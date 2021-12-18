A simple react component for adding a star rating to your project.
npm i react-simple-star-rating
yarn add react-simple-star-rating
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Rating } from 'react-simple-star-rating'
export default function MyComponent() {
const [rating, setRating] = useState(0) // initial rating value
// Catch Rating value
const handleRating = (rate: number) => {
setRating(rate)
// other logic
}
return (
<div className='App'>
<Rating onClick={handleRating} ratingValue={rating} /* Available Props */ />
</div>
)
}
|Prop
|Type
|Options
|Description
|Default
ratingValue
|number
|Required
|Rating value passed from the Rating component
-
onClick
|function
|Optional
|Handles the returned rating value
-
initialValue
|number
|Optional
|Set initial value (needed to reset the value)
0
iconsCount
|number
|Optional
|Number of the icons
5
size
|number
|Optional
|Icon width / height in
px
25
readonly
|boolean
|Optional
|Readonly mode
false
fillColor
|string
|Optional
|Full icons color
#f1a545
fillColorArray
|array
|Optional
|Array of string to add color range
[]
emptyColor
|string
|Optional
|Empty icons color
#cccccc
fullIcon
|ReactElement
|Optional
|Custom full icon SVG
null
emptyIcon
|ReactElement
|Optional
|Custom empty icon SVG
null
customIcons
|array of object
|Optional
|Add a group of icons
[]
rtl
|boolean
|Optional
|RTL mode
false
allowHalfIcon
|boolean
|Optional
|Enable a fractional icon (half icon)
false
allowHover
|boolean
|Optional
|Enable / Disable hover effect
true
transition
|boolean
|Optional
|Adds a transition effect on mouse hover
false
className
|string
|Optional
|Applied to the
main span
react-simple-star-rating
style
|CSSProperties
|Optional
|Inline style applied to the
main span
basic style
fullClassName
|string
|Optional
|Applied to the
filled icon span
filled-icons
emptyClassName
|string
|Optional
|Applied to the
empty icon span
empty-icons
fullStyle
|CSSProperties
|Optional
|Inline style applied to
filled icon span
basic style
emptyStyle
|CSSProperties
|Optional
|Inline style applied to
empty icon span
basic style
showTooltip
|string
|Optional
|Show a tooltip with live values
false
tooltipDefaultText
|string
|Optional
|Initial tooltip text if no rating value
Your Rate
tooltipArray
|array
|Optional
|Array of strings to show inside tooltip
[]
tooltipClassName
|string
|Optional
|Tooltip CSS class
rating-tooltip
tooltipStyle
|CSSProperties
|Optional
|Inline style applied to the
tooltip span
basic style
|old
|new
|changes
stars
iconsCount
Renamed
children
inline props
Removed
Remove
RatingView Component, now you can use
readonly prop instead
Custom SVG, You can use your own
SVG now as a inline props
fullIcon |
emptyIcon |
customIcons. See all available props above
MIT © awran5