooltip
tooltipStyleCSSPropertiesOptionalInline style applied to the tooltip spanbasic style

Migrate to v4

  1. Old props changes
oldnewchanges
starsiconsCountRenamed
childreninline propsRemoved

  1. Remove RatingView Component, now you can use readonly prop instead

  2. Custom SVG, You can use your own SVG now as a inline props fullIcon | emptyIcon | customIcons. See all available props above


Demos

See all demos and usage examples in action.


Edit react-simple-rating-ts

License

MIT © awran5

