react-simple-sidenav

by Gaurav Chikhale
2.0.0 (see all)

It's Simple, light weight(4.78 kB), fully customizable React component for side navigation bar.

Downloads/wk

180

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Simple, light weight(4.78 kB), fully customizable React component for side navigation.

Inspired by Side Navigation Bar TL;DW episode of Supercharged

Demo: https://gauravchl.github.io/react-simple-sidenav/demo/

screen shot 2016-07-24 at 2 28 16 pm

Install:

npm install react-simple-sidenav

Use:

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import SideNav, { MenuIcon } from 'react-simple-sidenav';

const MyComponent = (props) => {
  const [showNav, setShowNav] = useState();

  return (
    <div>
      <MenuIcon onClick={() => setShowNav(true)} />
      <SideNav showNav={showNav} onHideNav={() => setShowNav(false)} />
    </div>
  );
};

Props:

PropsTypeDescription
styleobjectStyle for root element
navStyleobjectStyle for nav element
titleStyleobjectStyles for title
itemStyleobjectStyles for item
itemHoverStyleobjectHover style for item
titlenodeWill display on top
items[node]Array of items in navigation list below the title
showNavbooleanControl whether to open or close side navigation
openFromRightbooleanThis opens navigation from right side of the window, default is false (from left side).
onShowNavfunctionTrigger when navigation opens
onHideNavfunctionTrigger when navigation close
childrennodeContent of navigation. If supplying children to SideNav, title and items will be ignore and replaced by children

Examples:

// With custom styles
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import SideNav, { MenuIcon } from 'react-simple-sidenav';

const MyComponent = (props) => {
  const [showNav, setShowNav] = useState();
  return (
    <div>
      <MenuIcon onClick={() => setShowNav(true)} />{' '}
      <SideNav
        showNav={showNav}
        onHideNav={() => setShowNav(false)}
        title="Hello World"
        items={['home', 'services', 'about', 'contact']}
        titleStyle={{ backgroundColor: '#4CAF50' }}
        itemStyle={{ backgroundColor: '#fff' }}
        itemHoverStyle={{ backgroundColor: '#CDDC39' }}
      />
    </div>
  );
};

// With custom items
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import SideNav, { MenuIcon } from 'react-simple-sidenav';

const MyComponent = (props) => {
  const [showNav, setShowNav] = useState();
  const navItems = [
    <a target="_blank" href="someLink">
      Link1
    </a>,
    <a target="_blank" href="someLink">
      Link2
    </a>,
    <a target="_blank" href="someLink">
      Link3
    </a>,
  ];

  const title = <h1>Hello octo </h1>;

  return (
    <div>
      <MenuIcon onClick={() => setShowNav(true)} />
      <SideNav showNav={showNav} onHideNav={() => setShowNav(false)} title={title} items={navItems} />
    </div>
  );
};

Contributing:

Please feel free to submit any bugs or suggestions as issues. Pull requests are welcome. To build package locally run following commands which will build the package from source and update the demo inside react-simple-sidenav/demo/.

cd /react-simple-sidenav/
npm install
npm run build

