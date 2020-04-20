Simple, light weight(4.78 kB), fully customizable React component for side navigation.

Inspired by Side Navigation Bar TL;DW episode of Supercharged

Demo: https://gauravchl.github.io/react-simple-sidenav/demo/

Install:

npm install react-simple-sidenav

Use:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import SideNav, { MenuIcon } from 'react-simple-sidenav' ; const MyComponent = ( props ) => { const [showNav, setShowNav] = useState(); return ( <div> <MenuIcon onClick={() => setShowNav(true)} /> <SideNav showNav={showNav} onHideNav={() => setShowNav(false)} /> </div> ); };

Props:

Props Type Description style object Style for root element navStyle object Style for nav element titleStyle object Styles for title itemStyle object Styles for item itemHoverStyle object Hover style for item title node Will display on top items [node] Array of items in navigation list below the title showNav boolean Control whether to open or close side navigation openFromRight boolean This opens navigation from right side of the window, default is false (from left side). onShowNav function Trigger when navigation opens onHideNav function Trigger when navigation close children node Content of navigation. If supplying children to SideNav, title and items will be ignore and replaced by children

Examples:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import SideNav, { MenuIcon } from 'react-simple-sidenav' ; const MyComponent = ( props ) => { const [showNav, setShowNav] = useState(); return ( <div> <MenuIcon onClick={() => setShowNav(true)} />{' '} <SideNav showNav={showNav} onHideNav={() => setShowNav(false)} title="Hello World" items={['home', 'services', 'about', 'contact']} titleStyle={{ backgroundColor: '#4CAF50' }} itemStyle={{ backgroundColor: '#fff' }} itemHoverStyle={{ backgroundColor: '#CDDC39' }} /> </div> ); };

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import SideNav, { MenuIcon } from 'react-simple-sidenav' ; const MyComponent = ( props ) => { const [showNav, setShowNav] = useState(); const navItems = [ < a target = "_blank" href = "someLink" > Link1 </ a > , <a target= "_blank" href= "someLink" > Link2 < /a>, <a target="_blank" href="someLink"> Link3 </ a>, ]; const title = < h1 > Hello octo </ h1 > ; return ( <div> <MenuIcon onClick={() => setShowNav(true)} /> <SideNav showNav={showNav} onHideNav={() => setShowNav(false)} title={title} items={navItems} /> </div> ); };

Contributing:

Please feel free to submit any bugs or suggestions as issues. Pull requests are welcome. To build package locally run following commands which will build the package from source and update the demo inside react-simple-sidenav/demo/ .